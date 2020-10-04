Top Christmas toys 2020: Must have Christmas toys

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Predictions on the top Christmas toys are released every year and more often than not, they fly off the shelves and are sold out months before the big day.

So if you want to make sure your little one has the best Christmas toys this year, it’s worth preparing early (check out those Black Friday 2020 UK sales) and keeping an eye on which ones are expected to sell out fast.

We all know the stresses of preparing for Christmas such as hunting down the perfect advent calendars, Christmas food, and so much more. You might even be planning some Christmas games ahead of time, to ensure everyone’s entertained.

There’s even toy-filled advent calendars if you’d prefer, which make an adorable addition alongside the Christmas toys you’ll inevitably buy!

Every year there are certain toys that become the most wanted items by children across the country. Knowing what they are in advance will save you a lot of stress and money and your little one a lot of disappointment. All the major toy stores release their predictions on what the top Christmas toys are going to be and they’re usually pretty accurate.

To save you from having to scroll through all of their websites, we’ve collated all the lists in one easy place so you can see which toys are right for your little one. There are lots on offer from plush toys, to books, to scooters, and so much more!

From high street stores like John Lewis, to giant internet retailers like Amazon, the top trends and predictions vary so there’s plenty to choose from. In the weeks before Christmas it’s likely the prices of these products will fluctuate, so deciding which presents you want to prioritise for your little one is a good way to narrow down which products to keep an eye on.

Be sure to look out for promotional codes, coupons and sales as well as big events like Black Friday. When you know exactly what toys you want to buy it’s easier to compare the prices from different retailers to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.

So scroll down to find this year’s top picks, and key things to consider like age suitability and battery requirements. We’ve also highlighted which list they’ve come from and why you should consider buying.

Star Wars The Child ‘Baby Yoda’: £26.99 Monopoly: The Mega Edition: £25.99 LEGO Gingerbread House, £84.99 Learning Resources Botley 2.0 The Coding Robot, £85 VTech Feathers & Feelings Peacock, £18.50 John Lewis Wooden Baby Walker and Bricks, £45 eeBoo I Heard Your Feelings Conversation Cards, £11.99 Earth Heroes Children’s Book, £8.19 Disney Frozen Singing Elsa Fashion Doll, £20 Crayola Washable Kids Paint, £4.99 TOMY Pop Up Pirate Classic Children’s Game, £9.99 LEGO DUPLO My First Number Train Toy, £9.20 LeapFrog 600703 Scoop & Learn, £39.99 Hey Duggee Talking Soft Toy, £13.49 Barbie Fresh ‘n’ Fun Food Truck, £49.99 L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane, £89.99 L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Honeylicious Fashion Doll, £40 Squeakee 12300 Interactive Balloon Dog, £59.99 Mattel Games Uno Showdown, £16 LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship, £119.99 Barbie Estate Dolls House, £135 KidiZoom Studio, £48 Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Flyer, £35 Nerf Elite 2.0 Warden DB-8 Blaster, £20 TP 4 in 1 Unicorn Magic Trike, £60 LEGO Technic Lamborghini, £326 A LEGO Super Mario Starter Course, £50 Little Live Gotta Go Flamingo, £26.40 PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller, £65 Designafriend Sisi Doll, £35 Fisher-Price Rollin’ Rovee, £60 Laser Battle Hunters, £60 Monopoly for Sore Losers, £22 Cluedo Liars Edition, £22 Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster, £50 Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset, £27 World’s Best Ever Pranks, £7 Paint Your Own Roaring Stomping Dinosaurs, £7 Race Around The World Trivia Board Game, £7 Logo Board Game, £20

Top Christmas toys at John Lewis and Partners

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Star Wars The Child ‘Baby Yoda’

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £26.99

John Lewis and Partners are expecting this Mandolorian inspired Baby Yoda toy to be a bestseller this Christmas. Given the popularity of the Disney+ series, this adorable plush toy is a must-have for any little Star Wars fan in your life. The plush stands at 11 inches and is the perfect size for cuddles. We’re sure he’ll fit into any child’s Star Wars collection this Christmas.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Monopoly: The Mega Edition

Age suitability: 8 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £25.99

This is a John Lewis and Partners exclusive, and the retailer is expecting this to be a must-have for any Christmas family game time. It’s a larger version of the classic Monopoly board game with more properties, more buildings and more money. It comes with new rules that are designed to speed up gameplay and hopefully keep family arguments to a minimum this festive season! This makes an ideal gift for board game lovers.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO Gingerbread House

Age suitability: 12 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £84.99

Another John Lewis and Partners exclusive is this adorable LEGO Gingerbread House, which is a great gift for the festive season. It features frosted roofs with colourful candy buttons and candy-cane columns, glittery windows and a tall chimney stack with a light brick glowing fireplace. This is a great gift for any LEGO fan and we’re sure it’ll add some festive joy to anyone’s collection.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Learning Resources Botley 2.0 The Coding Robot

Age suitability: 5 years and up | Batteries required: 5 x AAA | Price: £85

John Lewis and Partners think this Botley STEM toy will be a huge hit among families this Christmas, and we can definitely see why. This innovative STEM toy encourages children to explore science, technology, engineering and maths, whilst making sure they have fun too! It’s an excellent way to support your child’s learning development as they transition from nursery to reception.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: VTech Feathers & Feelings Peacock

Age suitability: 2 years and up | Batteries required: 2 x AA | Price: £18.50

This adorable peacock toy lights up and teaches colours, shapes, numbers and emotions. It features 8 light-up shape buttons and 8 emotion pegs that give different reactions when the pegs are on or off the tail. There’s 3 modes of play that encourage children to explore emotions, and John Lewis thinks it’ll be incredibly popular among little ones this festive season.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: John Lewis Wooden Baby Walker and Bricks

Age suitability: 2 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £45

This wooden baby walker is a classic way to help little ones with their first steps, and it comes highly recommended by John Lewis and Partners. It develops fine motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination. In addition to helping with steps, it also encourages little ones to learn more about numbers and colours through the bricks, which can be stacked and rearranged inside the walker.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: eeBoo I Heard Your Feelings Conversation Cards

Age suitability: 3 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £11.99

Flashcards are a great way to further children’s development, and John Lewis and Partners recommend these cards by eeBoo. In the pack you get 48 flashcards, each designed to encourage parents and children to talk about everyday scenarios and our emotional reactions to them. Scenarios include being picked for a team or accidentally breaking a vase, and come with. questions on the back of each card to help further discussions and develop conversation and empathy skills.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Earth Heroes Children’s Book

Age suitability: Birth | Batteries required: None | Price: £8.19

Reading is a great way to bond with your child, and John Lewis has recommended a very timely book that features twenty inspirational stories celebrating the pioneering work of a selection of Earth Heroes from all around the globe.

Top Christmas toys at Amazon

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Disney Frozen Singing Elsa Fashion Doll

Age suitability: 3 years and up | Batteries required: 3 LR44 (included) | Price: £20

As an Amazon’s Choice product with over 500 reviews, the online retailer is expecting this toy to be a popular option for Christmas gifting. With the huge global success of Frozen and its sequel Frozen II, it’s hardly surprising. This Elsa doll sings the much loved Into the Unknown song from the classic film, and is styled with her iconic blonde plaited hair and blue outfit that makes her instantly recognisable.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Crayola Washable Kids Paint

Age suitability: 3 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £4.99

These bright paints are perfect for encouraging kids to get creative, and come in six bright colours; red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. They’re easy to wash from clothing and skin, so no need to worry if your child ends up getting more paint on themselves than the paper!

Top Christmas Toys 2020: TOMY Pop Up Pirate Classic Children’s Game

Age suitability: 4 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.99

Perfect for 2-4 players, Pop Up Pirate is a classic game that’s sure to bring joy this festive season. Each player takes it in turns to carefully insert swords into the barrel, hoping they won’t be the one to wake up the pirate inside. Because if you do make him pop up out the barrel, you lose! There are no batteries required and the pirate pops up at random, meaning you can replay it again and again. Amazon thinks that this classic toy will go down well this Christmas.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO DUPLO My First Number Train Toy

Age suitability: 18 months – 3 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.20

Introduce your little one to the wonderful world of LEGO with this adorable train toy! It includes two human figurines and a black and white cat figurine, and a colourful train with the numbers one to nine across three carriages. This is a great way to teach children about numbers and colours.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LeapFrog 600703 Scoop & Learn

Age suitability: 18 months – 6 years | Batteries required: 3 AA batteries | Price: £39.99

This pretend ice cream playset encourages children to roleplay and use their imaginations, and there are 20 pieces for them to play with. It includes an ice cream scooper, 18 “flavoured” ice cream scoops, 3 different toppings, and 6 hungry character activity cards for hours of fun!

This LeapFrog set can be played with independently, or with parents, siblings or friends.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Hey Duggee Talking Soft Toy

Age suitability: 12 months – 5 years | Batteries required: 3 LR44 batteries (included) | Price: £13.49

Based the much-loved CBeebies show Hey Duggee, this adorable toy features 6 fun sounds from the show, a collectable character badge, and he’s soft and cuddly so makes a great Christmas present for any little one! He comes with the required batteries too so that’s one less thing for you to worry about.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Barbie Fresh ‘n’ Fun Food Truck

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None| Price: £49.99

This Barbie food truck comes with lots of storytelling accessories including a free-standing menu board, pots, utensils, serving trays, plates, a fryer for French fries, smoothie blender, food items, condiments and seating for a hungry customer. Barbie dolls are sold separately, but the truck is compatible with all your little ones favourite dolls.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane

Age suitability: 6 – 11 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £89.99

This clever 4-in-1 toy is a Plane, Car, Recording Studio and Mixing Booth! It includes working lights and sounds, drink cart with plates and cups, rolling suitcases, overhead compartments that open and close, seatbelts, which are sure to encourage your child’s imagination and keep them entertained for hours.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Honeylicious Fashion Doll

Age suitability: 4 – 15 years| Batteries required: None | Price: £40

Honeylicious doll inspired by hip hop music, and comes with 2 fashion looks. She’s fully posable and has a full-size record that really plays music, featuring her very own hip hop song. There are three other dolls in the collection if you want to get them all, each of them with their own unique style and features.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Squeakee 12300 Interactive Balloon Dog

Age suitability: 5 years and up| Batteries required: 4 AA batteries | Price: £59.99

Squeakee is an electronic balloon dog, who looks very similar to the ones you’d see at kids parties and carnivals. It comes with a pin and pump so you can inflate or deflate him, and has over 60 interactive sounds and movements to keep everyone entertained. Squeakee also has a lot of features very similar to other toy dogs, as he can bark and perform tricks with the squeaker ball.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Mattel Games Uno Showdown

Age suitability: 7 years and up| Batteries required: 3 AAA batteries | Price: £16

This classic card game sees players race to get rid of all their cards by matching a card in their hand with the current card shown on the top of the discard pile. The Uno Showdown unit sends cards flying at opponents for unexpected family fun. It’s suitable for between 2 and 10 players, so it’s a great choice for Christmas family games.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship

Age suitability: 10 months – 8 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £119.99

This buildable, armored transport shuttle is based on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and comes with 3 LEGO minifigures, including The Mandalorian and the Child aka Baby Yoda. The starship has a cockpit, escape pod, and opening sides for easy access where the figures can sit inside. It makes a great gift for any Star Wars fan and encourages hours of roleplaying fun.

Top Christmas toys at Argos

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Barbie Estate Dolls House

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £135

This doll house comes with three Barbies and furnished rooms including a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. This house comes with a pool you can actually fill with water, and a refrigerator that can be used to store things and pour water into from its built-in pump. Whilst the house is quite summery, Argos reckons it’ll be a hit this Christmas and will allow children everywhere to escape into a summer dream house.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: KidiZoom Studio

Age suitability: 5 and up | Batteries required: 1 x lithium (included) | Price: £48

Perfect for the budding filmmaker in your life, this easy to use camera inspires children to get creative and make their own fun movies and photoshoots. The camera comes with a tripod, 20 animated backgrounds and a green screen to create special effects. It also has six fun games to play!

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Flyer

Age suitability: 36 months and up | Batteries required: 1 x LiPo (included) | Price: £35

These magical pixies can really fly, thanks to the crystal egg they come packaged in. They also have an auto-stop feature, so if you touch her wings mid-flight, she’ll stop flying. There’s currently two different pixies to collect, each sold separately, with their own unique style and design.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Nerf Elite 2.0 Warden DB-8 Blaster

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £20

This Nerf gun comes with 6 Official Nerf darts to fully load this 8-dart capacity blaster, ready for epic fights with friends! It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and requires minimal assembly so it’s easy for your child to load and re-load. Eyewear is recommended for any Nerf battles, which is sold separately.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: TP 4 in 1 Unicorn Magic Trike

Age suitability: 10 months and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £60

This 4 stage trike has been designed to adapt as your child grows, with a parental lock mode to give you full control over the steering and pedals. It also has an adjustable UV sunshine for sunny days, to keep your child protected and cool as they ride around.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: LEGO Technic Lamborghini

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None| Price: £326 A model car which features a V12 engine with moving pistons, steering, front and rear suspension and rear spoiler and opening scissor doors. It’s a great choice for those who love to build, as it comes with 3,696 pieces to put together a realistic looking Lamborghini. So if you know a petrol head, this is the perfect gift! VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: A LEGO Super Mario Starter Course Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: 2 x AAA batteries | Price: £50 A LEGO Super Mario Starter Course with an interactive Mario figure who has colour sensors plus LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to show over 100 different reactions to movement. He collects virtual coins as he runs and jumps from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole, just like in the much-loved video game! VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Little Live Gotta Go Flamingo Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: 3 x AA (included)| Price: £26.40 An interactive toy flamingo that tells kids when it has to sit on its potty. Children can feed him included food, and he then does a ‘magic poop’ along with a catchy ‘Gotta Go’ song. This is a fun way to educate children about toilet training, and keep them entertained through a fun musical number. VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: 6 x AA (included)| Price: £65 A motorised PAW Patrol team vehicle, featuring room for all six pups, oversized wheels and a projectile launcher. It has room for for all six pups, plus oversized wheels, a projectile launcher and an exclusive Chase and T-Rex dinosaur action figure that’s sure to keep your little ones entertained for hours. VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Designafriend Sisi Doll Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £35 This soft, cuddly doll stands at 18 inches and also comes with a silver Designafriend charm bracelet. She’s a great gift for young dancers, as she’s styled with a ‘dance til you drop’ shirt, leggings and trainers meaning she’s always ready to head to the dance floor! Sisi is part of the Designafriend range, with lots of other dolls on offer.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Fisher-Price Rollin’ Rovee Age suitability: 6 months – 5 years | Batteries required: 2 x AA | Price: £60 An interactive activity toy that keeps playtime exciting as little ones grow from infant to toddler and beyond. It features lights, music and enjoyable activities to get children moving. There’s 4 modes of play as baby grows from infant to toddler to preschooler, meaning it’s a long-lasting toy that’s sure to become a firm favourite. VIEW AT ARGOS Top Christmas Toys 2020: Laser Battle Hunters Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: 10 x AA and 4 x AAA| Price: £60 Two radio-controlled vehicles which move forward, reverse, spin and turn, with two different modes of play. The vehicles are suitable for grass, sand, and carpet use so they can be used both in an indoors for plenty of fun. With two vehicles, they’re designed for two players to fight each other and get into epic battles. VIEW AT ARGOS

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Monopoly for Sore Losers

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £22

This hilarious twist on the classic Monopoly game might stop those dreaded arguments this Christmas! In this edition, players actually want to land on once useless board spaces, pay taxes and rent, and even go to Jail because they’ll collect Sore Loser coins. So if you find yourself usually losing in Monopoly, this game might see you win for once. Yay!

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Cluedo Liars Edition

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: 2 x AAA | Price: £22

Another fun twist on a classic board game is this Liars Edition of Cluedo! In this version, players have to lie their way to the truth to discover who killed Mr Boddy in the mansion. Everyone takes it in turns to pick a card and read it out loud, trying to play it cool and convince other players that they’re telling the truth. But other players can call them out if they think they’re lying, so you better lie well…

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: 4 x C | Price: £50

With a high-capacity 25-dart dart drum, this Nerf gun is a great way for your children to engage in fun battles with family and friends! Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the gun can fire darts up to 36 metres, making them the furthest flying Nerf darts ever. Eyewear is recommended for this product but is sold seperately.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None| Price: £27

This adorable Play-Doh kit allows little ones to create gummy bears, pretend candy bars, and play candy cups. It comes with five tubs of non-toxic Play-Doh that can be mixed and matched to create colourful pretend treats and encourage creative play, with tools to help them mold and design new things.

Top Christmas toys at The Works

Top Christmas Toys 2020: World’s Best Ever Pranks

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £7

This prank kit has everything your children need to play practical jokes on siblings, family members, and any other unsuspecting victim this Christmas time! The kit includes Prankster fun activity book, whoopee cushion, joke spider, joke fly, rude noise pot and a door hanger. Just make sure you don’t get caught out by these silly pranks!

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Paint Your Own Roaring Stomping Dinosaurs

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £7

Another great gift for dinosaur lovers is this great paint your own dinosaurs set, which lets children design their own prehistoric creations and then play with them later. Everyone’s creation will look very different!

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Race Around the World: Trivia Board Game

Age suitability: 5 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £7

In this fun board game, players answer questions to race around the world and win the game! But there’s lots of obstacles in your way including a ship that goes missing, a slow train and a disastrous trip on a hot air balloon. This board game includes 200 game cards, 6 stand up counters, a game board a dry eraser marker and a wipe clean score board.

Top Christmas Toys 2020: Logo Board Game

Age suitability: 12 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £20

Logos are all around us, and this board game tests our knowledge on some of the most well-loved brands from around the world. It’s a fun way to test your memory, knowledge and keep the family entertained for hours this festive season. It contains a playing board, 6 playing pieces, instructions and 396 playing cards.

