Santa’s grottos 2019: the North

Don't miss these festive Santa's grottos, for a fabulously fun December afternoon with the whole family.

Our pick of the best Santa’s grottos 2019 in the North of England…

Christmas Adventure and Santa’s grotto at Stockeld Park, Wetherby

This Santa’s grotto won Britain’s Greatest Grotto in 2010, and this year it’s better than ever, with Santa sitting in a luxury log cabin full of twinkling lights. BUT be warned, tickets are not sold in advance or online but on a first come, first served basis.

When? 16th November – 24th December

Where? The Christmas Adventure, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, Yorkshire LS22 4AN

Visit: stockeldpark.co.uk

Santa’s grotto at Ribble Steam Railways, Preston

Meet Santa on his special steam train this year. Get comfortable in your seat for a 40-minute ride on the train, Santa will come and visit you at your seat. All children over 6 months old will get a present and there are festive refreshments for both adults and kids.

When? December 2019 dates TBC

Where? Ribble Steam Railway, Chain Caul Road, Preston, PR2 2PD.

Visit: ribblesteam.org.uk

Santa’s Grotto at Housing Units, Failsworth

A great grotto for smaller children, full of magical models and scenes that will enchant and delight little ones before they get the chance to meet Santa himself – and take home a little gift at the end.

When? 11th November – 18th December

Where? Wickentree Ln, Failsworth, Manchester M35 9BA

Visit: housingunits.co.uk

Yorkshire Winter Wonderland at York Designer Outlet

The award-winning festive event is back, and this year promises to be better than ever. Take to the ice rink, marvel at the massive 30ft Christmas tree and round off all the festive fun with a visit to Santa in his magical log cabin grotto.

When? 16th November 2019 – 5th January 2020

Where? York Designer Outlet, St. Nicholas Avenue, Fulford, York, YO19 4TA

Visit: Yorkshirewinterwonderland.com

Father Christmas at Alnwick Garden, Northumberland

Pay a visit to Alnwick Garden for an enchanting experience full of magic and wonder for the whole family. Visitors will not only meet Santa, but also a whole host of elves, Mrs Claus and Jack Frost too! Be sure to book as far in advance as possible for this one – tickets will sell out!

When? On selected days only between 23rd November – 23rd December

Where? The Alnwick Garden, Denwick Lane, Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1YU

Visit: alnwickgarden.com

Christmas at Beamish, County Durham

Indulge yourself with roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and entertainment at this living museum. Take a turn on the ice rink and visit Father Christmas in his magical fireside grotto – grotto tickets should be purchased on the day at the entrance.

When? 16th November – 24th December, 10am – 4pm

Where? Beamish Museum, Beamish, County Durham, DH9 0RG

Visit: beamish.org.uk

