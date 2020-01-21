Asda ready meals: healthiest and low calorie options 

Eating healthy in the hardest month of they year - January - was just made a tiny bit easier with Asda's great ready meal range.
Christmas is over – gone are the days of mince pies for breakfast, Quality Street for lunch and a cheeky cheeseboard after dinner with a glass or two of wine. Until next year, anyway.
It’s the start of the year again, and to make your life a little easier we’ve found the tastiest and cheapest ready meals for you to reach for at the end of a long day.
Simply add a load of veg to any of these delicious dishes for an extra oompf of healthy eating.
1. Good & Balanced Thai Red Chicken Curry
Calories 350
Fat 8.9g
Sugar 9.6g
Salt 1.2g
380g, £2, serves 1
Great for an at-work lunch, hits 1 of your 5 a day, and is packed with flavour! If you’re not keen on too much of a kick it’s chilli rating is 1, and if spice is your thing simply add a dash of chilli sauce.
2. Weight Watchers Creamy Mac & Cheese
Calories 344
Fat 9.7g
Sugar 6.1g
Salt 1.7g
360g, £2, serves 1
Simply add a rainbow salad chocked full of salad leaves, chopped peppers, red onions and spinach leaves for a zero point addition to a delicious weekend dinner.
3. Calorie Counted BBQ Pulled Pork & Sweet Potato Mash
Calories 287kcal
Fat 4.5g
Sugar 16g
Salt 0.97g
380g, £2, serves 1
Hitting 1 of your 5 a day the high protein in this meal will leave you feeling fuller for longer, great to tuck into on a busy day.
4. Calorie Counted Chicken & Prawn Paella
Calories 354kcal
Fat 4.4g
Sugar 9.1g
Salt 1.4g
380g, £2, serves 1
It might be dark, grey and drizzly right now but treat yourself to a delicious dose of sunshine with this Spanish dish – just imagine the sun, sea and Sangria.
5. Good & Balanced Butternut Squash Falafel
Calories 341kcal
Fat 7.8g
Sugar 10g
Salt 1.0g
380g, £2, serves 1
A vegetarian feast the spicy cous cous and crispy kale makes this dish high in protein leaving you fuller for longer, plus it’s 2 of your 5 a day. Winning!
6. Plant Based Spaghetti & Veggie Balls
Calories 473kcal
Fat 19g
Sugar 10g
Salt 1.5g
380g, £2.50, serves 1
If you’re giving Veganuary a go then this is the dish for you, pasta and veg smothered in a rich arrabbiata sauce seasoned with herbs and spices – delish.
7. Vegan Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Open Topped Pie
Calories 353kcal
Fat 19g
Sugar 5.3gg
Salt 0.82g
170g, £1.25, serves 1
Got a dinner party coming up? Buy each guest one of these and serve with an array of veg and potatoes – perfect Veganuary feast.
8. Plant Based Three Bean Chilli & Rice
Calories 428kcal
Fat 4g
Sugar 8.4g
Salt 1.3g
380g, £2.50, serves 1
With a chilli rating of 2 this is a spicy number! A trio of pinto, butter and kidney beans enveloped in a spiced tomato sauce. Perfect winter warmer.
9. Slimzone Cottage Pie
Calories 343kcal
Fat 7.7g
Sugar 6.1g
Salt 1.3g
500g, £2, serves 1
Enjoy with a huge bowlful of fresh veggies for a super healthy kick.
10. Weight Watchers from Heinz Chicken & Chorizo Paella
Calories 395 kcal
Fat 6.8g
Sugar 11g
Salt 1.6g
400g, £2, serves 1
A great and delicious mid-week feast, a taste of the med with smoky chorizo and tender chicken – tuck in and enjoy!
11 . Good & Balanced Cheese Ravioli & Spinach
Calories 302kcal
Fat 8.4g
Sugar 6.3g
Salt 1.2g
380g, £2, serves 1
Hitting 2 of your 5 a day this neat little pasta packs a punch, with herby tomato sauce, baby spinach and marinated baby plum tomatoes – So. Tasty.
