This Morning's vet has warned pet owners against allowing their dogs to eat treats like Christmas pudding as it could kill them.

Dr Scott warned ITV viewers that simply feeding their canines some of the tasty festive treat could have fatal consequences as it is considered toxic for dogs.

Many households wouldn’t think twice about sharing their indulgent foods with their children or pets, but while you might think the selfless act is a good deed – it is actually harmful to dogs.

And while chocolate is widely known to be poisonous for dogs, the vet warned there are other Christmas treats that owners should avoid feeding their furry friends.

Dr Scott told Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby, “Raisins are very toxic to dogs, they cause significant kidney malfunction. One mouthful is enough to cause severe issues.”

Instead, pet owners should only feed their dogs their own dog food and dog biscuits, so ensure they are on hand to feed to them instead of giving them something off their own plate.

Christmas puddings contain hundreds of pieces of dried fruit and he advised on what owners should do if they suspect their pet has eaten some.

“If a dog eats even a bite of Christmas pudding, they need to be forced to vomit very quickly,” said Dr Scott. “This means a trip to the vet on Christmas Day, which is a hassle and expense you’d probably want to avoid.”

And Phillip, agreed and added, “The last thing you want is an expensive, unscheduled trip to the vets.”

What other Christmas treats are dangerous to dogs?

But it’s not just Christmas pud which could prove fatal, dogs are lactose intolerant, so cheese can cause problems, and blue cheese especially can “really upset guts”.

Meanwhile some owners will be surprised to learn that cooked turkey bones are also bad for dogs eat.

While raw bones can be metabolised by dogs, owners need to be careful with what type they give their pets.

Dr Scott explained that when bones are cooked, they become brittle and can get lodged in the dog’s throat, or cause serious internal damage if swallowed.

“If you’re in doubt, don’t give a bone,” Dr Scott advised.

And if you’re wondering what to feed them this festive season, some leftovers are okay, including white meat such as turkey, and vegetables like sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, parsnips and carrots. But Dr Scott says it’s really best to stick to what you would normally feed your dog.