We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will post offices be opening during the second lockdown? Here’s what you need to know.

Essential services, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, will remain open during England’s second lockdown, which starts this week, on Thursday November 5. Meanwhile gyms, hairdressers, nail salons and other businesses that millions of people use around the UK every day have been told to close by the government.

These new rules have been announced to help curb the spread of coronavirus, which thousands of Covid tests have proved is spreading quickly throughout the country once again.

But what does the closure of so many businesses for a month mean for your local post office?

Whether you’re concerned about meeting the deadline for the last Christmas post dates or just want to be able to pick up a parcel, this is what you need to know about post offices opening during the second lockdown.

Will post offices be opening during the second lockdown?

As they are considered an essential service, it is likely that Post Offices will stay open during the second lockdown.

The government has not issued any specific guidance about whether post offices will remain open in November but Royal Mail has confirmed they will on their website, saying, “Throughout the pandemic, and now, we remain open for business. The delivery of parcels and letters is a way of keeping the country together, businesses operating, and helping many people who may not have the option to leave their homes.”

Although post offices will stay open during lockdown, there will be some changes to their regular services. Mainly:

Reduction in the number of people sharing spaces and vehicles.

A changed time guarantee on Special Delivery.

Different opening times for Customer Service Points at local delivery offices.

Video of the Week

As a result of lockdown, it may take a little longer for your post, parcels and packages to reach their intended destination. So, if you’ve got advent calendars for kids you want to send to them before the start of December, or Christmas toys and presents you’re intending to post, it’s best to do this sooner rather than later to ensure they reach their intended destination on time.

In post offices, social distancing regulations will be maintained and there will likely be a limit on the number of people allowed to enter the post office at one time. As with all other enclosed public spaces, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, masks will continue to be required in all post offices across the country.