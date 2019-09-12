We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bored of the classics? Why not go for one of the more unusual baby names, one that will truly reflect your little one's unique character.

For lots of parents, the most important part of the baby-naming process is to decide whether to go traditional – with names like Elizabeth or David – or to be more unique. If you grew up as one of the many Sarahs, Emmas or Catherines, you might want to give your baby a more unusual name.

Luckily, there’s plenty of inspiration out there. Some take their baby names from family members, their favourite books or even from their favourite television shows. In 2019, the name ‘Arya’ from HBO’s Game of Thrones reached the 119th spot!

We all know how easy it is to find the most popular baby names, but trying to find a name that’s truly unique is a tough task. So if you’re looking for a name that’s individual to your child, we’re here to help.

These are the most unique baby names of the last few years…

Most unusual baby names of 2019

According Australian site, Kidspot these are the most unique names of 2019. With place names, planets and the weather taking some of the top points of inspiration!

The most unique girls’ names of 2019 included:

Windy Vin’nyla Velvette Starlette Snowdrop Sianna-Marie Panda Charmayanne Antwohnette Anomaly

The most unique boys’ names of 2019 included:

Wiatt Tokyo Tigger Tenysi Sincere Precise Pluto Kairo Kanaan Brayan

There’s no chance of bumping into someone with the same name as your child with one of these! We can’t wait to see what exciting, unique names 2020 will bring up.

Most unusual baby names of 2018

According to a recent report by parenting website Kidspot, parents are choosing names with spelling twists, combination names and random names that are pretty much made up.

The most unique names for 2018 included:

1. Daylla

2. Freezia

3. Gwiana

4. Harrianna

5. Kaveah

6. Leetiana

7. Moxxi

8. Tycen

9. Yza-Bella

10. Aeric

11. Badell

12. Barat

13. Crash

14. Dwarren

15. Jackmason

Certainly a mixed bag of unusual names for 2018. We’ll be interested to see what next year brings in terms of baby name inspiration.

Most unusual baby names in 2017

Political names

Baby name trends appear to have become political in 2017, after a recent survey revealed that many new parents would name their baby after one party leader.

A survey from parenting site ChannelMum revealed that more than half of expectant parents would consider calling their baby Corbyn. The name rose in popularity by more than 50% between 2014-15, and appears to have continued to spike ever since.

In addition to this, 15 per cent of parents said they would name a son Jeremy after the Labour politician – but only 4% would choose Theresa, the name of the current Conservative Prime minister.

‘Unicorn’ baby names

The same research from ChannelMum.com showed that so-called ‘unicorn names’ such as Rainbow, Twinkle and Sparkle have risen 10% in popularity in recent times.

They’re possibly not for more conservative parents, but it seems there’s a growing demand for more unusual names with a touch of extra magic – whether you choose one for your little one, however, is an entirely personal matter…

Most unusual baby names in 2016



Baby name website, Nameberry, has just released the list of baby girl and baby boy names that have been considered most unusual last year.

The baby naming experts have analysed their database of 10,000 names to pick out 12 unusual names for each gender that were used a minimum of five times.

The out-there monikers feature some space age themes for boys and overly cutesy names for girls, such as Galaxy and Adorable.

Adorable (girl)

Zoeigh (girl)

Emperor (boy)

Mylz (boy)

Aviary (girl)

Reality (girl)

Galaxy (boy)

Savant (boy)

Mini (girl)

Coven (boy)

Luv (boy)

Warden (boy)

Unusual girls’ and boys’ names from around the globe



Earlier this year Nameberry also released its most unusual girls’ baby names from around the globe, featuring some gorgeous ideas originating from France to Scandinavia.

‘If you’re looking for an unusual baby name, you don’t have to go to the extreme of inventing a new name or creating a novel spelling when there’s a whole world of unique international baby names out there to browse and choose from,’ said Linda Rosenkrantz of Nameberry to the Huffington Post.

These names have been picked from their selection based on ‘foreign flair and solid histories’ and we couldn’t agree more!

Unusual girls’ names from around the globe

Amandine Anouk Bethan Caroun Constanza Dasha Edwige Eluned Ginevra Isabeau Kalinda Mignon Lilou Olwen Pilar Roza Saskia Shoshana Signy Suzu

Although the boys’ selection hasn’t been released yet, we picked some of our favourite unusual choices as recommended by the Nameberry website, some of which also hail from some pretty exotic places.

Unusual boys’ names

Author August Bandit Legend Heron Manu Azizi Auburn Ulric Ziggy Josiah Ceasar Nero Kees Ivo Kai Lars Soren Roman Teo

Star Wars names

It looks like there are some diehard Star Wars fans out there, as a study from BabyCenter revealed that names inspired by the film have rocketed.

Potentially off the back of the latest film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, parents seem to be enthusiastic about otherworldly names for their little ones.

The name Kylo for little boys went up 67% since Kylo Ren became the latest bad guy in the Star Wars universe, while Rey for little girls has become even more popular, going up by 82% in 2015.

Single letter names

Information from The National Records of Scotland revealed that baby name choices are getting weirder and weirder. Daiquiri, Hiya, Reem and Godtreasure are all names parents have given to their little darlings.

Other strange names included a boy who was named just the letter ‘M’, another called ‘R’, and another called ‘T’. Alp, Daily, Diamond-Leigh, Egor, Kasper, Lake, Scout, and Sherlock were also registered, proving that television characters new and old continue to have an influence over what parents call their babies. One was even called Papa… some big Smurf fans in that particular household we think!

Favourite food names

Well, it worked for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin when they chose to call their baby Apple… A couple in France also tried to call their baby daughter Nutella – although a judge ruled that it might lead to ‘mockery and unpleasant remarks’, and decided that Ella was a more appropriate moniker instead. Other alternatives could be Cocoa, Cherry or even Chilli if you were feeling adventurous!

Unusual celebrity baby names



For even more inspiration we’ve picked our top 10 unusual celebrity baby names.

Aurelius Cy : Elle Macpherson and Arpad Busson

: Elle Macpherson and Arpad Busson Blue Angel : U2’s The Edge and Aislinn O’Sullivan

: U2’s The Edge and Aislinn O’Sullivan Destry : Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw

: Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily : Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence

: Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence Jermajesty : Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza

: Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza Moon Unit : Frank Zappa, also father to Dweezil and Diva Muffin

: Frank Zappa, also father to Dweezil and Diva Muffin Pilot Inspektor : Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

: Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf Sage Moonblood : Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack (also parents to Seargeoh)

: Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack (also parents to Seargeoh) Satchel : Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

: Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee Rumer: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore (also parents to Scout)

Did you choose an unusual baby name for your little one? Let us know in the comments below!