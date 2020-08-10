What is the fastest way to heat water in a paddling pool?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When the sun comes out, so does the family paddling pool. But, how can you warm up the water - and fast?

Although it’s definately refreshing on a hot day, kids aren’t always thrilled to take the first step into the inflatable pool – mainly because the water is usually freezing cold to start with.

So, if you’ve gone to all the effort of blowing up a paddling pool and filling it up, there are some simple things which can be done to make the water a more appealing temperature. The internet is home to a plethora of hacks for warming up chilly paddling pools – here are some of the ones which should be on your radar this summer.

1) Cover the paddling pool with bin bags

The easiest way to heat up water in a paddling pool fast, is to simply cover it with a couple of bin bags.

The unlikely household essential should be placed over the water in the pool and left for 45 minutes. The material warms up the water quickly and it stays warm for the rest of the day in the sunshine. Depending on the size of your paddling pool, you might need a few bin bags to cover the surface area of the water. Afterwards the bags can be popped on the washing line to dry and can be used as normal or kept for more paddling pool antics.

2) ‘Splash out’ on a a hose attachment for the kitchen tap

A simple way to make heating a paddling pool quick and painless is to grab an attachment for the kitchen sink that would fit your hose. Simply add it to the taps, making sure you add plenty of warm water. Usually, these cost around £10 – like the Universal Tap Adapter on Amazon.

3) Save money with this genius balloon hack

If you don’t have a tap-to-hose adapter there’s an unlikely object you can use instead that you might have lying around the house – a balloon. If the bulbous end of a balloon is cut off, you’re left with the thin bit which you blow the air into. The part that’s blown into can be stretched onto a tap and the other side can be placed onto the end of a hose.

This will connect the kitchen tap to a hose and water can run smoothly into the pool..