Babies and toddlers spend a lot of time in their buggies and pushchairs, so anything that can keep them entertained is a saviour for parents.
A good way to ensure your baby is content during a stroll is to stock up on pushchair toys that will offer some stimulation and fun for a little one.
After all, a busy, distracted baby is a happy one.
But, not only are pushchair toys a great way to keep youngsters occupied – especially if you’re running errands or doing a food shop – they also have a number of development benefits. Many are brightly coloured and make noises, so can help with sensory awareness. Some are also soft and cuddly, so can be very appealing for growing babies to grab and hug when they are in their prams and pushchairs.
We’ve rounded up a selection of affordable goodies, all under £20, so there’s no need to worry about making a dent in your bank account.
Lamaze offer some great baby pushchair toys and we’ve included a few in our roundup – like the Flannery the Fox one – which is Amazon’s best-selling pushchair toy, but is also sold at other retailers such as John Lewis.
The brand also has an adorable “Captain Calamari,” which has glowing reviews for being such a great sensory toy. One gushing customer said, “Couldn’t resist this little fellow! A fun toy which has so many entertaining and educational features which stimulate baby’s senses. Colourful, with a variety of patterns; tactile with different textures; auditory with different sounds when handled and a hidden mirror for baby to discover. What’s not to love?”
Another alternative toy which takes up a bit more space on a pushchair is the stroller sloth which hangs off the top of the buggy (just like real-life version would). It has a function where a child can pull its hand down to see it “climb” back up the branch. There’s also crinkly material for sensory stimulation and a mirror.
Elsewhere, there’s the Jellycat farm book at John Lewis – which is both fun and educational, as it encourages reading and interaction.
For more treats, shop our gallery below of the best pushchair toys
Lamaze Flannery the Fox Baby Toy
Cost: £12.76 at Amazon
Age suitability: From six months.
Why we love it: As well as being adorable, this fox offers a sensory overload with a teether, surprise crinkles, a squeaker and loads of different patterns and textures for your baby to explore.
VTech Toot Toot Drivers Baby Driver
Cost: £12.97 at Amazon
Age suitability: From 3 months.
Why we love it: Your toddler can pretend to drive the buggy themselves with this adorable driving toy. With 60 different sounds, the toy also has a soft touch steering wheel, a two stage indicator, ignition and a gear stick to help encourage your little one's motor development.
Lamaze Play and Grow Captain Calamari
Cost: £14.99 at John Lewis
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: This adorable octopus toy features a plethora of vibrant colours and interesting textures to keep little ones engaged.
Fisher-Price Monkey Mirror
Cost: £17.49 at Amazon
Age suitability: From 1 month.
Why we love it: This mirror book lets your baby get to know their reflection, whist also taking in their reflected surroundings - it's bound to provide hours of entertainment.
Red Kite Baby Spiraloo Dreamy Meadow
Cost: £8 at Amazon
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: This eye-catching toy has plenty to keep baby interested, with friendly characters, mirrors, rattles and crinkle fabrics.
Jellycat Farm Tales Soft Book
Cost:£15 at John Lewis
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: Designed to encourage interaction and reading, this soft book features fabric animal tails which pop out the side.
Amazon Lamaze My Friend Emily
Cost: £11.24 at Amazon
Age suitability: From 1 month.
Why we love it: Emily's soft velour body is perfect for snuggling but she also has clacking rings, a rattle necklace and a crinkly dress.
Lamaze Monkey Links Clip
Cost: £13.50 at Amazon
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: There's a lot to take in with these cheeky monkeys, from their patterned, crinkly feet to their soft multi-coloured satin ribbons for hair. They are sure to occupy little ones in a pram.
Stroller Sloth
Cost: £11 at Argos
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: Just like the real life version, this toy sloth hangs overhead and even has part which can be pulled so he "climbs" back up.
Funkykeys Toy
Cost: £9.95 at Amazon
Age suitability: For 18 months +.
Why we love it: Let your toddler drive (or pretend to) with this key chain. It even lights up and makes sounds.
Mamas and Papas Spiral Travel Toy
Cost: £19 at Mamas and Papas
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: This cute moon and star scene hangs on a pushchair and features teethers, a rattle and hidden crinkle textures for babies to touch.
Lamaze Fun With Colours Book
Cost: £11.99 at JoJo Maman Bebe
Age suitability: From 3 months.
Why we love it: This interactive book includes a discovery mirror for visual stimulation, a squeaker, rattle and crinkle fabrics for hearing and flaps to develop motor skills. Not to mention the soft texture is perfect for chewing.
Jojo Maman Bebe Avocado Pram Toy
Cost: £11 at JoJo Maman Bebe
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: These two soft, plush avocado halves have a surprise in the middle - a rattle!
Mamas and Papas Maxi Monkey Activity Toy
Cost: £16 at Mamas and Papas
Age suitability: Not stated - but other similar products are suitable from a few months old.
Why we love it: This cheeky monkey doubles up as a teething ring for sore gums - so it's two for the price of one.
Smyths Bright Starts Chime Along Friends Take Along Toy
Cost: £4.99
Age suitability: From birth.
Why we love it: This interactive toucan sings a lovely little tune for your baby.