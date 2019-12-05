Christmas movies on Netflix 2019: What Christmas films are on Netflix UK this year?

'What Christmas films are on Netflix UK?' is going to be a question asked in households all over Great Britain this festive season as the nights continue to draw in and the weather gets colder.

Snuggled on our sofas under snuggly blankets wearing matching family Christmas pyjamas, Christmas movies on Netflix to keep the whole family entertained this festive season. From classics such as ‘A Christmas Prince’ to more modern Christmas movies such as new Netflix release ‘Let It Snow’, there are plenty of Christmas movies on Netflix to keep the whole family entertained.

So, what Christmas films are on Netflix UK for you to enjoy this year? Take a look at our list below…and enjoy!

Christmas movies on Netflix to watch right now:

These Christmas movies on Netflix and Christmas specials are all for the kids! Here’s a list of kids cartoons that will keep the kids entertained (and out of the way!) throughout December…

Klaus

A selfish postman comes together with a shy, reclusive toymaker, in this new-to-Netflix Christmas film. Together, they work to deliver some festive spirit and joy to a village that is lacking…

The Magic Snowflake

Young Nicolas agrees to do Santa’s work for one year. But the stress of the job threatens the boy’s sense of joy – and Christmas itself.

Arthur Christmas

At Santa Claus’s super-secret toy-making facility, Mr Claus entrusts his son, Arthur, to carry out an ultra-important Christmas mission.

Bob’s Broken Sleigh

An overly eager elf improves Santa’s sleigh, but when he crash lands far from home, three odd critters pitch in to send him back to the North Pole.

Santa’s Apprentice

Young orphan Nicolas learns how to guide a sleigh, slide down chimneys and other duties he’ll need when he becomes the next Santa Claus.

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas

The Samurai Rangers get stuck in the Megazord’s cockpit on Christmas Eve when it breaks down. Can the Rangers get out in time for Christmas?

Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Robo Knight Before Christmas

Robo Knight learns the meaning of Christmas from a group of children when he is mistaken for a donated Christmas toy and is shipped to a foreign land.

DreamWorks Shrek Stories

Shrek celebrates a busy Christmas and a spooky Halloween, Puss in Boots is captured by soldiers, and the kingdom hosts a singing competition.

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

Join your DreamWorks friends for these four holiday specials, featuring Shrek and Donkey, Hiccup and Toothless, and the wacky animals from Madagascar.

DreamWorks Home For the Holidays

Oh takes it upon himself to introduce Christmas joy to his fellow Boovs. Unfortunately, his well-meaning mission nearly destroys the city.

A StoryBots Christmas

When Bo mistakenly thinks that her friends don’t like her gifts, she heads to the North Pole to ask Santa for help making better presents. She learns along the way that Christmas is about far more than just the toys. Ed Asner guest stars as Santa Claus.

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar

Madagascar goes wild with holiday spirit in this set of Valentine’s Day and Christmas-themed tales featuring everyone’s favourite animal characters.

Holiday in the Wild

Kate (played by Kristin Davis, of Sex and the City fame), is desperate for an escape after the unexpected end of her marriage. It’s set in Zambia, Africa, so may not be the festive setting your used to, but the town is all ready for the Christmas season in this adorable rom-com! During her travels, Kate meets Derek (Rob Lowe), a pilot, and realises how much she might like her new life…

The Knight before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens plays Brooke is the new Netflix film, which has been released ahead of Christmas 2019. After giving up all hope of finding her ‘happily ever after’, Brooke meets Cole – man who says he’s a knight who has travelled from the 14th century. Is he the one she’s been hoping for her whole life?

Let It Snow

When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives colliding.

A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby

We’re back in Aldovia for the third instalment in the series of A Christmas Prince, and this time around, Queen Amber is expecting a baby! However, a long-held mystery threatens happiness at the Castle, and it’s up to Her Majesty to solve it…

Holiday Rush

Radio DJ Rashon ‘Rush’ Williams (Romany Malco), is dealing with the death of his wife by buying his four kids almost everything on their Christmas list. However, things don’t go to plan when he loses his job just before the holidays, and he’s forced to re-evaluate…

Uncle Nick

At his brother’s traditional Christmas Eve party, lecherous, drunken slacker Nick works hard to make the celebration a raucous disaster.

Home for Christmas

Everyone else is loved up, and ready to hit those family dinners this Christmas season. Everyone, except Johanne. Determined to fend off those prying questions about her love life, Johanne sets off to find the perfect date for Christmas.

Angel of Christmas

While researching a family heirloom, a jilted news staffer uncovers the ornament’s magical past and meets someone special, perhaps not by coincidence.

The Christmas Chronicles

A brother and sister accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh just hours before Christmas – so along with a rather straight-talking St Nicholas, they band together to save the festive season overnight…

Once Upon a Holiday

A princess runs away from her duties during a Christmas visit to a big city and meets a nice guy who shows her the joys of living a normal life.

Christmas Inheritance

Heiress Ellen must carry out an errand in Snow Falls, the hometown she never knew, before she can inherit her father business. To experience life’s true gifts, her parents insist that she make the trip anonymously, without fame or fortune to aid her…

El Camino Christmas

A young Man, who seeks out a father he has never met, through no fault of his own, ends up barricaded in a liquor store with five other people on Christmas Eve.

Miss Me this Christmas

A couple decide to separate after a long and successful marriage. Their divorce will be final on Christmas Day. When one of them receives a new marriage proposal, the couple must come to terms that her marriage may be over… but is the love between Regina and Franklin really all wrapped up?

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Christmas designer Leslie Major is the biggest fan of Christmas ever. She is like a tidal wave of Yuletide cheer. Her biggest job every year is decorating the lobby of the famed Chesterton Hotel. As she is on a ladder decorating the tree, she falls into the arms of Edmund James – the grandson of the owner JJ James.