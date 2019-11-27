There are some British baby names that have just never really come back into fashion. Here's a list of unpopular baby names that aren't making a comeback...

Baby name trends can be a fickle thing. One minute you’re in. The next, you’re out. And you know you’re old when you see some of the most popular baby names you remember from your childhood coming back into fashion… But unfortunately for this list of unpopular baby names, far from seeing a resurgence – like some of the retro baby names we’ve seen making a comeback of late – these poor, forgotten monikers are in fact heading for extinction!

Maybe less used baby names are your thing, in which case you’re going to love this round up. For 2018 baby names seem to be getting quirkier, inspired perhaps by celebrity families that are getting creative with the naming process.

Check out these girl names and boy names that have been dropping off the birth registers and name charts of late, making them some of the most unpopular baby names of this year so far…

The most unpopular baby names of 2018

Bounty have released the list of baby names set to disappear in 2018, and it’s not looking good for Jagos and Cecelias out there.

Speaking about their list, a spokesperson for Bounty said: ‘Classically traditional “old lady” names Cecelia and Cecily are on their way to becoming extinct this year if not revived, along with Sandra, which admittedly not be an obvious one to revive without their being a strong and meaningful family connection to the name.

‘Even with popularity of the Kardashians today, the name Kourtney is heading for extinction alongside Mimi and Bonny.’

The most unpopular boys’ names according to Bounty

1. Jago

2. Macauley

3. Leroy

4. Guy

5. Fabio

6. Soren

7. Arnold

8. Carl

9. Ivor

10. Marcos

The most unpopular girls’ names according to Bounty

1. Cecelia

2. Bridie

3. Bonny

4. Cecily

5. Mimi

6. Aubrie

7. Mika

8. Roxanne

9. Alora

10. Kourtney

The most unpopular baby names of 2017

Mumsnet have released a list of the top ten most unpopular baby names for boys and girls for 2017, using data from the Office for National Statistics.

These twenty (very original) names were registered only three times in 2016, so we doubt your little one would have many friends with the same name at school.

Girls’ names Girls ‘ names Boys ‘ names Boys ‘ names 1. Adalie 6. Oracle 1. Ajax 6. Oakleigh 2. Agape 7. Sonali 2. Dougal 7. Oswin 3. Birdie 8. Sondos 3. Henderson 8. Richmond 4. Noam 9. Tiger 4. Joolls 9. Tadgh 5. Onyx 10. Yvette 5. Marvellous 10. Thibault

BabyCentre also released a list of most unpopular names, with some not being used by a single person yet this year – with a warning that the name Karen, amongst others, could soon go extinct completely!

1. Cilla 7. Mildred 13. Gail 19. Edmund 2. Bertha 8. Dorothy 14. Karen 20. Gus 3. Cynthia 9. Edna 15. Ian 21. Roger 4. Janice 10. Bonnie 16. Frank 22. Bertram 5. Anita 11. Cindy 17. Clarence 23. Clive 6. Marcia 12. Donna 18. Ricky 24. Ronald

Sarah Redshaw, managing editor at BabyCentre, said: ‘We see names rise and fall in popularity over the years but some names do fall out of favour completely.

‘So if you are looking for a unique name for your baby that won’t be shared with lots of other children then maybe Karen should be on your list.’

The most unpopular baby names of 2016

In 2016, it was bad news for traditional names like Wendy and Doris for the girls, while Scottish baby names seemed to fade out of popularity for the boys, with Malcolm and Duncan being left by the way-side.

Girls’ names Girls ‘ names Boys ‘ names Boys ‘ names 1. Angela 10. Maureen 1. Bertram 10. Ernest 2. Beverley 11. Paula 2. Cecil 11. Geoffrey 3. Carol 12. Sally 3. Clarence 12. Horace 4. Debra 13. Sandra 4. Clive 13. Leonard 5. Diane 14. Sharon 5. Cyril 14. Malcolm 6. Donna 15. Sheila 6. Dean 15. Neville 7. Doris 16. Tracey 7. Dennis 16. Nigel 8. Elaine 17. Wendy 8. Derek 17. Roy 9. Joanne 18. Yvonne 9. Duncan 18. Wayne

For a broader look at the patterns of baby-naming a previous infographic by Statista revealed the names that have dropped the most from the top 100 in England and Wales since 1996 to 2015.

For girls, the names Kirsty, Stacey and Leanne had trouble surviving in 2015, with Kirsty dropping from 53 to 1324 in just 19 years.

However for boys, names Calum and Shaun are falling into disuse, with Craig suffering the biggest drop – it was 81 in 1996 but 771 last year.

Most affected names can be ones taken from popular TV shows and films. Ross and Rachel, for instance, have had a huge drop in popularity since the nineties. Rachel was number 77 in 1996 to 982, while Ross

was 68 and dropped to 720 in 2015.

Still, despite trends influenced by films, celebrities and TV shows, there are names that resist the passing of time. Sophie, Jessica and Emily are girls’ names that remain a classic, never having dropped from the top 10 in 19 years. The equivalent for boys are Jack, Thomas and James.

Names which have dropped the most from the top 100 in England and Wales since 1996

Kirsty – Was: 53 2015: 1324

Stacey – Was: 97 2015: 1324

Leanne – Was: 88 2015: 1048

Gemma – Was: 50 2015: 982

Macauley – Was: 95 2015: 954

Craig – Was: 81 2015: 771

Ross – Was: 68 2015: 720

Calum – Was: 91 2015: 532

Shaun – Was: 76 2015: 489

Falling out of favour: Not a single baby born in 2014 was named Carol

This comes after previous news that Carol and Annette – both popular names in the 1960s – didn’t grace a single birth certificate in 2014. And it’s bad news for the Barrys and Nigels of the world too, because their popularity has plummeted to just 2079th place on the popularity charts. After all, just imagine a world with NO Barrys.

Unpopular baby names for girls – from 1996 to 2014

Carol fell from 802nd most popular name to 0, after no babies were named Carol in 2014

Annette fell from 944th most popular name to 0, after no babies were named Annette in 2014

Kathleen fell from 227th most popular name to 715th

Susan fell from 397th most popular name to 1882nd

Julie fell from 436th most popular name to 1272nd

Donna fell from 441st most popular name to 3514th

Elaine fell from 441st most popular name to 3514th

Ann fell from 539th most popular name to 1299th

Debbie fell from 571st most popular name to 2464th

Sandra fell from 686th most popular name to 1016th

Tracy fell from from 686th most popular name to 3160th

Unpopular baby names for boys – from 1996 to 2014

Gary fell from 147th most popular name to 889th in 2014.

Neil fell from 232rd most popular name to 754th

Graham fell from 341st most popular name to 1819th

Barry fell from 441st most popular name to 2079th

Ronald fell from 427th most popular name to 1935th

Nigel fell from 552nd most popular name to 2079th

Gerald fell from 680th most popular name to 2248th

Bernard fell from 680th most popular name to 1012th

Maurice fell from 818th most popular name to 1327th

Clive fell from 898th most popular name to 2964th

Norman fell from 1337th most popular name to 2964th

Do you know anyone who’s recently chosen one of the above names for their newborn? Head over to our Facebook page to join the discussion and let us know what names you think should be added…