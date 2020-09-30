Personalised books for kids that they will treasure

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love receiving a new book chosen just for us. And for kids, little and large, personalised books are way more special. With Christmas coming up, your little one will be thrilled to see their name on the cover.

So, before you get stuck into choosing the best kids’ advent calendars and toys, make sure your order a book that makes your child the star of the story. Don’t know where to start? Here’s a round-up of our favourite personalised books for kids…

Personalised books for kids aged 0-5 years

Personalised Paddington Bear Story Book, £28.95

Paddington fans – well, that’s all of us – will adore this Personalised Paddington Bear Story Book. The iconic, marmalade-loving bear is the star of two charming tales: Paddington and Paddington in the garden. Featuring original, heartwarming stories by Michael Bond, it’s perfect to read to little ones, or to help early readers with word recognition.

The book features the child’s name on the cover, on the top of each page, and at the front of the book, where it’s combined with a message from the sender. Presented in a beautiful foil-embossed gift box, it makes an adorable gift to treasure for years to come.

Mr Men: ‘You’ and the Silly Birthday, £14.99

Who could resist a starring role in their own Mr Men Silly Birthday book. Aimed at 2-5 year olds, Mr Men: ‘You’ and the Silly Birthday is personalised fun. Select your child’s name and appearance (hair colour, skin tone and clothing colour). Then add a friend’s name (or pet or favourite toy) to accompany them on their adventure. Enter these details to see a sample cover and spread before you order. Featuring favourites such as Mr Tickle, Little Miss Birthday and Mr Happy, it makes a super-special gift and comes in two sizes.

10 Little Yous, £21.99

Here’s a fun way to introduce and reinforce counting with children from 0 to 3 years old. 10 Little Yous features a little ‘you’ in various scenarios, such as playing with dinosaurs to digging for treasure. Help them spot and count each version of themselves in the picture, and read the simple rhyme that takes them on a journey from 1 to 10. Personalised on every page, with a special motivational message at the start, this is a delightful resource that will familiarise little ones with numbers.

From A for Aliya to Z for Zachary, ABC for You, £21.99

From A for Aliya to Z for Zachary, ABC for You is a fun way to start your child learning letters. It’s full of positive messages and lively illustrations, such as the delightful piano-playing octopus. Choose your child’s name and character from six avatars. Then watch their eyes light up as they appear on every page. It’s sure to make learning more meaningful. Aimed at 2-4-year-olds, this available in softback or a more toddler-proof hardback.

Personalised books for kidsa aged 3-8 year olds



Peppa Pig: Big Aventure Personalised Book, £23

Learning is much more fun when one of your favourite characters lends a helping hand. Peppa Pig: Big Aventure Personalised Book is a 34-page story in which Peppa and little bro’, George, go on a scavenger hunt. Each spread features a letter in the child’s name as a clue in the hunt, so this is a great way to help early learners spell their own name. As the piggy duo solve the hunt, the child’s character – personalised by hair type, eye colour, etc) and name appears in the book. Their name is also on the cover, plus there’s the option to upgrade to hardback.

Where are you …. ?, £21.99

Kids adore search-and-find books, and Where are you …. ? is no exception. Choose one of six characters that most resembles your child – then see them cast as an explorer, vet, cook and more. Your child will be hidden on every page within six different universes. The colourful illustrations are wonderfully intricate, with plenty of humorous details. Great for developing concentration and eye-tracking skills and also heaps of fun.

Paw Patrol: Adventures with Daddy, £17.49

Put your child and their dad at the centre of an adventure alongside a plucky band of search-and-rescue dogs. Paw Patrol: Adventures with Daddy is a 24-page story features an avatar of the child and his pop that you can customise by hairstyle, eye colour, skin tone and clothing colours. Available in soft- or hard-back options, this book is ideal for Dad storytime.

A Tale of Two, £21.99

Got an inseparable pair? Then A Tale of Two will delight both. You can personalise each child’s appearance, including clothes and glasses, in this 36-page game of hide and seek. The adventure begins in a library, where there’s a world of books. As they travel from tale to tale, they’ll enjoy meeting storybook favourites, such as dinosaurs and unicorns. And familiar characters like Mowgli and Heidi will join in the fun too.

Personalised books for kids aged 8+



The Book About You, £29.95

A quality keepsake, The Book About You is something to mark a special occasion, such as going to big school or graduating. The cover is simple and stylish with metallic personalisation. Inside, you’ll find 60 pages about the year and decade you were born. It includes details like the most popular film, greatest invention, newspaper headlines and fun, quirky facts. All beautifully designed, it’s a gift to treasure.

Frozen 2 Personalised Book, £17.99

Imagine being written into the midst of an adventure in the Kingdom of Arendelle… Frozen fans everywhere will adore this Frozen 2 Personalised Book. Your child’s name will appear on the cover and every page as they try to save the kingdom from a perpetual winter with Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Sven.

My Golden Ticket, £24.99

My Golden Ticket puts your child centre stage in Willy Wonka’s famous factory. It’s recommended for ages 5-12, but fans of any age will love this immersive adventure. They’ll be taken through a mouthwatering landscape with an oompa-loompa guide. And they’ll be thrilled to see sweets emblazoned with their name The website also allows buyers to preview every page, showing the personalisation. Plus, the book’s 38 pages are packed with inventive illustrations and typography that will entice even reluctant readers. Funny and fantastical, it reflects the tone and humour of the Roald Dahl original.

