VE Day is coming up soon on Friday 8th May - but how can we celebrate while self-isolating?

This year, VE Day will coincide with the early May Day bank holiday, making it the perfect time to get together with your household for a celebration. The UK may be in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a weekend of celebrations to mark this special moment in history.

What is VE Day?

VE Day, which stands for Victory of Europe Day, was the day on which allied forces announced the surrender of Germany in Europe on May 8th, 1945. It marked the end of Adolf Hitler’s reign and was a cause for celebration all over the world.

At 3pm that day, Prime Minister Winston Churchill told the nation that the war was over. In London, a crowd of 50,000 celebrated the momentous event in Piccadilly Circus, cheering and waving flags in the street. This year is particularly poignant, given that it’s the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

When is VE Day 2020?

Taking place on Friday 8th May, this year’s VE Day will be unlike other years, as we’ll have three days to celebrate the historic occasion marking the day that Victory in Europe prevailed during the Second World War. The government purposely moved the annual May bank holiday in order to hold the VE Day celebrations over a long weekend.

Planned celebrations for VE Day that can no longer take place

Before the coronavirus outbreak, a series of celebrations were set to take place in order to mark the special moment. There was set to be a VE Day concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and pubs were planning on staying open later than usual to allow people to raise a toast to the historic moment.

The public were also being encouraged to hold street parties, while an official procession down the Mall was also due to take place.

Of course, celebrating in this way can’t happen under the current UK lockdown rules – so how can we mark the occasion in a different way during the pandemic restrictions?

Can we take part in VE Day celebrations in lockdown?

Just because we can’t get together and mark VE Day with our extended friends and family, it doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to celebrate within the safe bubbles of our own homes. Celebrations this year will certainly be a little different than we expected, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get involved, virtually.

There are a number of special broadcasts that you can tune into throughout the day – as well as arts, crafts and baking ideas for VE Day celebrations in lockdown.

Some ideas for VE Day celebrations in lockdown

On the official VE Day website, Pageantmaster Bruno Peek said that they are still encouraging people to raise a glass to the heroes of WW2 from inside their homes at 3pm on 8th May.

He said, “Raise a glass of refreshment of their choice, and undertake the following ‘Toast’ – ‘To those who gave so much, we thank you,’ using this unique opportunity to pay tribute to the many millions at home and abroad that gave so much to ensure we all enjoy and share the freedom we have today.”

There will also be dedicated programmes broadcast to help you get involved in the celebrations.

The Queen herself will be giving a special address to the nation (her second during the coronavirus pandemic), at 9am on 8th May – which is the exact same time that her father, King George VI, spoke to the UK 75 years ago, on the actual VE Day.

Viewers can also tune in to a special programme on VE Day on BBC One, which will see some of the UK’s biggest stars (Katherine Jenkins, Beverley Knight), sing a rendition of the iconic ‘We’ll Meet Again’, by Vera Lynn.

During the day, Winston Churchill’s historic speech will also be broadcast – providing a fascinating insight into what the public will have heard on that significant day all those years ago.

How to get the kids involved in VE Day celebrations

The BBC are also encouraging the British public to make their own bunting to display in their homes over VE Day weekend.

They’ve even created a step-by-step guide to making your own bunting, as well as a template for you to print out. Discover all of their resources here. Or, you can follow our guide to making bunting, here.

People are also being encouraged to host ‘stay at home street parties’ on VE Day – all the while observing social distancing rules.

That may mean holding picnic in your front garden, or on your doorstep, and decorating your home in the national colours.

It could be a lovely chance to do some baking with the kids for a VE Day lunch – why not whip up these classically British iced fairy cakes, or a very British Victoria sponge?

Will you be taking part in some VE Day celebrations in lockdown?