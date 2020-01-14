Yes, you really can make pizza dough with only 2 ingredients. And if that’s not enough to impress you, you don’t have to leave the dough to rise or even knead it! MIND. BLOWN.

Pizza is one of our favourite dinners. It’s cheap and easy, plus it’s ideal if you’ve got fussy eaters as they can pick and choose their own toppings. This ingenious pizza dough hack is going to take pizza making to the next level and save you plenty of time too.

This delicious pizza dough recipe is so easy to make and perfect if you’re looking for a quick dinner to rustle up for the kids on a weeknight. You really do only need 2 ingredients to make this dough; self-raising flour and Greek yogurt. Yep, that’s it! This dough is elastic and easy to mould. If your mixture ends up a little too dry, add a tablespoon more of yogurt at a time and mix. If it’s too sticky, add a dusting of flour.

For this food hack, you will need:

155g self-raising flour 185g Greek yogurt Toppings: Pizza sauce, cheese, tomatoes, herbs

First, pour self-raising flour into a bowl (no need to sift!).

Then add the yogurt….



With clean hands, bring the mixture together to form a dough.

Dust a clean surface with flour and roll out the dough using a rolling pin.



Add your toppings including pizza sauce, tomatoes, cheese, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms… the choice is yours!

Bake in at 200C for 15 mins, or until the edges are golden. Ta-dah!

