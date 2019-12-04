Great British Bake Off contestants: Where are they now?

We just can’t get enough of The Great British Bake Off, but what happens to the Great British Bake Off contestants once they disappear from our screens?

We’ve cheered on our favourite Great British Bake Off contestants over the years as they’ve taken part in tough baking challenges and made their signature bakes for the discerning eyes and tastebuds of judges. But what happened to some of our favourite contestants from previous years? Was taking part in the Bake Off a passport to fame and fortune?

2018 Great British Bake Off Contestants:

Rahul Mandal

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2018

Where is he now? Since winning the series just last year, Rahul has kept himself busy by going back to his job as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. He also regularly shares photos of his latest baked creations on Instagram, and even carried out a baking demonstration for students at the University of Sheffield.

Kim-Joy

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2018

Where is she now? Since becoming runner up in the 2018 series, the 28-year-old mental health specialist has written a baking column for The Guardian and her cookbook Baking with Kim-Joy hits bookshelves on August 22nd 2019. Kim-Joy remains an avid baker and has an active baking Instagram page, where she posts pictures of her creations as well as her travels.

Ruby Bhogal

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2018

Where is she now? Fitness fanatic Ruby has utilised her baking skills to help Cancer Research UK. Ruby, along with fellow 2018 contestants Manon and Anthony and Masterchef’s Billy and Jack, has donated original recipes to the Master Bakers Charity Recipe eBook to raise funds for the charity. The team participated in the London Landmark Half Marathon on 24th March this year.

Manon Lagreve

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2018

Where is she now? Originally from France Software Project Manager Manon Lagreve shares her fresh take on French cooking on her dedicated lifestyle website of the same name. Pictures of her latest culinary creations creations also feature on her Instagram account, where she has more than 100,000 followers!

Dan Beasley-Harling

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2018

Where is she now? Avid baker and stay-at-home dad-of-two Dan shares his repertoire of cake recipes via his blog of the same and his social media accounts. Dan will be showing off his cooking prowess this September at the Taste of Kent Festival where he’ll be giving demos and masterclasses.

2017 Great British Bake Off Contestants:

Sophie Faldo

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2017

Where is she now? Since winning the series in 2017, Sophie, 34, has become a full-time baker and is first baking book, Something Sweet, debuted in September 2018. An avid track cyclist, she’s raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital while competing in the 100-mile cycling event RideLondon.

Steven Carter-Bailey

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2017

Where is he now? Although he’s kept his job in corporate marketing, 36-year-old Steven has made appearances in food festivals nationwide and on television alongside celebrity chefs such as Anton Du Beke. He’s also been a special reporter for ITV London News exploring the capital’s diverse bakeries.

Kate Lyon

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2017

Where is she now? The 30-year-old baker works as a health and safety inspector in Merseyside, and is currently studying for a Masters degree in occupational health and safety. Unlike some of the other Great British Bake Off contestants, she has kept baking as a hobby rather than going professional.

2016 Great British Bake Off contestants:

Candice Brown

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2016

Where is she now? After winning the show’s seventh series, the 34-year-old has certainly been busy. Earlier this year she revealed she had snapped up a pub in Eversholt, Milton Keynes called The Green Man with her family and fans are eagerly waiting to hear more details. Candice has also starred on shows such as Loose Women and 2018’s reboot of Dancing on Ice. She married long-term boyfriend Liam Macaulay in September 2018. The former PE teacher also launched a column with The Sunday times and released her first cookbook, Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats.

Andrew Smyth

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2016

Where is he now? The engineering whiz gained notoriety for his scientific bakes, and now he divides his time between Aerospace research, writing and presenting live events and contributing to TV, radio and online features. The 28-year-old has his own Ted Talk entitled Thinking about thinking: check your mental jenga – where he references his time on GBBO. In 2018 he also toured a live ‘bakineering’ (baking + engineering) show around the UK.

Jane Beedle

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2016

Where is she now? With decades of experience as a garden designer, Jane put her creative skills to good use during her time on Bake Off. She has since raised money for Marie Curie and Great Ormond Street Hospital. She has also done TV work from her home kitchen for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, and continues to run a garden design business with her best friend, as well as posting recipes to her baking blog – Jane Bakes.

2015 Great British Bake Off contestants:

Nadiya Hussain

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2015

Where is she now? Nadiya is currently on our screens fronting Nadiya’s Time to Eat on BBC2 and earlier this year revealed her battle with anxiety in the documentary Nadiya: Anxiety and Me. She’s also presented the Junior Bake Off, the Big Family Cooking Showdown and her own shows the Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites.

The TV chef is also a prolific author and as well as four cookbooks she has two forthcoming releases in October 2019, memoir Finding My Voice and children’s book My Monster & Me. The mum-of-three has also written for BBC Good Food, The Guardian, The Telegraph and Fabulous magazine.

Tamal Ray

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2015

Where is he now? Crowned the ‘sexy beast’ of Bake Off by the viewers watching season 6, Tamal has put baking on the back burner to focus on his career as an anaesthetist, but don’t fret! You can still catch Tamal’s monthly recipes in The Guardian. He most recently announced his new role as co-presenter of Channel 4’s Live Well For Longer alongside Kate Quilton.

Ian Cumming

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2015

Where is he now? The travel photographer combines his passion for baking and far off places in the adventurous recipes he creates for his hometown paper, Cambridge News, and other outlets such as The Telegraph. Other than that he’s been keeping a low profile, enjoying family life in the countryside.

2014 Great British Bake Off contestants:

Nancy Birtwhistle

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2014

Where is she now? Nancy operates a very successful baking blog and has written for The Telegraph.

Luis Troyano

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2014

Where is he now? Luis released his own cookbook Bake It Great in August 2015, since then he’s made appearances on shows like BBC Good Food and BBC Breakfast to flaunt his skills!

Richard Burr

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2014

Where is he now? After breaking the Bake Off record for being the star baker six times in a row, Richard published his first recipe book, Bake It Yourself in August 2015. Richard blogs about baking and building as well as making appearances as food festivals.

2013 Great British Bake Off contestants:

Frances Quinn

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2013

Where is she now? We all remember Frances for her extravagant bakes in the Bake Off tent. The winner has been busy demonstrating her skills at food shows such as BBC Good Food since her Bake Off days and published her book, Quinntessential Baking, in 2015.

Ruby Tandoh

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2013

Where is she now? Ruby may not have won the Bake Off but she certainly hasn’t let that get her down. She’s gone onto a successful food career writing recipes for The Guardian and was voted the public’s favourite Great British Bake Off contestant ever in 2015! Her cookbook Crumb came out in 2014.

Kimberley Wilson

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2013

Where is she now? Other than popping into the GoodtoKnow office to teach us how to make jam a while back, Kimberley has been busy working with a variety of brands including Persil and Dr. Oetker, creating new recipes for her successful blog, butimhungrynow.com.

2012 Great British Bake Off contestants:

John Whaite

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2012

Where is he now? John Whaite won the 2012 with his show-stopping Heaven and Hell cake. His cookbooks, John Whaite Bakes, John Whaite Bakes At Home, Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients and Comfort: Food to Soothe the Soul are all out now. John has opened John Whaite’s Kitchen Cookery School in Lancashire, offering courses to teach students to create ‘delicious, wholesome food’. He has also written for the Telegraph and was the resident chef on ITV’s Lorraine – does the man ever sleep?!

James Morton

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2012

Where is he now? James was one of the favourites to win 2012’s Bake Off and was known for his patterned jumpers and geek-chic glasses. He has since written two recipe books, both of which are out now: Brilliant Bread and How Baking Works. He’s also toured Scotland with his bread baking shows James Morton Kneads to Raise Some Dough and James Morton’s Stolen Christmas, founded a very popular baking blog with a large Twitter following and still found time to qualify as a medical doctor, now working for the NHS as a junior doctor.

Brendan Lynch

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2012

Where is he now? We loved talented Brendan and his brilliant bakes, so we’re pleased to hear he’s busy teaching cookery classes and giving baking demonstrations at food festivals.

2011 Great British Bake Off contestants:

Jo Wheatley

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2011

Where is she now? Bubbly Jo was a popular winner of The Great British Bake Off’s 2nd series. She’s built a successful baking career since then, with magazine columns, two cookbooks and cake classes at her Essex home. She’s also been known to pop into GoodtoKnow every now and again to share some delicious bakes with us. Even Nigella is a fan!

Holly Bell

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2011

Where is she now? Busy Holly is pursuing a career in baking. She writes a popular blog called Recipes From a Normal Mum and has a cookbook of the same name.

Mary Anne Boermans

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2011

Where is she now? With her jolly personality and encyclopaedic knowledge of baking, Mary-Anne was one of our favourite ever Bake Off contestants. So we were first in line to buy her cookbook of historic cake recipes, Great British Bakes, which came out in 2013. She has also written Deja Food, a book classic British dishes, as well as running a blog, timetocookonline.com, where you can try out all of her recent recipes!

2010 Great British Bake Off contestants:

Edd Kimber

Who? Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2010

Where is he now? Talented Edd is one of the Great British Bake Off contestants who has enjoyed lots of success since winning the original Bake Off. He’s written three baking books, writes a blog called The Boy Who Bakes and has made many TV appearances.

Ruth Clemens

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2010

Where is she now? Ruth Clemens continues to run her popular baking website The Pink Whisk and has written a guide to Cake Decorating and a series of Pink Whisk eBooks. Ruth also helped judge our Jubilee Queen of Cakes contest with Gino D’Acampo. Tough gig!

Miranda Gore-Browne

Who? Runner up of The Great British Bake Off 2010

Where is she now? Original series contestant Miranda was a whizz at making biscuits and has since written her own biscuits cookbook. Mary Berry calls her ‘the iced biscuit queen’. Now that’s a compliment!

