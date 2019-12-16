We’ve rounded up some of our best 600 calorie meals and collated them in one easy place so that you can explore the dinners under 600 calories you will definitely want to cook.
Ever wondered what 600 calorie meals look like? If you’re on the 400-600-600 diet, you might be searching for more dinner inspiration and luckily you’ve come to the right place!
From pasta bakes to burgers, noodles and more, we’ve got plenty of recipes under 600 calories to make sure you don’t have to bother with the stress of calculating it for yourself.
When cooking for the whole family we understand that calorie counting is at best mundane and at worst torturous. So if you are following the diet, simply explore our meals under 400 calories, meals under 300 calories and meals under 200 calories to create different meal plans for each day.
If you follow the 5:2 plan our calorie specific galleries might also be of use as in 2017 Dr Michael Mosley, the brains behind the popular diet, increased the fast day calorie intake to 800 calories.
So what are you waiting for? Take a look at our best 600 calorie meals below…
600 calorie meals: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise
521 calories per portion
This salmon dish is easy to prepare and it's perfect if your entertaining but don’t want to put on a hugely calorific meal. Salmon is packed with healthy fats and you can serve with more veggies than just asparagus too.
Get the recipe: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise
Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake
575 calories per portion
Tom's comforting butternut squash pasta bake is cheap, easy and on the table in an hour!
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake
600 calorie meals: Tuna pasta bake
580 calories per portion
Tuna pasta bake is a real family favourite and given that it takes just 30 minutes to cook, we can see why! You can hide lots of veggies in the bake if your kids are a little fussy and make use of leftovers for lunch the next day!
Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake
Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough
505 calories per portion
Perfect for a light dinner and a good option for the warmer months of the year, this simple crab mayo on toast recipe takes just 10 minutes prep.
Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough
600 calorie meals: Melting middle lamb burger
580 calories per portion
These tasty lamb burgers have a delicious melted cheese centre that is sure to be popular with everyone! We’ve pan-friend the burgers but weather-permitting they could be finished off on the barbecue!
Get the recipe: Melting middle lamb burger
600 calorie meals: Crab and chilli pasta
580 calories per portion
This speedy pasta dish takes just 25 minutes and is so light and fresh. Invest in a good quality olive oil for maximum flavour!
Get the recipe: Crab and chilli pasta
600 calorie meals: Shepherd’s pie
580 calories per portion
Shepherd’s pie is a classic family favourite and we can see why. Our recipe serves four but you could make double and freeze some for a rainy day!
Get the recipe: Shepherd’s pie
600 calorie meals: Butternut and cheese penne
580 calories per portion
This veggie pasta dish only costs £1.45 and can be eaten hot or cold the next day!
Get the recipe: Butternut and cheese penne
600 calorie meals: Spring sausage and mash
520 calories per portion
Our lighter sausage in mash might be lower in calories but it doesn't compromise on flavour!
Get the recipe: Spring sausage and mash
600 calorie meals: Fish chowder
523 calories per portion
This hearty fish chowder is super comforting and is perfect if you need a little pick-me-up. The smoked haddock has lots of B vitamins which are important for cell metabolism. So this dish is as good for you as it tastes!
Get the recipe:Fish chowder
600 calorie meals: Prawn pad Thai
524 calories per portion
Pad Thai is a classic Thai dish which makes the most of simple ingredients. Garnish with a squeeze of lime juice to make the dish really sing!
Get the recipe: Prawn pad Thai
600 calorie meals: Deep fried squid greek salad
525 calories per portion
This dish is great if you're looking for a light lunch and it also makes a brilliant sharing dish!
Get the recipe: Deep fried squid greek salad
600 calorie meals: Pan Haggerty
523 calories per portion
Pan Haggerty is a warming dish from Northumberland that uses potatoes as the star ingredient.
Get the recipe: Pan Haggerty
600 calorie meals: Cheesy chicken Kiev
528 calories per portion
The calories for this recipe don't include any sides but keep it simple with a green salad and you can still stay under 600 cals!
Get the recipe: Cheesy chicken Kiev
600 calorie meals: Roast ratatouille halloumi salad
529 calories per portion
This delicious salad is so tasty and takes very little effort!
The lemon dressing on the halloumi cheese is particularly good and helps keep the calories down without sacrificing any flavour.
Get the recipe: Roast ratatouille halloumi salad
600 calorie meals: Quick kedgeree recipe
529 calories per portion
Kedgeree is traditionally served at breakfast but it makes a tasty lunch or dinner too.
Our recipe uses quail eggs fro a chic touch but normal eggs would work fine too.
Get the recipe: Quick kedgeree recipe
600 calorie meals: Herby chicken schnitzel
529 calories per portion
The kids are going to love these herby chicken schnitzels! They are just like nuggets but way healthier!
Get the recipe: Herby chicken schnitzel
600 calorie meals: Antipasti open lasagne
530 calories per portion
Our Antipasti open lasagne is a lovely light dinner that will give you that pasta-fix without leaving you feeling bloated and heavy.
Get the recipe: Antipasti open lasagne
600 calorie meals: Sole colbert
532 calories per portion
Sole colbert makes a lovely change from your usual fish and chips and it is healthier too!
Sole is a cheap fish to cook and this recipe takes just 30 minutes.
Get the recipe: Sole colbert
600 calorie meals: Sardine and spinach bread salad
532 calories per portion
This is a classic Italian bread salad which is traditionally known as panzanella.
It's on the table in under an hour and takes just 20 minutes of preparation. This recipe serves four but you could always take leftovers for lunch the next day!
Get the recipe: Sardine and spinach bread salad
600 calorie meals: Healthy fish and chips
536 calories per portion
If you just cannot resist fish and chips but you're trying to be healthy, this recipe is perfect.
The crispy breadcrumb topping is a great substitute to fatty batter and it's full of flavour. We've used white fish which is quick to cook and a great source of lean protein!
Get the recipe: Healthy fish and chips
600 calorie meals: Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes
537 calories per portion
The simple toasts make a tasty brunch, lunch or light supper!
The whole dish is ready in 15 minutes and is perfect if you want a fuss-free meal that is packed with flavour.
Get the recipe: Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes