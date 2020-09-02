17 best toys for 6-year-old boys and girls 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best toys for six year old boys and girls will build on the skills they have already learnt, help them overcome new challenges, encourage cooperation and sharing with other children and continue to foster their imaginations and sense of freedom and fun!

Obviously a good toy is one that a child will love to play with again and again. But unlike baby toys or sensory toys that younger children love, toys for six year old boys and girls will also support another importance aspect of being this young, tender age – friendships and group play.

What do 6 year olds like to play with?

By the age of six, friendships are very important to your child. Most children prefer to play in same sex groups, where girls tend to spend their time with one or two best friends, while boys prefer to be part of a large group.

The best toys for six year old boys and girls will enable this style of play, whether it’s a craft or imaginary play set that six year old girls can play with together in a pair or ball and outdoor games that allow for larger group play for six year old boys.

What are good activities for 6 year olds?

Coming up with activities to entertain kids all day can be exhausting, especially as they get slightly older and they have more energy, more questions and a greater ability to do more in a day.

Luckily, by the age of 6, kids have mastered independent play and are ready for a little more freedom – so not every one of their games and activities has to include you. Although that doesn’t mean a child won’t want you to be involved all the time!

Norland Nanny and founder of The Nanny Louenna app, Louenna Hood has also shared with us what activities and toys she has found particularly effective for entertaining 6-year-old kids with:

Make your own story book – plan and design the beginning, middle and end of a story, then draw illustrations to match each page.

– plan and design the beginning, middle and end of a story, then draw illustrations to match each page. They love outdoor treasure hunts – by the age of six they are often able to read simple instructions so you can write out some riddles to get them to the next clue and leave a small prize at the end.

– by the age of six they are often able to read simple instructions so you can write out some riddles to get them to the next clue and leave a small prize at the end. Painting – I often set up watercolour painting stations outdoors and ask children to paint what they see. It could be a landscape or an object. Painting by numbers is always popular at this age too.

– I often set up watercolour painting stations outdoors and ask children to paint what they see. It could be a landscape or an object. Painting by numbers is always popular at this age too. Homemade play doh – You can make this with simple ingredients, just flour, baking soda, water and olive oil, and it is super fun. Mix the ingredients together, make shapes and then when you think all the fun is finished, make the dough into a pizza base and enjoy homemade pizzas for lunch.

Best toys for 6 year olds 2020