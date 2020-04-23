We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The latest announcement about the coronavirus lockdown has led many parents to wonder whether the schools will reopen before September.

On March 20, Boris Johnson announced that schools would be closing to try and prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. As the weeks have passed since then, many people have started to wonder when will lockdown be lifted and when schools will open again in the UK.

The initial idea was that by closing schools, there would be less chance for the coronavirus to spread. However, a recent review conducted by The Lancet revealed that school closures weren’t likely to have an overwhelming impact on reducing the spread of Covid-19. The research, conducted by University College London suggests that the evidence to support closing schools in the long term is “very weak” and statistics from flu outbreaks in schools suggest that the closures could only “have relatively small effects on a virus with Covid-19’s high transmissibility”.

So now, previous ideas that schools won’t open again until the new academic year have been reconsidered. But does this mean that schools will reopen before September?

Will schools reopen before September?

Previously, it has been suggested that students at primary and secondary schools would not return until after the next half-term holiday, which begins on May 25 for most schools. With that date still being over a month away, members of government expressed concern that strains on the workforce due to childcare wouldn’t be eased until children are able to go back to full-time education.

Recently, a traffic light system for lifting lockdown measures has been touted as a possible way to slowly resume normal life within the UK. Under this approach, primary school pupils, GCSE students, and nurseries would go back to education part-time as early as May 11. Though it’s important to remember that this isn’t a government-endorsed plan at this stage.

At the Downing Street briefing on April 19, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said that he would not be able to offer a date on when schools would reopen. Therefore, whether schools will reopen before September is still very much under consideration. He said, “People are anxious to know when we’re going to relax restrictions, when schools are likely to be fully back and open again. Of course, I want nothing more than to see schools back, get them back to normal, make sure the children are sat around, learning, and experiencing the joy of being at school. But I can’t give you a date.”

Leon Hardy, a former headteacher and a worldwide leader in E-Learning, has trained over 8,000 teachers and headteachers to qualify. He suggests that parents try not to become too fixated by a future date for schools reopening. “There’s nothing wrong with having September in mind – but it won’t change how you respond to today or tomorrow, or the coming weeks,” he told GoodtoKnow. “The goal now is to get people into a rhythm of supported learning remotely and that’s much more important than whether we go back in June or September. Speculating on dates at this current time won’t help anyone’s psychology.”

While speculation on dates may not provide us with an answer right now, teachers are still looking forward to the autumn term – and the extra support they’ll need to provide, if lockdown restrictions are lifted. “At East Norfolk we are already planning for the autumn term to include additional learning opportunities and support to help any student who attends our college, from the 26 different schools that we recruit from, to be supported and not disadvantaged by this exceptional situation,” Catherine Richards, Principle of East Norfolk College in Great Yarmouth told us.

Could schools’ summer holiday be cut short?

According to Leon, this matter is still up for discussion. Bearing in mind the extended amount of time pupils are spending away from school, if restrictions were to be lifted, students may not be expected to take the whole summer holiday period.

“There’s a question of whether we need to extended summer holiday on top of the time that we have now, or we have some time to catch up,” he told us.

What needs to happen for schools to reopen?

Elsewhere in Europe and the Far East, schools have gradually started to open, but in the UK, it would appear we’re a long way off. So what needs to happen for schools to reopen? The date that children will be able to go back to school very much depends on when we will be out of lockdown. This largely depends on members of the public adhering to UK lockdown rules.

Currently there are five things that need to be fulfilled before lockdown can be lifted:

Making sure the NHS can cope with any increase in cases

A sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rate

A drop in the rate of infection to “manageable levels”

General confidence that any changed measures would not risk a second peak of the virus

An increased supply of Covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment for medical staff

The NASUWT, a TUC-affiliated trade union representing teachers in the UK, including headteachers, have released their own set of requirements before teaching in schools is able to resume, in person.

The new NASUWT leader has outlined in a letter to UK education ministers the key factors he argues must be addressed, if ministers want to consider reopening schools. They are as follows:

Do not rush to reopen schools. The government needs to recognise and accept that with a potentially depleted workforce it will simply not be possible to reopen all schools to all children.

There needs to be safeguarding of teachers with underlying health conditions, or who are in a vulnerable group.

The government should ensure that teachers and other staff in schools are protected from coronavirus as far as possible, with access to personal protective equipment (PPE), including universal access to soap and hot water, as well as provision of gloves, aprons and face masks where appropriate.

The government needs to accept, too, the importance of social distancing in schools, although this will be difficult if not impossible to achieve in practice where schools are reopened fully.

Finally, the government must insist on the effective conduct of Covid-19 risk assessments is every school and college prior to full or partial reopening.

How are the government reducing disruption to education?

Speaking directly to children at a recent briefing, Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson said, “I wanted to say to you how sorry I am that you’ve had your education disrupted in this way. I want you to know that you are such an important part of this fight too, and I cannot thank you enough for all that you are doing.”

In order to practically deal with the education crisis, the Department of Education are providing guidance to teachers and headteachers around the country. Catherine Richards, Principal of East Norfolk College in Great Yarmouth, wants to reassure parents that those working in the education sector are being offered some support. “We do receive a lot of guidance each day from the Department of Education, the ESFA, the Local Authority, the Sixth Form College Association amongst many other professional bodies – and we are able to pose questions that are answered as quickly as possible,” she told GoodtoKnow.

However, there are still consequences of the disruption to education that aren’t currently being fully addressed, largely due to the sheer scale of the Covid-19 crisis. Leon told us, “Once schools were closed, it was up to the local councils to help the most disadvantaged, for example, giving out laptops [to those who don’t own a computer]. The Chinese government’s response, who are more used to dealing with crisis at speed, was so different to our own, perhaps due to democratic processes.

“I don’t criticise the government on education, but I do think we need to raise issues as a state of emergency – there are a lot of kids who need free school meals, who aren’t getting them. There are kids who are vulnerable who have not turned up for a single online session. You can’t be prepared for something before it happens – but there need to be much speedier processes in place for next time. China, Japan, South Korea; they’ve had these pandemics before – there’s a lot for our government to learn about crisis management.”

Online educational resources

Leon is currently live streaming GCSE lessons every day from 9.45am until 12pm. Subjects include English, Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Computing, Literature, PE & Drama. You can find out more about GCSE Streaming School here.

A range of free educational resources have been made available to children across the UK to help parents with the task of homeschooling and laptops are due to be provided to some disadvantaged children through schools from as early as this week.

There are also plenty of educational things to do with kids that can help them to keep learning skills and challenge their minds. These include free virtual tours of museums, historical sites and galleries, as well as easy yet fun science experiments for kids that you can read online and then try at home.