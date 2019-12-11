5:2 diet meal plans: What to eat for 500 calorie fast days

These 5:2 diet meal plan ideas will keep you on track whilst you're on the 5:2 diet. We've got lots of inspiration for you including low calorie lunch ideas and easy snacks too.

The 500 calorie fast days are obviously the hardest part of the 5:2 diet – how on earth are you supposed to survive on just 500 calories all day? Well, don’t fret, because we’ve got you covered with our 5:2 diet meal plans which offer handy recipes, tips and tricks along the way.

The point of the 5:2 diet is that you give your body 2 fast days and 5 days where you eat normally, albeit slightly healthier. The diet is one of the nation’s favourite weight-loss option and the fast days needn’t be as scary as they sound.

We’re not saying they’re not going to be hard but if you plan your day thoroughly with the help of shopping lists and meal plans you can make sure they’re as easy as they possibly can be.

We’ve collected together calorie-counted recipes and ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks so you can piece together a 500 calorie meal plan that suits you. Some people like to have one big meal, while others need to eat more frequently.

Our 5:2 diet meal plans below will show you how it’s done, then it’s over you. Pick from our breakfasts under 100 calories, lunches under 200 calories and dinners under 200, 300 and 400 calories to make the most out of your 500 calories.

The 5:2 diet’s founder Michael Mosley also revealed that you can still achieve impressive results by enjoying an increased calorie intake of 800 calories a day. He revised the rules of the diet which makes it a lot more manageable for some people to follow.

Being on a diet doesn’t mean missing out on your favourite treats. We’ve got lots of low calorie versions of classic meals including curry, stir-fries, sandwiches and more.

Sample 5:2 diet meal plans

Now you can make your own 5:2 diet meal plans with our calorie-counted breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks!

