Asda ready meals: healthiest and low calorie options 

Eating healthy in the hardest month of they year - January - was just made a tiny bit easier with Asda's great ready meal range.

Christmas is over – gone are the days of mince pies for breakfast, Quality Street for lunch and a cheeky cheeseboard after dinner with a glass or two of wine. Until next year, anyway.

It’s the start of the year again, and to make your life a little easier we’ve found the tastiest and cheapest ready meals for you to reach for at the end of a long day.

Simply add a load of veg to any of these delicious dishes for an extra oompf of healthy eating.

1. Good & Balanced Thai Red Chicken Curry

Calories 350

Fat 8.9g

Sugar 9.6g

Salt 1.2g

380g, £2, serves 1

Great for an at-work lunch, hits 1 of your 5 a day, and is packed with flavour! If you’re not keen on too much of a kick it’s chilli rating is 1, and if spice is your thing simply add a dash of chilli sauce.

2. Weight Watchers Creamy Mac & Cheese

Calories 344

Fat 9.7g

Sugar 6.1g

Salt 1.7g

360g, £2, serves 1

Simply add a rainbow salad chocked full of salad leaves, chopped peppers, red onions and spinach leaves for a zero point addition to a delicious weekend dinner.

3. Calorie Counted BBQ Pulled Pork & Sweet Potato Mash

Calories 287kcal

Fat 4.5g

Sugar 16g

Salt 0.97g

380g, £2, serves 1

Hitting 1 of your 5 a day the high protein in this meal will leave you feeling fuller for longer, great to tuck into on a busy day.

4. Calorie Counted Chicken & Prawn Paella

Calories 354kcal

Fat 4.4g

Sugar 9.1g

Salt 1.4g

380g, £2, serves 1

It might be dark, grey and drizzly right now but treat yourself to a delicious dose of sunshine with this Spanish dish – just imagine the sun, sea and Sangria.

5. Good & Balanced Butternut Squash Falafel

Calories 341kcal

Fat 7.8g

Sugar 10g

Salt 1.0g

380g, £2, serves 1

A vegetarian feast the spicy cous cous and crispy kale makes this dish high in protein leaving you fuller for longer, plus it’s 2 of your 5 a day. Winning!

6. Plant Based Spaghetti & Veggie Balls

Calories 473kcal

Fat 19g

Sugar 10g

Salt 1.5g

380g, £2.50, serves 1

If you’re giving Veganuary a go then this is the dish for you, pasta and veg smothered in a rich arrabbiata sauce seasoned with herbs and spices – delish.

7. Vegan Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Open Topped Pie

Calories 353kcal

Fat 19g

Sugar 5.3gg

Salt 0.82g

170g, £1.25, serves 1

Got a dinner party coming up? Buy each guest one of these and serve with an array of veg and potatoes – perfect Veganuary feast.

8. Plant Based Three Bean Chilli & Rice

Calories 428kcal

Fat 4g

Sugar 8.4g

Salt 1.3g

380g, £2.50, serves 1

With a chilli rating of 2 this is a spicy number! A trio of pinto, butter and kidney beans enveloped in a spiced tomato sauce. Perfect winter warmer.

9. Slimzone Cottage Pie

Calories 343kcal

Fat 7.7g

Sugar 6.1g

Salt 1.3g

500g, £2, serves 1

Enjoy with a huge bowlful of fresh veggies for a super healthy kick.

10. Weight Watchers from Heinz Chicken & Chorizo Paella

Calories 395 kcal

Fat 6.8g

Sugar 11g

Salt 1.6g

400g, £2, serves 1

A great and delicious mid-week feast, a taste of the med with smoky chorizo and tender chicken – tuck in and enjoy!

11 . Good & Balanced Cheese Ravioli & Spinach

Calories 302kcal

Fat 8.4g

Sugar 6.3g

Salt 1.2g

380g, £2, serves 1

Hitting 2 of your 5 a day this neat little pasta packs a punch, with herby tomato sauce, baby spinach and marinated baby plum tomatoes – So. Tasty.

