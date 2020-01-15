30 afternoon tea ideas

We've got lashings of afternoon tea ideas for a fabulous menu right here. With recipes for cupcakes, scones and sandwiches galore, here's how to make sure your hosting of the ultimate British tradition gets into the full swing.

Things you will need to host afternoon tea: