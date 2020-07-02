We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple decoupage technique is a great way to learn how to upcycle a bedside table or any other worn out pieces of furniture you have around the house

Learn how to upcycle a bedside table by turning a tired and worn out piece of furniture into a bold and impressive decoupage project.

To upcycle a bedside table you will need:

Bedside table – we found ours in our local Emmaus charity shop

Sandpaper and cork sanding block

Wood filler and filler knife

Cloth

Furniture primer

Chalk paint

Decoupage paper

Decorative drawer knob

Paintbrush

PVA glue

Matte finish Mod Podge

Ruler and pencil

Pin or skewer

How to prepare a bedside table:

1. Remove the old knob and drawers from the bedside table. Using some sandpaper and a sanding block, remove any paint and smooth out any chips on the surface. Don’t forget to do the drawer too.

2. With the wood filler and filler knife, fill any holes or indentations in the surface. Allow to dry completely and then sand away any excess filler.

3. Remove dust from the bedside table with a slightly damp cloth.

How to upcycle a bedside table:

1. Prime and then paint the bedside table and drawer, following the manufacturer’s instructions for the amount of coats and finishing techniques. Allow the dry completely.

2. Measure the drawer front and base, and transfer the dimensions to the reverse of the decorative paper.

3. Apply the PVA glue to the surfaces to be decoupaged and leave to go tacky for a couple of minutes. Position the paper over the top and push down to secure. Keep an eye on the paper as it dries to remove any wrinkles in the paper that might appear.

4. Once dry, apply a coat of matte Mod Podge over the top. Allow to dry.

5. Using a pin or skewer, push a hole into the decoupage paper on the drawer front where the previous knob was. Screw the new knob onto the drawer front and replace the drawer in the bedside table.