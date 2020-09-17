We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While many events have been cancelled this year, Christmas Jumper Day 2020 is one that is thankfully still going ahead.

Coronavirus has seen many annual events like festivals, parades and even upcoming Christmas markets cancelled or postponed for safety reasons to protect the public in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Luckily, because Christmas Jumper Day can be celebrated at home, or socially distanced in schools and offices, the fun festive day is still going ahead this year.

Christmas Jumper Day is an annual event run by Save The Children. The charity uses the yearly fundraising day to help children build a better future around the world.

Here’s when to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day, how to get involved and more about the annual knitwear jamboree.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?

Christmas Jumper Day 2020 will be held on Friday 11 December 2020.

All you have to do to take part is donate £2 and wear a Christmas jumper on Friday 11 December. Plus, if you can, get as many people you know as possible to do the same.

Whether you’ll be at home, at school or in work on the day, try to get your family, office or school involved in the charitable event by all doing something fun yet simple to raise money for a good cause.

To donate, you can pay via the phone at 0808 281 1031 or use a pay-in form link that will go live on the Save The Children website nearer the time.

“Your £2 donation could change a child’s life,” says Save The Children. “It could help them grow up healthy and safe, and get an education, so they can grow up to be who they want to be. Thank you.”

Use the day as an excuse to buy a great new Christmas jumper or re-wear an old one. You can even upcycle an old jumper into a Christmas jumper. A fun family activity in the build up to the day and then debut it on Friday 11 December.

Looking for more Christmas Jumper themed activities to do at home? Why not make our fun Christmas jumper cupcakes!

Last year over 4 million people said they’d wear a silly sweater for the occasion. This year, Save The Children are hoping that Christmas Jumper Day 2020 will be even bigger!

You can register your school or office to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2020 here.