The top Christmas toys 2019 have started to be announced and we bet quite a few of these will make your little one's list...
Predictions on the top Christmas toys are released every year and more often than not, they fly off the shelves and are sold out months before the big day. If you want to make sure your little one has exactly the presents they asked for to open up on Christmas morning, it’s worth preparing early.
Every year there are certain toys that become the most wanted items by children across the country. Knowing what they are in advance, will save you a lot of stress and money and your little one a lot of disappointment. All the major toy stores release their predictions on what the top Christmas toys are going to be and they’re usually pretty accurate.
To save you from having to scroll through all of their websites, we’ve collated all the lists in one easy place so you can see if any of the toys will suit your little one.
From high street stores like Argos and John Lewis, to giant internet retailers like Amazon, the top trends and predictions vary. In the weeks and months before Christmas it’s likely the prices of these products will fluctuate, so deciding which presents you want to prioritise for your little one is a good way to narrow down which products to track.
Be sure to look out for promotional codes, coupons and sales as well as big events life Black Friday. When you know exactly what toys you want to buy it’s easier to compare the prices from different retailers to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Scalextric American Police Chase set
Top Christmas toy for: Dad's Choice Awards
What is it? Your tots will love racing through this American track! Features a blue Alabama State Trooper AMC Javelin Police Car chasing a red Dodge Challenger.
Who is it for? 5+
How much is it? £129.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon, Mattel and Hamleys
What is it? Fisher Price’s new Linkimals range, which includes a sloth, hedgehog, otter and llama, are interactive toys that will introduce babies to movement, counting, colour and music. Just like real-life friends, it’s the more the merrier when the pals get together as they talk to each other, sing, and light-up.
Who is it for? 9 months +
How much is it? £34.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Count with Peppa
Top Christmas toy for: Dad's Choice Awards
What is it? Count with Peppa' helps develop counting skills, colour and picture recognition. With 10 interactive play coins to put into Peppa's purse, there are 8 different activities.
Who is it for? 5+
How much is it? £20.00
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Chunkies Loader Tractor Farm
Top Christmas toy for: Dad's Choice Awards
What is it? This tractor with its moveable arm and toothed bucket can help on your little one on their farm. Made with die-cast metal and plastic, it is sturdy enough for indoor and outdoor play.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £6.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: John Adams 10772 Whoopee Doo
Top Christmas toy for: Dad's Choice Awards
What is it? It's a hoot when you toot! This quick thinking family challenge game will keep you entertained. Sit on the large inflatable Whoopee Doo cushion and press the start button.
Who is it for? 7+
How much is it? £22.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Circuit Lab
Top Christmas toy for: Dad's Choice Awards
What is it? A fantastic STEM toy for children to learn about physics, in a fun, safe and educational way this Christmas
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £28.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: The Movie Del’s Food Truck
Top Christmas toy for: Dad's Choice Awards
What is it? The play set consists of film characters Marla in college jacket and Del, Del's red food truck with equipment, sleeping serum, magic hay and many other extras.
Who is it for? 5+
How much is it? £29.24
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Bank Attack
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon
What is it? Work together as a team to crack the vault and release the gold hidden inside! You have just 5 minutes to pull off the heist of the century and get the 50 million!
Who is it for? 7+
How much is it? £24.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Pictionary Airs
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon, Mattel and Hamleys
What is it? Pictionary Airs puts a hilarious twist on the classic drawing game! Download the free Pictionary Air app, point the in-app camera at the illustrator and they'll appear, along with their sketch, on the screen of your smart device.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £19.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Harry Potter Dobble
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon
What is it? The wizarding world of Harry Potter meets the smash-hit card game of speedy observation! In Dobble there is always only one matching symbol between any two cards. Spot it first and you win!
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £14.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: L.O.L. Surprise. O.M.G Doll
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon
What is it? If you’ve got a L.O.L doll obsessed little one, they’ll definitely be putting this on their Christmas list. L. O. L. Surprise! O. M. G. fashion doll is an absolute favourite with the little ones. Each doll is wrapped up with a spectacular surprise to unbox making it an extra special gift option for the festive season. This doll includes 20 surprises. She wants to grab the mic, step into the spotlight, and just dance.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £29.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Treasure X Aliens Single Pack
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon
What is it? Treasure X Aliens will see children searching through slime to recover the secret treasure within the alien, before he’s easily put back together and the fun can start all over again.
Who is it for? 5+
How much is it? £14.97
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Blume Series 1 Surprise Doll
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon and Argos
What is it? The magic continues with the Blume Series Surprise Doll. Just add water and a new doll will grow before your eyes, complete with over-the-top fashion hairstyles and outfits that you can mix and match.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £9.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Owleez Flying Baby Owl Interactive Toy with Lights and Sounds
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon, B&M and Argos
What is it? This toy owl is sure to keep your little one happy and they'll be amazed that it will fly around the room and respond to respond to your touch, movement and care. This cute toy makes over 100 sounds and movements and can show its mood by changing eye colour!
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £49.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon, Playtime and Argos
What is it? This adorable Booty Shakin' Llama loves to dance and move around to three great songs.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £19.20 from Amazon, £19.99 from B&M or £25 from Argos
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Juno My Baby Elephant
Top Christmas toy for: Amazon and Very
What is it? An adorable baby elephant that has an animated trunk that can pick things up, make authentic sounds, and play lots of games with your little one.
Who is it for? 4 +
How much is it? £89.99 from Amazon or £79.99 from Very
Top Christmas Toys 2019: LEGO Harry Potter TM The Knight Bus
Top Christmas toy for: Argos and B&M
What is it? Give your kid the ride of their life aboard the Harry Potter Knight Bus with hinged opening side panel, removable roof, the Shrunken Head and Harry Potter's chest. It’s going to be a bumpy ride! This LEGO set also includes the cheeky Shrunken Head and Harry Potter's chest containing a wand, letter, chocolate bar and a potion bottle.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £35 from Argos or £33.99 from B&M
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear
Top Christmas toy for: Argos and B&M
What is it? Kids will love this super special Buzz Lightyear which comes to life with lights, sounds and action moves! Lead exciting, Toy Story 4 adventures to infinity and beyond with this walking and talking Buzz!
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £30 from Argos or £25 from B&M
Top Christmas Toys 2019: FurReal Buzz Pet Cubby Soft Toy
Top Christmas toy for: Argos
What is it? Cubby is a curious young cub eager to play and be cuddled. Kids will love caring for this cute soft toy. They can even feed him his bottle or treat and he'll make eating sounds. He’s absolutely adorable.
Who is it for? 4+
How much is it? £80
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Kindi Kids Jessicake Toddler Doll
Top Christmas toy for: Argos and B&M
What is it? Meet Jessicake - an interactive doll that soon comes to life when your little one picks her up. She has gorgeous glittery eyes, and her tiny head bobbles with every movement! Kids will love watching her magically eat her favourite cherry cupcake. And, they can even play dress-up and change her clothes.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £25
Top Christmas Toys 2019: PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Superpaw Jet
Top Christmas toy for: Argos
What is it? No doubt this mighty PAW Patrol vehicle will be on your kids Christmas wish list. This 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle transforms from a jet into a mobile command centre for the PAW Patrol!
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £25
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Imaginext DC Transforming Remote Control Batmobile
Top Christmas toy for: Argos and Mattel
What is it? . Kids will love using this remote control Batmobile on Christmas Day and send this vehicle zooming forward, backward and spinning around the living room.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £100
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Bus
Top Christmas toy for: Argos
What is it? Kids are obsessed with Fortnite so this will definitely keep them happy this Christmas. This Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Bus is part of a line of authentic Fortnite figures, vehicles and playsets that will grow to 100 characters.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £40
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Peppa Pig Stage Playset
Top Christmas toy for: Argos and Very
What is it? Kids can re-enact their favourite Peppa TV episode and put on a show for family and friends this Christmas with this Peppa's Stage Playset. The set includes lots of props, as well as Peppa and George figurines to help bring your tiny tots production to life!
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £25 from Argos or £39.99 from Very
Top Christmas Toys 2019: LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper with 55 Surprises
Top Christmas toy for: Argos
What is it? Kids can play with their L.O.L dolls in this hangout fashion camper. Dolls can slide down the water slide, swim in the light up pool and get ready at the vanity before strutting down the catwalk. The set also includes an exclusive L.O.L doll.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £100
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Bag
Top Christmas toy for: B&M
What is it? Kids love slime and now they can make up different colours of slime in a whole new way – by mixing in makeup to create a beautiful rainbow of slimes. This slime bag features 35+ different surprises, including clear and white D.I.Y. slime, along with a rainbow of lipsticks, lip glosses, and eye shadows to mix into slime to change the colour.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £69.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Ryan’s World Surprise Egg
Top Christmas toy for: B&M
What is it? If your little tots are fans of Ryan’s YouTube channel they will love unboxing the Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg! In this surprise egg, your kids will find a lights and sounds vehicle, two action figures, a squishy toy, putty, slime, and a mask. Kids can collect all the characters – you could even pop extras in their stockings.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £24.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Robo Alive T-Rex
Top Christmas toy for: B&M
What is it? Robo Alive Attacking T-Rex stomps and walks with real dinosaur movement. He bites, roars and flashes his eyes! He’s available in two different colours – grey and brown. Your kids will love playing around with this walking dino and watching him move all on his own!
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £12.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Eddie the Elephant
Top Christmas toy for: B&M
What is it? Your tiny tot will love snuggling up to Eddie the Elephant this Christmas. Perhaps treat your kids to this cuddly toy on Christmas Eve, along with a new set of PJs, and they can wake up with a new pal on Christmas Day. And, Eddie is huge - they won't want to leave his side.
Who is it for? TBC
How much is it? TBC
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Little Robin Red Vest book
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? This Christmas book is a great story to read to your children on Christmas Eve. One frosty evening, a week before Christmas, Little Robin washes and irons seven warm vests for the chilly nights to come. As the days go by, he comes across lots of shivering animals and kindly offers them his vests to wear. But - oh no! - on Christmas Eve, Little Robin is cold and alone with no vests left! That is, until a special someone arrives to reward his kindness . . .
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? 11.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: 50-piece wooden train set
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? Keep your little ones busy this Christmas and challenge them to build train track with tunnels and bridges. The set also includes sheep, cows, trees and buildings. All aboard!
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £30
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Gravitrax Starter Set XXL
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? Get the kids building tracks with Gravitrax Starter Set and set the spheres rolling. It’s an ideal one to teach kids about gravity, magnetism, kinetic energy and fun. This new set gives you twice as many pieces and more accessories to let your imagination run wild. Experience the power of Gravity!
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £99.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: LEGO City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? Kids never get bored of LEGO sets – so keep them entertained on Christmas Day with this epic Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port. They will assemble a large multi-stage rocket, a rover payload module, launch control room with rotating satellite dish. Mission accepted!
Who is it for? 7+
How much is it? £119.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit will turn your little one’s iPad into a creative learning device. Kids will learn how to solve problems and understand emotions, new words, and vocabulary in an openly creative environment. It’s interactive, fun and educational.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £79.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Folding Scooter
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? Get the kids outdoors this winter with this fabulous Folding Scooter. The scooter comes with sturdy wheels for balance and stability, great for every kid’s confidence. It can be easily folded away and stored in the car boot for family trips to the park. And it comes in a variety of colours including, pink, blue and red.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £69.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Tonies Start Box
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? Tonies Start Box is a great new audio system that changes the way children listen to stories and music. Tonies offer endless interactive listening and playing fun without bright screens, scratched CDs or complicated controls. Just pop a different Tonie figure on the box – each member of the gang has a different story to tell.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £69.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Unicorn pull-along
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? This unicorn make a magical toy for your kids this Christmas and will definitely be one of their favourites. It will encourage babies and toddlers to crawl and take their first steps.
Who is it for? 1+
How much is it? £15
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Mini Kitchen
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? It’s time to become an extraordinary cook with the John Lewis Wooden Mini Kitchen! This mini play kitchen features to hobs with opening oven door and knobs to turn. Includes utensils, pots, pans and a tea towel. It’s a great toy to encourage kids to role-play and build on their narrative development.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £35
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Leckford Doll’s House
Top Christmas toy for: John Lewis
What is it? A classic wooden dolls house with a beautiful pink roof and Georgian windows will make a beautiful gift for your children this Christmas. Leckford House opens from with side to reveal three floors and two staircases. The roof lifts up easily too, providing plenty of space to play with the tiny characters.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £100
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Feber My Lovely Unicorn
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? Your little princess will love the magic of this Feber My Lovely Unicorn. Sitting on the saddle, your child will feel like fairytale royalty as they control the magical steed via her reins, moving forward, backwards, left and right up to a speed of 3 km/h.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £189.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Barbie Dream Plane
Top Christmas toy for: Very and Mattel
What is it? The Barbie Dreamplan is ready to help imaginations take off to anywhere! Kids can push it on its wheels to taxi on the ground or open up the top and side to reveal the inside and play out the ride.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £75
Top Christmas Toys 2019: VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? Kids will love getting creative by taking great photos and videos with this dual lens 5 megapixel camera by VTech. They can switch between the two camera lenses at the touch for photo and video capture. A selection of fun effects, stamps and frames let them customise their pictures and videos.
Who is it for? TBC
How much is it? £39.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Leapfrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? Kids can set their imaginations free with creative and tasty-looking ice cream combinations using delicious flavours and toppings.
Who is it for? 2-5 years
How much is it? £39.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Baby Annabell
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? Little ones will love spending the day with adorable Baby Annabell. She can cry real tears, loves being rocked to sleep and her dummy. Plus she can moves her mouth when drinking and makes cute noises.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £59.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? The Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak has finally arrived so now your tots really can appear to disappear! Using the Wow! Stuff app your kids can recreate scenes from their favourite Harry Potter movies.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £59.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? Your kids will love building Hogwarts’ Great Hall. Climb the moving stairs to explore the Grand Staircase tower, master the art of potions in the classroom, discover changing reflections in the Mirror of Erised and help Harry, Hermione and Ron battle Lord Voldemort.
Who is it for? 9+
How much is it? £81.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Speedway
Top Christmas toy for: Very and Mattel
What is it? This colossal race track is great for kids to get their toy cars crashing and smashing. They can send their cars zooming through the crash zone on the ground or into the air for spectacular aerial crashes. And, this race tack is over five feet wide.
Who is it for? TBC
How much is it? £89.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Little Live Pets Little Live Pets Rainglow Unicorn Vet Set
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? Kids adore unicorns but sometimes this unicorn can feel unwell and needs help. With this Rainglow Unicorn Vet Set, your little tots can treat her and make her better so that she is a happy and healthy again.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £59.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls Rainbow Dream or Pixie Rose
Top Christmas toy for: Very and Hamleys
What is it? Will you get Amethyst Rae or Blue Skye? Unbox 20+ surprises and make D.I.Y. slime. Your kids will love adding it to your doll's transparent fashions to totally transform her look. Her shoes and her purse can hold slime, too!
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £49.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls Rainbow Dream or Pixie Rose
Top Christmas toy for: Very and Hamleys
What is it? Will your little one get Rainbow Dream or Pixie Rose? Your kids will love unboxing 20+ surprises including a gorgeous 14" fashion doll with beautiful, brushable hair. Each package includes a fashion doll, outfit, socks, shoes, purse, bottle, 4 slime powders, 2 Rainbow Magic powders, 3 shimmer powders and Rainbow Sparkle glitter.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £49.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Toy Story Buzz Lightyear with Interactive Drop Down Action
Top Christmas toy for: Very
What is it? You'll feel like you've got the real Buzz in the room as his head moves when he speaks in Live Mode! All your kids have to do is press Buzz’s chest and him his say all his classic lines.
Who is it for? 4+
How much is it? £69.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Teddy’s Toy Box Musical Mobile
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? With its gently turning animals, this beautiful teddy's toy box mobile plays soothing tunes to send your little one off to sleep.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £30
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Confetti Party Playmat
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? Soft and padded, this mothercare confetti party playmat is the perfect place for your little baby to play this Christmas.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £45
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Sleepysaurus Mobile
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? A rawrsome mobile to soothe your babysaurus to sleep. With four three-dimensional dinosaur friends and prehistory-inspired prints, this adorable cot mobile will send your little one to sleep in no time.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £30
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Baby Safari Lights and Sounds Playmat
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? Your baby will love this soft padded playmat with two arches and five hanging safari characters including a light and sound lion that has six playtime tunes and six soothing lullabies.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £65
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Peter Rabbit My First Flopsy Plush
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? Ths is a perfect gift for a baby shower for the arrival of a little lady. Or our Flopsy rabbit plush will add the sweetest finishing touch to your baby's nursery this Christmas.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £14.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Confetti Party Sit Me Up Cosy
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? Hop aboard this confetti party sit me up cosy for bunny-inspired fun. A beautifully crafted inflatable nest with three stages to support and entertain your baby.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £40
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Teddy’s Toy Box Tummy Time Roller
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? With so much for your baby to discover, this lovely roller toy is perfect for tummy time play.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £14.40
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Hello Friend Mobile
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? Wind up the hello friend mobile to watch the circus animals gently sway and turn as a soothing lullaby plays for your little one. This mobile features three bright, colourful and embroidered jungle characters and a music box.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £30
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Teddy’s Toy Box Luxury Playmat and Arch
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? Perfect for giggles and smiles, this cute bear shaped playmat is extra soft, padded, cosy and cuddly with two arches and four toys for your baby to look at, reach for and play with. It will keep your little one entertained while your cooking the roast dinner on Christmas Day.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £55
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Teddy’s Toy Box Cot Spiral
Top Christmas toy for: mothercare
What is it? This beautiful Teddy's Toy Box cot spiral toy features three toys with different textures, sounds and shapes for your little one to discover and cute animal characters to play with.
Who is it for? From birth
How much is it? £12.80
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Artie 3000
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? Meet Artie, where coding meets creativity! Your kids can develop their left and right-brain skills with Artie 3000. This colourful robot can help your kids with maths, coding and drawing.
Who is it for? 7-11 years
How much is it? £69.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Rainbocorns Big Bow
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? This Rainbocorns is bigger than ever and comes with lots of surprises. Your tots will love opening the giant golden egg to reveal over 25 amazing surprises hidden inside.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £49.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Scruff A Luvs – My Real Rescue
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime and Hamleys
What is it? Your little one will love transforming this adorable pup from scruffy to fluffy! And, for every little pup adopted, part of the proceeds goes to the RSPCA to help real animals find future homes.
Who is it for? 4+
How much is it? £29.99 - £40.00
Top Christmas Toys 2019: The Colour Monster Board Game
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? This board game encourages kids to dicuss their emotions and help understand them.
Who is it for? 4+
How much is it? £38
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Foodie Surprise
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? This DIY sweet making kit with four food carts will definitely be on your tots Christmas wish list this year. Kids can mould their own sweets and each comes with a sweetie storage collectible and at least 10 hidden surprises inside.
Who is it for? 5+
How much is it? £14.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fortnite Domez 4-Pack
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? This is a great stocking filler for Fortnite fans. A box set of 4 Fortnite Domez collectables enclosed in a stackable and connectable display case. Your kids will love these figurines.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £11.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fortnite Solo Mode Action Figures
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? These action figures with incredible details, feature outfits and awesome harvesting tools will make great stocking fillers for your kids on Christmas Day. The most popular figures are available including Battle Hound, Dark Bomber, Skull Trooper, Calamity, Toxic Trooper and Havoc.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £9.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Squishimals
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? Kids will adore these super-soft squishy pets covered in velvety fabric for extra hug appeal! They can have fun collecting six characters including a rabbit, owl, unicorn, ladybird, fox, and mouse.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £7.99-£14.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Cutetitos
Top Christmas toy for: Playtime
What is it? There’s nothing more snuggly than a warm, happy pet wrapped up like a burrito. Your kids will love this addition to their bedroom this Christmas.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £9.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fisher-Price® Bounce & Spin Puppy
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? This stationary, musical ride-on puppy plays songs, sounds and educational phrases as your little baby bounces up and down or spins.
Who is it for? 12+ months
How much is it? £70
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fisher-Price® Linkimals™ Musical Moose
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Musical Moose is loaded with exciting interactive play that introduces your baby to counting, colors, and more with playful songs, lights, and phrases.
Who is it for? 9+ months
How much is it? £12.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fisher-Price® Linkimals™ Happy Shapes Hedgehog
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Happy Shapes Hedgehog™ is packed with exciting play that grows along with your baby! Your baby can press the light-up buttons to hear songs and phrases about colours, shapes, and numbers.
Who is it for? 9+ months
How much is it? £29.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Fisher-Price® Linkimals™ Lights & Colors Llama
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Lights & Colors Llama takes stacking fun up a notch with coloured lights and exciting songs and phrases that introduce your baby to different colours.
Who is it for? 9+ months
How much is it? £17.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace by Little People®
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Elsa’s ice-blue castle has an extendable, light-up staircase that features an excerpt from the hit song “Let it Go,” along with themed sound effects.
Who is it for? 12+ months
How much is it? £44.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Barbie® Cake Decorating Playset
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Kids can cook up sweet treats with this Barbie play dough set in pink, blue and white colours.
Who is it for? 3
How much is it? £24.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Barbie® Fashionista™ Doll Assortment
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? This is Barbie’s most diverse and inclusive doll. Kids can collect dolls of a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types and fashions.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £11.99 from John Lewis or £10 from Argos
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Barbie® Fashionista with Wheelchair Assortment
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? In collaboration with the UCLA Mattel Children’s hospital, Barbie’s Fashionista range includes a Made-to-Move doll with a wheelchair and ramp accessory.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £16.99 from John Lewis or £10 from Argos
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Barbie Dream House
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Your kids can dream up all kinds of stories this Christmas with this Barbie palace - including three floors, eight rooms, an outdoor area, a rooftop pool and slide, a working elevator.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £280 from Argos or £219.99 from Smyths
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Transforming 2-in-1 Mobile Downhill Race
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Your kids will love to take on the terrifying downhill terrain and see who can race to the trophy with this Monster Truck.
Who is it for? 3+
How much is it? £39.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Hot Wheels® Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Kids can race around this 50-inche tall track and transform the course into three different configurations.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £50
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Hot Wheels® id Smart Track
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Hot Wheels id encourages kids to collect, race, and compete, but now with the ability to measure performance and unlock features and rewards on a mobile app.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £159.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Hackin’ Packin’ Alpaca™
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Hackin' Packin' Alpaca™ is the hilarious kids' game involving skill and touch to stack the pieces. It’s a game packed full of fun perfect for Christmas Day.
Who is it for? 5+
How much is it? £25
Top Christmas Toys 2019: BTS IDOL Doll Asst.
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? Inspired by the global superstars, the dolls look just like the beloved BTS members – you kids can collect them all this Christmas. These tiny figurines make great stocking fillers.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £19.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Polly Pocket™ Pollyville Mega Mall
Top Christmas toy for: Mattel
What is it? The Pollyville Mega Mall is the perfect way for kids to play out their adventures. This Mall includes 6 floors, a garage, vehicle and Polly and Lila dolls.
Who is it for? 4+
How much is it? £34.99
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Coding Critters
Top Christmas toy for: Hamleys
What is it? Teach kids the fundamentals of coding without the need of a screen. Scamper, Ranger and Rumble provide a fun, hands-on approach to real coding concepts whilst sparking your little one’s imagination.
Who is it for? 4+
How much is it? £40.00
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Smart Pixelator
Top Christmas toy for: Hamleys
What is it? The new toy empowers kids to pixelate any design, encourages STEEAM learning and build 2D or 3D projects using Bluetooth connectivity.
Who is it for? 7+
How much is it? £70.00
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Nerf Fortnite RL
Top Christmas toy for: Hamleys
What is it? Inspired by the blaster used in the popular Fortnite video game, this new toy is bound to be a favourite. Your kids can load, prime and fire in three quick steps.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £30
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Oblique Drifter
Top Christmas toy for: Hamleys
What is it? Boys and girls can have hours of fund as they stay active by drifting around with this slick four wheeled machine.
Who is it for? 6+
How much is it? £60
Top Christmas Toys 2019: Lego Hidden Side, Paranormal Bus 3000
Top Christmas toy for: Hamleys
What is it? This LEGO bus combines a physical bus model with an augmented reality play experience for ghost-haunting adventures.
Who is it for? 8+
How much is it? £55