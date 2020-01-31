Our pick of the best wooden toys in the shops at the moment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The attraction of wooden toys is clear to see - they're far more environmentally friendly, kids love them, and they look pretty lovely too!

And almost every retailer has joined in on the wooden toys hype, with everyone from the likes of Aldi and Lidl, to Sainsbury’s, Asda, and even John Lewis selling them nowadays.

Wooden toys are undoubtedly a helpful solution to the current overflow of plastic in our world – they’re supremely long-lasting, meaning they’re much less likely to break over the years, and as such, can be passed down from generation to generation.

And, being more durable – and less likely to break – also means that your wooden toys are arguably safer too. There aren’t any sharp edges or small pieces likely to snap off, so you can rest ever so slightly easier when it comes to playtime for your little ones.

Wooden toys also tend to not be quite as high-tech as plastic toys, meaning they’re more likely to naturally spark your child’s creativity whilst they’re playing. Hand your child a couple of wooden building blocks, or a wooden kitchen set, and see what kind of scene they create for themselves!

Another upside – for all the parents among us – is that wooden toys are inherently more peaceful – and what mum or dad doesn’t crave a little more quiet time? Without the beeps and boops, alarms, voices, and all the other noises from your typical plastic toys, you might be able to let your child enjoy play time without an array of sounds exploding from their bedroom – within reason of course, after all, they’re still children!

If that weren’t enough to convince you though, perhaps backing from a certain royal couple might sway you. It was reported recently that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had bought their seven-month-old son Archie some wooden toys for Christmas. If it’s good enough for the Duke and Duchess…

So which wooden toys should we be picking up for our kids?

If you’re keen to try some out, we’ve selected our toy edit, including a wooden kitchen, wooden alphabet and wooden tea set, from across our favourite UK shops…