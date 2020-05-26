We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On Monday [May 25] evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further plans for lifting the lockdown, which has included information about when shops can reopen and which shops will be opening first.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, the PM set out the next step in his plans for the staged re-opening of the UK’s economy and appeared to clear up the confusion over when “non-essential shops” can reopen.

This comes after the UK reached two-months on lockdown this week, during which all businesses deemed unessential in the health crisis such as those that sell clothing, electrical and furniture, along with betting shops, were forced to close for business. However, the changes in the lockdown will now see these businesses reopen next month, along with all other “non-essential” businesses.

Many have applauded this decision, such as the Business Secretary, Alok Sharma who said, “The high street sits at the heart of every community in the country. Enabling these businesses to open will be a critical step on the road to rebuilding our economy, and will support millions of jobs across the UK.”

However, others remain skeptical about the decision, suggesting that social distancing rules have changed the way we shop. Catherine Shuttleworth from the Savvy retail marketing agency told the BBC Today programme, “It is fine saying the stores can reopen, but when are we going to have the appetite to go back?

“Shopping is a social, fun experience a lot of the time and social distancing takes that away. It’s going to be a very different way of shopping from what we’re used to.”

So when can people get back to shopping? And what are the safety guidelines in place to make sure it’s as pleasant an experience as possible?

What shops are opening in June?

Providing that they are “Covid secure”, the PM announced that outdoor markets and car showrooms can open from June 1. He followed this statement up by suggesting that people should spend money in order to help the economy bounce back, saying, “I’m certainly not going to discourage them from spending at all.

“I think that it’s early days but we are very much hoping there will be a bounce back over the next few months.”

Then from June 15, all other “non-essential retail” will be allowed to reopen as long as the death and R-rate continues to fall over the coming weeks.

Which non-essential shops will reopen first?

As per the announcement, outdoor markets and car showrooms are due to open earlier than other “non-essential shops” on June 1 as long as they can do so safely. This is because the transmission of the virus is lower outdoors and according to the Prime Minister, “it is easier to follow Covid secure guidelines in open spaces” – such as these two environments. Garden centres reopened earlier this month under the same conditions.

After the successful reopening of these, as the Prime Minister has said, “From 15 June, we intend to allow all other non-essential retail – ranging from department stores to small independent shops – to reopen.”

What is a non-essential shop?

On March 23, the Prime Minister announced that all “non-essential shops” would close to help prevent the virus spreading further.

The shops and services deemed non-essential

Opening on June 1:

Car showrooms

Outdoor markets

Opening on June 15:

All those selling clothes, shoes, electronics, toys and furniture

Betting shops

Tailors

Photography studios

Indoor markets

Non-essential shops and services remaining closed until July at the earliest:

Hairdressers, barbers and nail salons

Pubs, clubs and restaurants

Cafes and canteens

Piercing and tattoo parlours

Holiday accommodation including: hotels, holiday rentals, campsites, B&Bs and hostels

Libraries and community centres

Places of worship

Museums and galleries

Shops such as those that provided agricultural supplies, building supplies, hardware stores, along with bicycle shops, laundrettes and dry cleaners, off-licenses and post offices were allowed to stay open when these non-essential shops closed. These will continue trading under the new guidelines as well.

What are the guidelines for shops to reopen?

Boris Johnson said that the new government guidance for lockdown, “will ensure there can be no doubt about what steps they [shops] should take.”

He also said that the new guidance would lay out “the measures they should take to meet the necessary social distancing and hygiene standards.”

By announcing the guidance now, shops have “the time to implement this guidance before they reopen.”

However, according to gov.uk businesses will only be able to reopen from these dates once they have completed a risk assessment and consulted with trade union representatives or workers, and they are confident that they can manage the risks. Businesses also must take steps to be in line with the current Health and Safety legislation.

Local authorities would spot check businesses and they must follow up on concerns raised by members of the public. Posters might be placed in the windows of shops to demonstrate appropriate safety measures customers should take in store.

However, full guidance over what customers and businesses alike should expect to adhere to over the coming weeks will be released by the Prime Minister by Thursday this week.

When will other services, like hairdressers and beauty salons, reopen?

Before the Prime Minister’s announcement, hairdressers and other beauty salons were expected to open in July at the earliest. However, the CEO of the Hair and Barber Council, Keith Conniford has said that he hopes the government will do a U-turn on the July opening date following the plan laid out for non-essential businesses last night.

He told GoodtoKnow that a letter had been sent to the secretary of state today, requesting for hairdressers and other beauty salons to be allowed to reopen on June 15. “The industry is ready and wanting to get back to business as soon as possible but they want time to get all the hygiene and safety measures sorted out, so when the staff and customers do come back, everything has been done to take care of their health and safety and everything else.

“From that [the letter], we might be able to move the date forward for hairdressers [to open again] from July 4 to June 15 but I can’t confirm any of that because the letter has only gone in today…But we are ready to open on June 15 if indeed we are allowed to do so, if not then it will be July 4 as previously stated.”

Businesses such as hairdressers and barbers have not been included in the reopening plans so far due to the difficulty of ensuring that social distancing requirements can be met. The same issues apply to fully opening doctors and dentists surgeries again.

So for the time being, the only non-essential businesses set to reopen in June are those listed by the government.

What will shopping while practicing social distancing be like?

While shops may reopen in the UK, it’s unlikely that things will go “back to normal” for a long time.

Along with increased hygiene standards, such as increased cleaning and sanitisation, shoppers should expect some serious changes to their routine. The Daily Mail reports that some businesses will follow Aldi’s example and introduce traffic lights at store entrances to reduce the number of people in store. It’s a new system that is being rolled out across the chain’s supermarkets after a successful trial period.

Businesses also might be required to store returned items for 72 hours before putting them back on sale and protective coverings will likely be placed over large items that members of the public often touch, like beds and sofas. Checkouts will likely remain behind screens, toilets and changing rooms will be closed and there will be no seating available for the public while they’re shopping.

Only time will tell how badly the high street will be hit by Covid-19, but some experts are debating whether the global health crisis will deter people from spending.

