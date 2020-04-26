We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get your kids involved with making their own rainbow decorations this weekend with this paper craft project.

Rainbow is all the rage at the moment, so why not create a couple of heart-shaped rainbow decorations to hang around your home? It’s an easy craft project that beginners of any age can get involved with.

How to make rainbow decorations

Made with some strips of rainbow-coloured paper and glue, this is a great project to get the kids involved with some crafting. If you’re worried about your little ones using scissors, you can always cut the strips to the correct sizes beforehand.

You will need:

Rainbow coloured paper or card

Scissors

Pritt stick or PVA glue

Brightly coloured ribbon

Pegs

How to make rainbow decorations:

1. Begin by cutting the coloured paper into 3cm wide strips. To make a rainbow decoration like ours, you’ll need two strips in each of the following colours: purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red paper strips. But you can mix and match different colours together depending on what you have at home.

2. Now you need to cut the rainbow of paper strips into varying lengths. If you want to have purple on the outside, that should be the longest strip and every colour after that needs to be at least an 2cm shorter than the last.

For example, our purple strips measure 30cm, then the blue strips measure 27cm, the green strips measure 24cm, yellows measure 21cm, oranges measure 18cm and the red strips measure 15cm.

3. On one of the shortest red strips, dab a little glue on the ends and press together to form a tear shape. Continue dabbing glue onto the ends of the orange strip and form the tear shape this time around the red one. Repeat until you’ve used up all the colours in that set of strips. Create a second teardrop with the rest of the rainbow paper strips.

Between gluing you might need to use the pegs to keep the teardrop base together, or simply place the pegs on at the end whilst the glue dries.

4. Once dry, remove the pegs. Cut a length of ribbon to about 30cm and fold in half to create a loop. Apply some glue on one side of each of the teardrops and sandwich the ribbon in-between. Press the teardrop shapes together until they look like a heart and peg together to dry.

5. Once dry, remove the pegs and hang up around your home or in your window for all of your neighbours to see.