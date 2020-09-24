We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Advent calendars for kids used to just feature a painted picture of a festive scene behind each of the 24 or 25 doors. These days if it’s not a chocolate advent calendar it’s advent calendars with toys that children really want!

And who can blame them? Especially when there are so many alternative advent calendars out there for grown-up these days with beauty products, alcoholic beverages and even jewellery behind every single door?

So, if you’re looking to treat your child to a truly special countdown to Christmas this year and are looking for advent calendars with toys behind each door, you’ve come to the right place.

The best advent calendars for kids 2020

We’ve rounded up the best advent calendars for kids from awesome Lego advent calendars and Playmobil advent calendars that let you build up a whole set day by day throughout December, to classic wooden advent calendars for kids featuring wooden toys that will last generations.

Disney have also launched a brand new line of advent calendars for 2020. Featuring some of the world’s best loved characters, there’s a calendar for everyone.

So whether you love Elsa and Anna or Mickey and Mini, there is something for everyone. For fans of a galaxy far, far away there are Star Wars advent calendars listed below too.

These calendars are generally great for kids of all ages. However, just double check the age suitability if you have a toddler under the age of three.

Browse our pick of the best 2020 calendars with toys for kids below…

Playmobil advent calendars

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Toy Store

New for 2020, Playmobil’s Christmas Toy Shop advent calendar comes with all the pieces you need to create a wonderfully festive scene. Every day throughout December, children will open a door to find another piece for their set, from miniature toys like dolls, teddy bears, robots, and racing cars to a figurine of Santa himself.

Priced £22

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Toy Store

A classic Playmobil advent calendar back for another year, behind each door or this calendar are different pieces to create a gorgeous festive scene of Santa and his elves busy preparing for Christmas in their workshop. Children will love discovering a new miniature surprise every day including mini toys, Santa’s elves, his reindeer and even a sleigh.

Priced £28.04

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Horse Farm

Suitable for children aged 4 and up, the Playmobil Horse Farm advent calendar comes with multiple figures, horses, animals and accessories behind every door, allowing kids to build an equine adventure a little more each day throughout December.

Priced by £23.49

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Ball

Suitable for children aged 4 and up, this well-designed advent calendar sets the scene as a Christmas Ball, complete with a banquet table, musical instruments and gift-wrapped presents under a snow-coloured tree.

Priced £21.99

Lego Advent Calendars 2020

Star Wars advent calendar

This popular Star Wars advent calendar includes Lego figures as well 12 mini build toys. Building the Millennium Falcon, an A-wing, TIE Fighter, X-wing, Droid Control Ship, Anakin’s Podracer and Darth Vader’s Castle will keep kids busy in the run-up to Christmas!

Priced £25

Harry Potter advent calendar

This bestselling advent calendar comes complete with 6 mini-figures. Plus there are models to build like Beauxbaton’s carriage and a Hogwarts banquet dining table.

Priced £24.99

Smiggle’s Advent Calendar 2020

Kids love Smiggle stationary and their Advent Calendar for 2020 promises to be the best yet. Packed full of slapbands, lanyards, glitter glue, scented stickers and even a pencil case, there’s plenty to keep kids entertained right through to Christmas Day.

Priced £28

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

An advent calendar for kids with a twist! Instead of a toy or piece of chocolate every day in the build up to Christmas, this Disney calendar contains 24 seasonal stories featuring popular characters from Disney films. Read a magical tale a day in December with your little ones, including Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Monsters Inc. Christmas Laughs and many more!

Priced £12

TSUM TSUM Disney Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar

Shaped like Santa’s sleigh but filled with miniature Disney plush toys, the Tsum Tsum calendar is a fun way to countdown to Christmas for any kids that love playing with these cute and cuddly characters.

Priced £29.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Advent Calendar

Unbox 24 days of surprises with the L.O.L. Surprise! Advent Calendar. Includes an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! Doll and 24 fabulous fashion pieces to unbox in total, including dresses, glam accessories and cute shoes.

Priced £29.99

City Vehicles and Accessories Advent Calendar

If you know a little one who loves anything that moves on wheels, this is the advent calendar for then. Packed full of cars, busses, police vehicles and a bright red fire truck, kids will love discovering a brand new surprise they can play with every day throughout December.

Priced £25

Paper playhouse advent calendar

This gorgeous paper advent calendar can be sent through the post and then popped up and brought to life in 3D. Each day in December children pop out different pieces with which to decorate the house inside and out, including presents, a Christmas tree, festive food, toys, and even animals on the roof alongside Santa and his sack! This lovely calendar can also be personalised, making it a lovely gift.

Priced £22

Jigsaw Puzzle advent calendar

This advent calendar contains 24 festive puzzles behind each door. Each puzzle portrays a Christmas scene or tradition from somewhere in the world, so children can learn about how the festive season is celebrated globally whilst counting down to Christmas Day.

Priced £28

The Make Arcade Craftvent Calendar

Suitable for slightly older kids, this fun and festive ‘craftvent calendar’ from The Make Arcade contains 24 individually packed kit, each one containing everything you need to make a variety of different decorations. From cute characters and animals to Christmas decorations that can be hung on the tree, this advent calendar is prefect for any kids that love arts and crafts. This box will certainly keep them busy!

Priced £55

Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Suitable for children age 3 and up, this wooden advent calendar comes with 24 magnetic decorations to help countdown to Christmas and a shining star for the top of the tree on Christmas Day.

Priced £21.89

Wooden Woodland Advent Calendar

Designed by the Great Little Trading Company, this wooden advent calendar is a wonderful way to countdown to Christmas. Plus, it can be used and enjoyed by little ones year after year. Available from October 5th onwards.