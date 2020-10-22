Halloween films for kids: Family-friendly spooky movies to watch

With the seasonal aisles stocked with fake blood, vampire masks and pumpkin bowls it’s well and truly that time of year again: Halloween is almost upon us.
Halloween is a fun time of year, and your house might already been filled with Halloween costumes, high-street Halloween food, and lots of other exciting things that roll around each October.
To really help you get into the Halloween spirit, why not plan a film night the whole family can enjoy? We’ve put together a list of the best Halloween films for kids to help make your spooky evening a success!
You could even make your own Halloween food or Halloween crafts to go alongside it. We have plenty of great ideas in store, and it’s a great way to get little ones involved this Halloween season. This time of year can be fun for the whole family, as there’s Halloween fun and games to suit everyone.
But when it comes to films, you might be surprised how many family-friendly films there are that are perfect for Halloween. Spooky films aren’t just slasher fests or ghosts giving you nightmares for days, in fact, lots of the classics are a great choice for youngsters and we’re sure you’ll find plenty of titles to enjoy with the whole family.
Best Halloween films for kids
From Scooby Doo to Ghostbusters, there’s plenty of spooky fun to be had this Halloween. As well as the classics, there might even be some first-time watches here for you. We’ve got animated classics, live-action thrills, and films from the 8os all the way to the modern day.
As well as why we recommend them, we’ve also included some handy information on where you can watch each film and each rating so you can decide whether or not its suitable for your little ones.
Let us know if you watch any of our recommendations. Enjoy!
Casper
In this classic childhood favourite, a teenage girl and her dad move into a creepy house haunted by the friendly ghost and his three malevolent brothers.
Goodtoknow verdict: With jokes and references for kids and adults alike, all the family can enjoy this heartwarming film. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Prime Video or NowTV
Hocus Pocus
Sarah Jessica Parker stars in Hocus Pocus as one of three sister witches resurrected on Halloween night in Massachusetts. It's up to two teenagers, a young girl and an immortal cat to stop the witches once and for all.
Goodtoknow verdict: A great one for little girls with a big imagination! Rating PG.
Where to watch: Prime Video or Disney+
Ghostbusters
The original was a firm family favourite for over 20 years, but the1984 action flick has had a makeover, in the form of four ghostbusting women. These sacked scientists stumble upon their new profession as Ghostbusters and it’s up to them to save the world from destruction. All with a side of sass and jokes of course
Goodtoknow verdict: On a Halloween night, who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! Rating 12.
Harry Potter
The perfect spooky boxset for many a young witch or wizard, Harry Potter fills the imagination of pretty much any kid (and some adults!) who watch it. So what better way to celebrate Halloween as a family than to settle in and watch Harry Potter perform magical spells, run from giant snakes and battle his way through creepy forests!
Goodtoknow verdict: The kids will love this and you might even find yourself slightly addicted too! Why not make some Harry Potter snacks to go with your movie marathon. Ratings from PG to 12A.
Where to watch: NowTV or Prime Video
Addams Family Values
If you've ever wondered what spooky families look like, this will give you the answer. The Addams Family are as weird as they get; they even have an amputated hand for a servant! With the birth of a new sibling, children Wednesday and Pugsley are shipped off to summer camp to stop any arguments; Pubert the new-born gets a nanny. But the new nanny is strange and the question is: is she a gold-digger or a grave-digger?
Goodtoknow verdict: A weird comedy but an absolute barrel of laughs. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Netflix
Scooby-Doo The Movie
In this live action version of the 70’s favourite, Scooby and the gang visit a young people’s holiday island, only to find that several of their new friends are not who claim to be. So in true Mystery Machine style, the gang set out to unmask the villains.
Goodtoknow verdict: A noughties spin on the programme that has seen nearly five decades worth of kids through their childhood. A multi-generational favourite. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Netflix or Prime Video
The Nightmare Before Christmas
It's another Tim Burton classic - great for Halloween and for Christmas! Jack Skellington, pumpkin king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town but doesn't quite understand the concept. Bored of doing the same thing every year for Halloween, Jack is so mesmorised by Chirstmas Town's festivities he persuades his resident ghouls, bats and goblins to throw a Christmas of their own. But, surprise, surprise, it doesn't quite go to plan!
Goodtoknow verdict: A winner with the kids who'll get excited about Halloween and Christmas all in one film! Rating PG.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Edward Scissorhands
This one's not just for the kids! In this creepy drama, a scientist invents his greatest ever creation - Edward (Johnny Depp), a near complete human. But the professor dies before he can finish the job and Edward is left with scissor-hands. He lives alone until a family take him into their home and look after him.
Goodtoknow verdict: Emotional drama with spooky scenes - not suitable for small children. Rating 12.
Where to watch: Netflix or Prime Video
It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
The Peanuts gang celebrate Halloween whilst Linus hopes the great pumpkin will visit him. Charlie Brown goes to an exciting Halloween party with Snoopy (the cool dog).
Goodtoknow verdict: Short, easy-going cartoon perfect for small kids at Halloween. No rating.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
In this spooky tale, Victor goes out to practice his wedding vows in the woods. But a deceased woman lies beneath him and, just as he gets them right, she rises assuming he's marrying her - and Victor finds himself with a corpse bride! With Victor's real wife-to-be in desperate need for money, a rich newcomer threatens to take his place. What will Victor do!
Goodtknow verdict: Dark, cartoon comedy by Tim Burton - a heart-warming tale for the whole family. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Monster House
This animated film lives up to every child’s Halloween fantasies. When three adventurous neighbourhood kids come across this creepy haunted house, it’s up to them to battle monsters that are looking to stir up trouble.
Goodtoknow verdict: A heart-pumping spooker sure to get the kids in the Halloween spirit. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Netflix or Prime Video
Goosebumps
Based on R.L. Stine’s children’s book series of the same name, the movie follows a young boy and his accidental comrades as they fight the deadly creatures that have escaped the writer’s spooky books. This nail-biter sure does live up to its name.
Goodtoknow verdict: Children will be thrilled by the adventure in this movie and adults will enjoy escaping back into childhood following Jack Black’s young-at-heart antics. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Netflix or Prime Video
Hotel Transylvania
Based on the legend of Dracula, this animated comedy brings in a host of literary figures, like Frankenstein, Bigfoot and the Invisible Man. It tells the story of Dracula’s daughter who wants to escape her castellated home in Transylvania and explore the real world – against her father’s wishes.
Goodtoknow verdict: With a killer comedy cast line-up including Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Andy Samberg, David Spade and Steve Buscemi, parents will enjoy it as much as the kids. Rating PG.
Where to watch: Netflix or Prime Video
Toy Story of Terror
The classic Pixar movie gifted its adoring fans with a glimpse into what Buzz, Woody and the gang get up to on this spooky occasion. It follows the group of friends on a road trip that ends in terror when their car get a flat tyre and they end up in an eerie roadside motel.
Goodtoknow verdict: Just like the original three films, this special is packed with humorous antics, arguments and adventures to keep everyone entertained. No rating.
Where to watch: Disney+
The Haunted Mansion
In this fantasy horror, based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, two estate agent parents take their children to a creepy manor in an attempt to make a deal to sell. But their stay brings up much more than family drama.
Goodtoknow verdict: Get ready to hide behind your blankets with this sinister family comedy. Rating PG
Where to watch: Disney+ or Netflix