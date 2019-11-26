Sainsbury’s is opening a pop-up Christmas restaurant for dogs

There’s no reason for dogs to miss out on the festive fun this Christmas - thanks to a creative idea from one supermarket.



Sainsbury’s has just announced it will be hosting a pop-up restaurant for four-legged friends over the Christmas period.

The restaurant will be open for three days only – from 13 to 15 December – at the Hus Gallery near Regent Street.

There will be plenty of seasonal favourites on the menu – so you can be sure your canine will not be leaving with an empty stomach.

Organisers have revealed the Sainsbury’s Festive Dinner for Dogs includes a scrumptious mix of turkey, carrots and sage, duck and chicken – all served by “silver service” waiters.

No festive feast would be complete without a selection of sweet treats. So it makes sense that the supermarket will be offering their very own dog-friendly mince pies – which were released last month.

There’s plenty of fun to be had by owners, too.

Humans can tuck into Sainsbury’s On The Go Christmas sandwiches and enjoy a glass of bubbly while the pooches enjoy their dinner.

A variety of activities will also be on offer for owners and pups to try, including a photoshoot with a professional dog photographer.

Tickets for the event cost £5 for a dog and owner, or £7.50 for two humans and one dog. This covers a 45 minute session at the event – which should be plenty of time to feast on the delicious treats.

But dog-lovers without their own mutts can also take part in the pop-up.

Sainsbury’s is set to host “I have no dog” sessions on 14 December, where people can hang out with friendly dogs and their owners.

In the giving spirit of Christmas, all the proceeds from the pop-up will go towards Guide Dogs – its charity partner.

The pop-up is set to open from 12pm to 7.45pm on the Friday and from 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday – but will close slightly earlier.