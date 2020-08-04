This is what to look out for when buying a trampoline

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With summer now in full swing, families across the country have been looking into ways to spend more quality time in their gardens.

Paddling pools, swing sets and other outdoor garden toys have all been quickly added to the list, but when it comes to trampolines there are other things to consider – like what do you look for when buying the best trampoline?

Trampolines are expensive and in some cases, don’t always match up to suitable safety standards so it’s important to know what key things to look for when buying a trampoline online from places like Amazon, as well as major retailers like Argos and John Lewis.

These are some of the things to look out for when you’re buying a trampoline

Does it have a safety net?

Many trampolines, such as ones with handlebars designed for young children, won’t have a safety net around the outside of them.

So it’s important to consider whether or not you think you might need one. If you’ve got a free range trampoline, that allows you or the kids to bounce high and in any direction then it’s probably best to get a netting around your trampoline.

Some have these inbuilt, like this one. While others will require you to buy and fit them separately, like this one.

What’s the weight limit on the trampoline?

If you’re hoping for a summer of family fun in the garden, there’s no point in getting a trampoline that’s only suitable for children – and therefore, people the standard weight of children.

Make sure that you get a trampoline that’s suitable for everyone in the family by ensuring that the weight limit is higher than the heaviest person who will be using it.

Does it have a strong frame?

Without a strong frame holding the trampoline together, any manner of small to serious disasters could happen.

To prevent buying a trampoline with a flimsy, unsafe frame, it’s best to go for well known trampoline brands like Evostar, Jumpking and Plum as these would have passed safety regulations and be assured for safe use by the whole family.

Is the shape of the trampoline right for you?

Pretty much like all other garden play equipment, trampolines come in all shapes and sizes. Square and circular are two of the most common, however they differ quite dramatically.

Rectangular and square trampolines offer a higher bouncing than a round trampoline for instance as the shape enables each and every jump to rebound on the springs equally. This also means that the springs of your trampoline could last longer, as they experience less stress than circular trampolines.

It also depends on the size and shape of your garden. If you’ve only got a small amount of outdoor space, you might prefer to opt for a square trampoline as these can be tucked into the corner of your garden instead of sitting in the centre.

In or above-ground trampoline?

If you’ve got a garden with plenty of space, you’ve probably already had a look at some of the amazing in-ground trampolines.

Along with being better looking as they don’t stick out from the ground, in-ground trampolines have plenty of advantages:

Closer to the ground: If you fall off, you haven’t got too far to fall.

Easier to access: Being in the ground, there’s no need to install a ladder to get up to the trampoline.

Safer for children: The fact that they’re easier to access and closer to the ground naturally makes them safer for small children, as it’s harder for them to hurt themselves or fall off.

Don’t block your garden view: If you’ve got a great view at the end of your garden, perhaps of some fields or even the sea, the last thing you want is a metal apparatus blocking your view. In-ground trampolines mean that none of your garden view is restricted.

However, they are more permanent than above-ground trampolines as they’re essentially fixed into the ground and you have to ensure the trampoline remains in the right conditions to avoid rusting.

These are some advantages of an above-ground trampoline:

Easy to install and remove: There’s no need for a big set up with above-ground trampolines, as you simply assemble them from the box and they’re ready to go.

Can move them from one place to another: Whether that’s from one home to another or one place in the garden to another, above-ground trampolines are super versatile and easy to move around – even when they’re set up.

Simple to dispose of: There’s no need for digging out a huge hole in your garden when you’re done with an above-ground trampoline. You can easily take it out of your garden, pop it on eBay and it’s gone!

Cheap to maintain: As well as no additional costs after you purchase the trampoline, aside from a little anti-rusting treatment years down the line, there are no maintenance costs for above-ground trampolines.

Is it easy to install?

Every parent know how it is when you buy the kids a new toy – whether it’s a simple action figure or something as big as a trampoline. They want to play with it right away, so it’s important to know whether you can install your trampoline right away or have to wait a few days to get it all up and running.

It’s as much about keeping little ones from being disappointed as it is about anything else!

So before you buy a trampoline, be sure to check whether all the pieces come at once and whether you need specialist equipment to get it all set up.

And if you’re going for an in-ground trampoline, be sure to know what you’re going to do with all that earth that was in the ground!