World Book Day ideas for a costume that your kid will love

Looking for World Book Day costume ideas? We've rounded up some of our favourites...

We love any excuse to dress the kids up – especially as we know the pictures will come in handy on their 18th birthdays! Another thing we love is reading and encouraging our little ones to love books too. World book day presents the perfect opportunity to get them dressed up all cute, and if you’re stuck thinking about world book day ideas for a possible costume that they could wear, then we are right here to help you out!

What day is World Book Day 2020?

One of the best events to foster a love of reading has to be World Book Day, which happens once a year, and encourages children of all ages to dress up as their favourite character from a book.

Every year, World Book Day falls on the same day. It’s always the first Thursday in March, so this year World Book Day is on the 5th March 2020.

The annual event also has perks like book vouchers for primary school children and fun events for bigger kids.

Now, if you’re already in full preparation mode for World Book Day and are looking for World Book Day ideas for a costume for your child, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up the most adorable examples we could find of storybook favourites that we think you and your brood will love. From Frodo Baggins to Pippi Longstocking, you’re sure to find an option your child will be excited to make and wear.

Click through our gallery to see our favourite examples of creative costume genius. Also, don’t forget to send us your own pictures of your children in their World Book Day costumes via our Facebook Page.

We’d also love to know what your child’s favourite book or character is. Leave us a comment in the box below and you never know, you might find it in our list of favourite children’s books in the future.