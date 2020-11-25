We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If a G&T is always your choice of drink, we’re certain you’ll enjoy reading our pick of the best Christmas flavoured gins.

From M&S to Aldi, we’ve got lots of Christmas flavoured gins for you to choose from this year. Whether you’re in need of inspiration for your gin-obsessed loved ones, or you want to treat yourself, we’ve got plenty of options. If you’re looking for more than just a bottle of gin, read our guide on the best gin gift sets and hampers.

In this round-up, there are obscure flavours including a Christmas Dinner gin alongside more wholesome comforting flavours such as apple crumble, apple pie and Mulled Winterberry. Some bottles are also beautiful enough to be displayed as a Christmas decoration in their own right, giving you two reasons to invest!

At Christmas, a common homemade gift is sloe gin but if you’ve run out of time to make your own, we have a couple of options in our round-up below.

For those who love mulled wine, several of our Christmas flavoured gins make lighter and more refreshing alternatives to the classic festive tipple but still deliver the same warming spices and finish. Some can be served with tonic, straight over ice or mixed into a warming cocktail too.

If you need more food and drink themed gift inspiration this Christmas, check out our pick of the best Christmas hampers and you’re sure to find what you were looking for.

Best Christmas flavoured gins for 2020: Quick links

M&S Christmas flavoured gins for 2020

M&S Light Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur 70cl, £18

M&S Light Globe Rhubarb Gin Liqueur 70cl, £18

Aldi Christmas flavoured gins for 2020

Haysmith’s Mulled Winterberry Gin 70cl, £14.99

Haysmith’s Spiced Apple & Ginger Gin 70cl, £14.99

Haysmith’s Spiced Plum & Clementine Gin 70cl, £14.99

Aldi The Infusionist Apple Crumble Gin Liqueur 50cl, £8.99

Branded Christmas flavoured gins for 2020

Warner’s Christmas Cake Gin 70cl, £37.95

Yuletide Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company 50cl, £34.95

Nelson’s Christmas Dinner Gin 50cl, £25

Gordon’s Sloe Gin 70cl, £18

Best Christmas flavoured gins for 2020

M&S Light Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur 70cl

Price: £18

Description: People went wild on social media when M&S revealed the festive gins they are selling for 2020. Last year the supermarket launched a snowglobe gin that was elderflower flavours and this year they have two fresh new takes on the concept. First up is the delightfully festive clementine flavour. We wouldn’t mind finding one of these in our stocking!

VIEW AT OCADO

M&S Light Globe Rhubarb Gin Liqueur 70cl

Price: £18

Description: The second new flavour of M&S’s gorgeous snowglobe is a fruity rhubarb. While this would also work perfectly with tonic water, we’d recommend it with ginger beer for a delicious refreshing cocktail. Both flavours of liqueur contain edible gold leaf for the full snowglobe effect. The bottles also light up making them a gorgeous Christmas decoration too.

VIEW AT OCADO

Aldi Haysmith’s Mulled Winterberry Gin 70cl

Price: £14.99

Description: New for 2020, this is the perfect winter warmer. This gin has a dark, juicy fruit aroma with hints of festive spice and citrus. It has a gorgeous vibrant colour and would be perfect in a hot gin toddy. To make this, Aldi recommends simply pouring the gin into a glass mug or wine goblet with lemon juice and a teaspoon of sugar. Then stir in some hot water until the sugar dissolves and garnish with a cinnamon stick!

VIEW AT ALDI

Aldi Haysmith’s Spiced Apple & Ginger Gin 70cl

Price: £14.99

Description: If you like mulled cider this could be a great gin alternative. The classic flavours of apple and cinnamon are oh-so-tasty and the warmth of the spirit makes it almost like drinking a dessert! For a festive finish to the classic G&T, pair with a light tonic and garnish with a slice of apple.

VIEW AT ALDI

Aldi Haysmith’s Spiced Plum & Clementine Gin 70cl

Price: £14.99

Description: Rich plum and sweet clementine marry together to make a smooth, warming gin that oozes festivities. This jolly tipples can be served with tonic but Aldi also recommend topping a measure with soda water and garnishing with sliced plum and a sprig of fresh rosemary.

VIEW AT ALDI

Aldi The Infusionist Apple Crumble Gin Liqueur 50cl

Price: £8.99

Description: Imagine that wholesome winter pudding we all now and love, transformed into the spirit we adore! Yes, this small-batch gin liqueur from Aldi boasts caramel tones and flavours of sharp green apple for an exciting, rich mouthfeel. Serve straight over ice for the best finish but we’d also experiment with it in some festive baking!

VIEW AT ALDI

Warner’s Christmas Cake Gin 70cl

Price: £37.95

Description: This limited-edition flavoured gin sold out rapidly in 2018 and 2019 and we expect this year will be no different. It’s inspired by founder Tom’s mum’s Christmas cake with flavours of chocolate, treacle and spice. It’s recommended you serve it neat over ice or topped up with some premium Cola. The gin is also available from M&S stores nationwide so keep your eyes peeled while doing your Christmas shopping.

VIEW AT 31DOVER

Yuletide Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company 50cl

Price: £34.95

Description: Shake the bottle and you’ll see delicate flakes of gold floating around. This festive gin is packed with 24 botanicals including juniper, cassia, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and Christmas tree needles. As if that wasn’t festive enough, there’s also distillates made from Christmas cake, chestnuts, Christmas pudding, Lebkuchen, mince pies, Panettone, an entire gingerbread house, and frankincense and myrrh! Now that’s what we can a Christmas flavoured gin!

VIEW AT MASTER OF MALT

Nelson’s Christmas Dinner Gin 50cl

Price: £25

Description: Despite being packed with the flavours of a classic Christmas dinner including the sweetness of cranberry, herby sage and even hints of turkey – this gin is vegan friendly! A meat-free flavouring is used to achieve the final product making this perfect for gifting to anyone, no matter their dietary requirements. It’s recommended you serve the gin with plain Indian tonic but you could also try it with cranberry juice.

VIEW AT NELSON’S DISTILLERY

Gordon’s Sloe Gin 70cl, £18

Price: £18

Description: Made using hand-picked sloe berries from English and Northern European Mountains, the resulting spirit is a good balance of dry and fruity. At an ABV of 26, this gin is lighter than some of the other products but just as tasty. For an easy festive cocktail pour 25ml of Gordon’s Sloe into a flute glass and top with 100ml chilled Prosecco. Just two ingredients and a very jolly finish!

VIEW AT OCADO

How to make Christmas flavoured gin at home

Video of the Week

With our easy citrus spiced gin recipe you can transform a cheap bottle of gin into a spectacular homemade festive gift that your loved ones will adore. Get creative on the labels and bottles and enjoy making something special for those you really care about.

Citrus spiced gin recipe

This recipe makes 1litre bottle but could be decanted into smaller bottles if preferred.

Ingredients:

2 oranges

2 lemons

2 sticks of cinnamon

1litre bottle gin

Method:

Peel the oranges and lemons. Use a knife to scrape the white pith from the peel. Place into a large container with the cinnamon and gin. Leave to infuse for as long as you can – ideally at least a day or so. When you’re ready to gift, place a cinnamon stick and some more fruit peel into a sterilised glass bottle and pour in the gin and seal. Serve over ice or as part of a cocktail such as a G&T. This gin can be stored in a cool, dry place and will keep for a year, if it lasts that long!

Per 25ml serving: Cals 55, Fat 0g, Sat fat 0g, Carbs 0g

TOP TIP: You can try this method with vodka too!