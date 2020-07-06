We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced changes to give property-buyers a holiday from Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in an attempt to revitalise the UK economy.

It was reported by The Times that the chancellor will reveal his plans for changes to stamp duty for 2020 later this week for the autumn budget, with reports confirming that he intends to lift the threshold from £125,000 to as much as £500,000.

By temporarily increasing the threshold at which people have to start paying SDLT, the government hopes that buyers will kick-start the housing market again following rapid losses during lockdown when people were discouraged from moving.

The plans, due to be announced on Wednesday this week, are part of a wider initiative to support the economy. It’s expected that other measures will also include a temporary VAT cut for pubs, restaurants and cafes to help protect the millions of jobs in the hospitality industry. It’s been reported that the chancellor also intends to reveal plans to offer £1,000 to companies for each apprentice they take on, in a bid to resist high levels of unemployment.

So what can be expect from the changes being made to stamp duty in the 2020 autumn budget?

Is stamp duty being removed under the changes?

Those looking to buy a new property will be pleased to hear that under the chancellor’s plans, the £125,000 threshold for stamp duty will increase to as much as £500,000. This would effectively boost the housing market, with conceivably more people looking to buy a house. While this means that the tax isn’t being totally removed, it does mean that you can buy a house for up to £500,000 without having to pay stamp duty at all.

However, if you purchase a house over the £500,000 mark, then you will be liable for stamp duty on the property.

To find out how much tax you could be paying, it’s best to use a stamp duty calculator.

When will the changes to stamp duty start?

According to The Times, the chancellor will begin to outline his plans to change stamp duty on Wednesday to increase the threshold at which people have to start paying stamp duty from £125,000 to as much as £500,000. However, the actual changes to stamp duty are not likely to come into effect until the autumn.

This means that if you buy a house before then, you will still be liable for the £125,000 threshold for stamp duty.

The announcement has been well-received by the housing market as shares in construction companies and estate agents have risen, however some have criticised the changes only coming into effect later in the year for the effect on the housing market in the short term.

How long will changes to the stamp duty last?

As the plans to change the stamp duty have yet to be announced, it’s difficult to know for how long the changes will last. But it’s believed that they could be in effect for six months to boost demand for house-buying.

This follows months of near stagnation for the housing market, who were affected during lockdown as people were encouraged to avoid moving house when possible. The restrictions on moving house were lifted in May, as viewings from estate agents and show homes were allowed to open once again.

How does stamp duty work at the moment?

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) works as a one-off tax that applies each time you buy a new property – whether that’s a second home or you’re a first time buyer. Normally a solicitor will arrange the payment for you and you must pay it within 14 days from the date you complete the purchase of the property.

The tax applies whether you’re buying a freehold (you own the land) or a leasehold (the freeholder owns the land) property, and whether you’re paying for it up front or with a mortgage plan.

Before Rishi Sunak’s proposals, if were buying a residential property or land that costs over £125,000 in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, you have to pay stamp duty.

If you live in Scotland, you still pay a lump sum tax when you purchase a property. However, it’s called the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and the main distinction between the two is that it uses different rate thresholds to determine how much you pay.