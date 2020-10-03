You can get slippers that look like your pet – and people are obsessed!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all know the love for our pets knows no bounds and now we’ve got an extra special gift you pet lovers can put on your Christmas list.

Cuddle Clones can create exact replicas of your pets in slippers, stuffed toys and even masks. And the resemblance is uncanny.

Their website promises to “capture your pet in an adorable stuffed animal form” – meaning these are the ideal gift for pet lovers, or to put on your own Christmas wish list.

While the slippers are on the pricier side at £152, every purchase provides “direct animal welfare care to pets”. Meaning you’re doing a good deed while you’re at it.

And, you can get more than just slippers – including golf club head covers, pet photo blankets, phone cases, tote bags and even replica figurines for those who have lost a beloved pet.

With masks now mandatory thanks to the global covid-19 pandemic, we’re pleased to report you can also get a mask with your pet’s face on too.

One look at Cuddle Clones’ social media following and customers are delighted with their creations. “ So I ordered a mask with Reese’s face on it and it was probably the best thing I’ve ever bought,” wrote one online user.

Another said, “I got my Bingley’s Cuddle Clone today. Amazing job capturing his likeness!! Thank you!”

They’ve got an eight-week wait for delivery so act quick and get yours soon.