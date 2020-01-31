Our pick of the best wooden toys in the shops at the moment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
The attraction of wooden toys is clear to see - they're far more environmentally friendly, kids love them, and they look pretty lovely too!
And almost every retailer has joined in on the wooden toys hype, with everyone from the likes of Aldi and Lidl, to Sainsbury’s, Asda, and even John Lewis selling them nowadays.
Wooden toys are undoubtedly a helpful solution to the current overflow of plastic in our world – they’re supremely long-lasting, meaning they’re much less likely to break over the years, and as such, can be passed down from generation to generation.
And, being more durable – and less likely to break – also means that your wooden toys are arguably safer too. There aren’t any sharp edges or small pieces likely to snap off, so you can rest ever so slightly easier when it comes to playtime for your little ones.
Wooden toys also tend to not be quite as high-tech as plastic toys, meaning they’re more likely to naturally spark your child’s creativity whilst they’re playing. Hand your child a couple of wooden building blocks, or a wooden kitchen set, and see what kind of scene they create for themselves!
Another upside – for all the parents among us – is that wooden toys are inherently more peaceful – and what mum or dad doesn’t crave a little more quiet time? Without the beeps and boops, alarms, voices, and all the other noises from your typical plastic toys, you might be able to let your child enjoy play time without an array of sounds exploding from their bedroom – within reason of course, after all, they’re still children!
If that weren’t enough to convince you though, perhaps backing from a certain royal couple might sway you. It was reported recently that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had bought their seven-month-old son Archie some wooden toys for Christmas. If it’s good enough for the Duke and Duchess…
So which wooden toys should we be picking up for our kids?
If you’re keen to try some out, we’ve selected our toy edit, including a wooden kitchen, wooden alphabet and wooden tea set, from across our favourite UK shops…
Wooden Ice Cream Emporium, Aldi, £59.99
How sweet! This is the perfect gift for budding entrepreneurs, teaching business and social skills from a young age. Plus, this handy wooden set is portable and includes a collapsible side table.
Wooden London Double Decker Bus, John Lewis & Partners, £20
Let your kids imagine they're riding around the capital in this beautiful double decker bus, which comes complete with a mini wooden driver and wooden passengers as well! They can see all the sights with this wooden bus - their imagination can take them to Buckingham Palace, to the London Eye, all the way through to Hyde Park. Anything is possible...
Personalised Pink Wooden Tea Set, My 1st Years, £38
This pretty pink children's tea set is perfect for a make-believe tea parties.
The set consists of teapots, two cups and saucers, two spoons and a tray, it has everything your little one needs for a spot of afternoon tea.
Pull-along wooden horse, The White Company, £14
This utterly adorable pull-along wooden horse will look picture-perfect in any little one's bedroom or playroom. When the wooden toggle is pulled, the two horses will gallop (or roll) along together, and best of all, your bubba can see their tails swishing in the wind as they do it! A very sweet option for any really little children you're hoping to buy for, and a great way to spark their imagination and interest in animals before they can ride a real horse!
Hamleys Melissa & Doug Wooden Pizza Set, £17
Because what child doesn't love pizza?! This sweet wooden pizza set will keep kids entertained for hours, as it comes with over 50 toppings that they can mix and match on top of their creation. The product comes with six sliceable pizza pieces, a wooden tray to store everything in, and a wooden pizza cutter, as well as the toppings. We predict hours of fun - and plenty of interesting topping combinations...
Wooden Mini Kitchen, John Lewis & Partners, £35
Every child loves a toy kitchen to muck about it, and cook dinners in just like mummy and daddy - and this John Lewis wooden kitchen is a lovely option. With an oven and a hob, there's no limit to what they can whip (dream) up in here, but the kitchen isn't too big that'll take over your entire living room. Just be sure not to eat any actual food your child says they've cooked in there...
Personalised Grey Toy Drum, My 1st Years, £30
This fun toy is great for sparking an interest in musical instruments!
Featuring a wooden drum stick and the chance to personalise with your little one's name, it's a thoughtful gift for ages three and up.
ABC Puzzle, nookoo, £25
This stylish puzzle is the perfect way for your child to learn the alphabet. The letters can be arranged into a puzzle, or simply to make fun words - a great way to help your child develop logical thinking.
Premium Wooden Toy Kitchen, Aldi, £89.99
Another brilliant kitchen set for little ones - this time from trusty Aldi. Packed with fun features such as a sink, an oven with shelf and a washing machine with opening doors and clicking dials, this great play kitchen will delight children from a young age, encouraging budding chefs to get cooking.
Personalised Rainbow Wooden Stacker, My 1st Years, £22
This colourful stacker is perfect for young children, suitable for ages 1+.
It would make the perfect present for a first birthday.