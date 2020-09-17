Cot toys: A roundup of the best baby products for cribs

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From adorable mobiles to musical toys, there are so many cot toys to choose from.



There’s no doubt taken the time to choose a perfect cot on the market and an excellent mattress to go with it. But what about a selection of cot toys to entertain and soothe your little one?

After all, babies spend so much time in their cribs – awake and sleeping – a toy is likely to occupy and keep them busy for at least a few minutes (or hopefully longer).

Toys are also great for sensory development. Many are colourful and very visually appealing and others make sounds which can help soothe a tired or upset baby. Others have different textures to help your little one get to know different materials and the noises they make.

We’ve rounded up some of the best around, covering all different types – from mobiles and sleeping aids to musical toys. So whatever your budget and cot toy preference, there’s likely to be something that catches your eye.

Amazon’s top best-selling cot toy is the Fisher Price Butterfly Dreams mobile, which features music and a starry night light projection. It also grows with your baby, as it can be converted into a tabletop musical projection soother when they reach toddler age.

Some adults might enjoy more of a nostalgic toy for their little one – like the Very Hungry Caterpillar Spiral, available at John Lewis. Just like a real-life caterpillar would, the toy wraps around the bars of a crib and has three dropdown toys that babies can easily grab.

Some toys even recreate the soothing sounds of a lullaby, like the Peter Rabbit Musical toy which features Beatrix Potter’s beloved character. Simply pull down the star when your baby is in their cot and the toy will play a calming tune for them to drift off to.

Here’s our pick of the best cot toys