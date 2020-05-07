We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With VE Day coming up this weekend, there's no better time than to get stuck into some crafting activities. Check out our great selection of VE Day craft ideas...

VE Day celebrates an important day in the Europe’s history and as part of your VE Day celebration, we’ve got a great selection of VE Day craft ideas for you to get involved with.

From how to make your own Union Jack-themed cushion to simpler crafts that even very little ones can get stuck into, like making decorations and colouring in. All you need for these crafts is some basic supplies that you’ll probably have at home already. But if all that crafting in the last couple of weeks has left you short on some supplies, we recommend having a shop through Wilko.com, which will have everything you need to replenish your craft box.

But if you’re more of a baker than a crafter, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Follow our great range of VE Day baking ideas for celebrating at home, with all the colour in your kitchen.

VE Day craft ideas for you to make at home…

Make your own poppy decorations

To remember those fallen in the World Wars, poppies are often planted. This VE Day, you can make your own poppies to stand in your garden with this craft from Insgrammer @mama.about.the.village. All you’ll need is some old egg boxes, paint, lollypop sticks and glue.

Make your VE Day bunting out of paper

Using this bunting template from BBC Local Radio, you can make your own single-use bunting out of paper. Follow these instructions as well and check out all their resources online, so you can follow the method step-by-step.

Find out how: Great British Bunting from the BBC

Or, knit your own bunting

The great thing about this knitted bunting is that after VE Day, you can hang it in your house as a colourful decoration. Keen knitters will love this craft as it’s a relatively easy pattern and can quickly be put together with some fast needles in a couple of days.

Find out how: How to make knitted bunting

Sew your own Union Jack pin cushion

This is one the easier sewing crafts out there, as it can easily made with just some shop-bought union jack fabric and some sewing essentials. If you’re a keen sewer, a pin cushion is an essential accessory so why not make one in honour of VE Day?

Find out how: Watch this video on how to make a pin cushion

Colour in a “Thank You Veterans” poster

This cute colouring sheets from Baker Ross are the easiest go-to craft. Using just their templates, some white card and some colourful pens, you can create a big “thank you” poster to veterans to hang in the window of your home this weekend.

Find out how: Baker Ross colouring sheets

Sew your own Union Jack cushion

Perhaps one for the older crafters out there, as this sew your own Union Jack cushion craft is a little bit trickier. But that doesn’t mean that with some parental supervision, little ones shouldn’t have a go! Use old scraps of material lying around the house to create this new piece of home decoration.

Find out how: How to sew your own Union Jack cushion

Make your own selfie props

This VE Day celebration is sure to be one to remember! So get the photos flowing and make these selfie props from ARTventurers. Download their Big Neighbourhood VE Day Family Pack and you’ll have everything you need – from ideas to whole templates to create your own selfie props.

Find out how: Download the pack here

Make your own rainbow streamers

There’s nothing like colourful streamers for a celebration is there? These rainbow streamers are easy to make at home and perfect for flying proudly about in y0ur garden over Victory in Europe Day.

Find out how: How to make rainbow streamers

Put a time capsule together

Victory in Europe Day remembers the historic day that allied forces announced the surrender of Germany in Europe on May 8 1945. Many people kept the front pages of newspapers from that day to remember what happened, and some of these have materialised in time capsules buried under houses in the last couple of years.

With the UK in lockdown, it’s a real period of history that we’re living through now. So why not curate items like newspaper front pages for others to find in years to come?

Find out how: How to make a time capsule

Do some VE Day themed baking

Whether you choose to make simple jam tarts or go full out with a range of Union Jack-inspired decorative cupcakes and cookies, there are plenty of VE Day baking recipes out there.

We particularly love this imaginative one for bunting cupcakes, and this scone cake recipe for a creative twist on the British classic.

Find out how: VE Day baking ideas for you to celebrate at home

Then get crafty with these Union Jack cake toppers

Made a beautiful selection of VE Day cupcakes? To make them extra special, top them off with these this craft to make Union Jack cake toppers from scratch.

This craft from Baker Ross is so easy and gives even just plain chocolate cupcakes an extra flair.

Find out how: Union Jack cake toppers from Baker Ross

This great range of VE Day craft ideas can also be used to make handy decorations for your next street party, or to celebrate the Queen’s Birthday!