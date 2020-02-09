We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to spice up your dining room or side table? Here's how to stitch your own placemats and add a creative flair to any space.

Style up a simple dinner table with these striking placemats. You can even make your own coasters to match!

Most placemats you can buy are a bit boring or practical, but our version caters for the trend-conscious. Ditch the dull and embrace colour and pattern. Stitch up these placemat styles in your favourite colours, opt for our denim blue example or go even bolder with bright and warm shades.

If your sewing machine doesn’t have embroidery stitches, you can stick to the simpler straight or zigzag stitches that all sewing machines have.

To stitch your own placemats you will need:

• 56 x 40cm rectangle blue cotton fabric

• Light weight iron-on interfacing

• White pen or vanishing fabric marker

• White sewing thread

• Sewing machine

• Scissors

• Iron

How to stitch your own placemats: