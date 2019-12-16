Trending:

600 calorie meals: Meals under 600 calories you and your family will love!

Jessica Ransom

We’ve rounded up some of our best 600 calorie meals and collated them in one easy place so that you can explore the dinners under 600 calories you will definitely want to cook.

Ever wondered what 600 calorie meals look like? If you’re on the 400-600-600 diet, you might be searching for more dinner inspiration and luckily you’ve come to the right place!

From pasta bakes to burgers, noodles and more, we’ve got plenty of recipes under 600 calories to make sure you don’t have to bother with the stress of calculating it for yourself.

When cooking for the whole family we understand that calorie counting is at best mundane and at worst torturous. So if you are following the diet, simply explore our meals under 400 calories, meals under 300 calories and meals under 200 calories to create different meal plans for each day.

If you follow the 5:2 plan our calorie specific galleries might also be of use as in 2017 Dr Michael Mosley, the brains behind the popular diet, increased the fast day calorie intake to 800 calories.

So what are you waiting for? Take a look at our best 600 calorie meals below…

meals under 600 calories Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

521 calories per portion

This salmon dish is easy to prepare and it's perfect if your entertaining but don’t want to put on a hugely calorific meal. Salmon is packed with healthy fats and you can serve with more veggies than just asparagus too.

Get the recipe: Salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake

575 calories per portion

Tom's comforting butternut squash pasta bake is cheap, easy and on the table in an hour!

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake

600 calorie meals Tuna pasta bake Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Tuna pasta bake

580 calories per portion

Tuna pasta bake is a real family favourite and given that it takes just 30 minutes to cook, we can see why! You can hide lots of veggies in the bake if your kids are a little fussy and make use of leftovers for lunch the next day!

Get the recipe: Tuna pasta bake

Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough Click or tap to zoom into this image
Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough

505 calories per portion

Perfect for a light dinner and a good option for the warmer months of the year, this simple crab mayo on toast recipe takes just 10 minutes prep.

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough

600 calorie meals Melting middle lamb burger Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Melting middle lamb burger

580 calories per portion

These tasty lamb burgers have a delicious melted cheese centre that is sure to be popular with everyone! We’ve pan-friend the burgers but weather-permitting they could be finished off on the barbecue!

Get the recipe: Melting middle lamb burger

600 calorie meals Crab and chilli pasta Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Crab and chilli pasta

580 calories per portion

This speedy pasta dish takes just 25 minutes and is so light and fresh. Invest in a good quality olive oil for maximum flavour!

Get the recipe: Crab and chilli pasta

600 calorie meals Shepherd’s pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Shepherd’s pie

580 calories per portion

Shepherd’s pie is a classic family favourite and we can see why. Our recipe serves four but you could make double and freeze some for a rainy day!

Get the recipe: Shepherd’s pie

600 calorie meals Butternut and cheese penne Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Butternut and cheese penne

580 calories per portion

This veggie pasta dish only costs £1.45 and can be eaten hot or cold the next day!

Get the recipe: Butternut and cheese penne

600 calorie meals Spring sausage and mash Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Spring sausage and mash

520 calories per portion

Our lighter sausage in mash might be lower in calories but it doesn't compromise on flavour!

Get the recipe: Spring sausage and mash

600 calorie meals Fish chowder Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Fish chowder

523 calories per portion

This hearty fish chowder is super comforting and is perfect if you need a little pick-me-up. The smoked haddock has lots of B vitamins which are important for cell metabolism. So this dish is as good for you as it tastes!

Get the recipe:Fish chowder

600 calorie meals Prawn pad Thai Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Prawn pad Thai

524 calories per portion

Pad Thai is a classic Thai dish which makes the most of simple ingredients. Garnish with a squeeze of lime juice to make the dish really sing!

Get the recipe: Prawn pad Thai

600 calorie meals deep fried squid greek salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Deep fried squid greek salad

525 calories per portion

This dish is great if you're looking for a light lunch and it also makes a brilliant sharing dish!

Get the recipe: Deep fried squid greek salad

600 calorie meals Pan Haggerty Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Pan Haggerty

523 calories per portion

Pan Haggerty is a warming dish from Northumberland that uses potatoes as the star ingredient.

Get the recipe: Pan Haggerty

600 calorie meals Cheesy chicken Kiev Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Cheesy chicken Kiev

528 calories per portion

The calories for this recipe don't include any sides but keep it simple with a green salad and you can still stay under 600 cals!

Get the recipe: Cheesy chicken Kiev

600 calorie meals roast ratatouille halloumi salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Roast ratatouille halloumi salad

529 calories per portion

This delicious salad is so tasty and takes very little effort!

The lemon dressing on the halloumi cheese is particularly good and helps keep the calories down without sacrificing any flavour.

Get the recipe: Roast ratatouille halloumi salad

600 calorie meals Quick kedgeree recipe Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Quick kedgeree recipe

529 calories per portion

Kedgeree is traditionally served at breakfast but it makes a tasty lunch or dinner too.

Our recipe uses quail eggs fro a chic touch but normal eggs would work fine too.

Get the recipe: Quick kedgeree recipe

600 calorie meals Herby chicken schnitzel Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Herby chicken schnitzel

529 calories per portion

The kids are going to love these herby chicken schnitzels! They are just like nuggets but way healthier!

Get the recipe: Herby chicken schnitzel

600 calorie meals Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Antipasti open lasagne

530 calories per portion

Our Antipasti open lasagne is a lovely light dinner that will give you that pasta-fix without leaving you feeling bloated and heavy.

Get the recipe: Antipasti open lasagne

600 calorie meals Sole colbert Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Sole colbert

532 calories per portion

Sole colbert makes a lovely change from your usual fish and chips and it is healthier too!

Sole is a cheap fish to cook and this recipe takes just 30 minutes.

Get the recipe: Sole colbert

600 calorie meals Sardine and spinach bread salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Sardine and spinach bread salad

532 calories per portion

This is a classic Italian bread salad which is traditionally known as panzanella.

It's on the table in under an hour and takes just 20 minutes of preparation. This recipe serves four but you could always take leftovers for lunch the next day!

Get the recipe: Sardine and spinach bread salad

Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Healthy fish and chips

536 calories per portion

If you just cannot resist fish and chips but you're trying to be healthy, this recipe is perfect.

The crispy breadcrumb topping is a great substitute to fatty batter and it's full of flavour. We've used white fish which is quick to cook and a great source of lean protein!

Get the recipe: Healthy fish and chips

600 calorie meals Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes Click or tap to zoom into this image
600 calorie meals: Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes

537 calories per portion

The simple toasts make a tasty brunch, lunch or light supper!

The whole dish is ready in 15 minutes and is perfect if you want a fuss-free meal that is packed with flavour.

Get the recipe: Scrambled egg and crab on garlic croutes