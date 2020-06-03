We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zoos and all other similar establishments have been closed to the public since March, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

But now the lockdown has lifted further, many people are wondering when zoos can reopen to the public again.

Because we can all admit that virtual tours of zoos, where you can see the animals at any time of the day and take part in keeper feeding times, are great fun but they don’t quite match up to the full experience. As any child will tell you, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing a real life tiger up close and personal.

When can zoos reopen again?

Over the last few weeks we’ve heard lots about when non-essential services will open again and more about the new lockdown rules. Unfortunately though, the government hasn’t given any new, specific information about when zoos might be able to reopen again.

This is particularly troubling for many of the zoos, as they often rely on visitor fees to keep their sites open. A spokesperson for Colchester Zoo told the Daily Mirror, “We think that being able to re-open in July would be wonderful but this could go on until September or October, we could not last until then, so to survive we will need to approach banks to help us out.”

Similarly, London Zoo is reportedly facing its worst ever financial crisis after closing for the first time since World War Two. According to MailOnline, it costs £2.3million per month to feed and look after all the animals.

So with some zoos struggling to get financial support from the banks as they’ve never borrowed before, many are unsure when they will reopen again – or if they ever will.

What’s happening to the zoo animals in lockdown?

As you can see if you tune into one of the zoos’ live streams, the animals seem to coping well in lockdown. Keepers at London Zoo, for example, are staying in lodges on site to make sure that they can care for the animals and offer them human interaction.

At Dublin Zoo the animals are apparently wondering, “what’s happened to everyone”. Director Leo Oosterweghel told the Irish Times that the animals are now surprised to see him, saying, “They come up and have a good look. They are used to visitors”. While at Phoenix Zoo in America, the keepers have noticed a real change in behaviour from the animals. The zoo’s communications director Linda Hardwick told the BBC, “We have noticed that some of our more ‘social’ animals are not a fan of the stay at home and social distancing orders. Primates especially have noticed our guests are gone and go looking for them.”

However, there has also been suggestions by animal rights group Freedom For Animals that if zoos did not survive the lockdown then the animals could be killed – as has already been threatened by one zoo in Somerset.

When did zoos reopen in other countries?

It’s not always helpful to compare the UK’s situation with elsewhere in the world, as we went into lockdown later. However, some countries such as Belgium, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy and a few areas of Spain are already welcoming back visitors into their zoos with social distancing measures in place.

In Belgium, visitors must follow a one-way system and have time-slotted visits with online tickets. It’s likely that other countries in Europe, including the UK, would follow suit with this as they have laid out similar plans for reopening other non-essential services.

Many of the zoos were allowed to reopen for one specific reason though. Since they’re outside establishments, scientists are more confident about people upholding the social distancing regulations and the virus not spreading so quickly.

So, fingers crossed for a July reopening! These animals sound like they need to see some more familiar faces.