The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019 – which one is your favourite?

It’s here. One of the most exciting moments of the festive calendar – the official start of Christmas sandwich season!
With Christmas just a few weeks away, shoppers have already spotted their favourite Christmas sandwiches landing on supermarket shelves including Tesco, Boots and Marks and Spencer. Here are some of the best Christmas sandwiches, out now!

Christmas fans can tuck into traditional options such as succulent turkey feasts with sage and onion stuffing, to leftover Boxing Day crispy pigs in blankets, and of course the legendary brie and tangy cranberry.

But this year, there are even more Christmas sandwiches on supermarket shelves. We’re talking gluten-free options, vegetarian and vegan options as well – there’s a sandwich to tingle all taste buds.

To help you decide where to pick up your festive filled sandwich, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas sandwiches from your local supermarkets.

Marks and Spencer’s best Christmas sandwiches

Plant Kitchen Nutcracker Sandwich, £3.50

Best Christmas sandwiches

Plant Kitchen Nutcracker Sandwich / Credit: Marks and Spencer

The Nutcracker

Calories: 495
Fat: 17.2g
Saturated fat:2.7g
Sugar: 21.6g
Salt: 1.68g

Layers of sweet potato, chestnut & cranberry roast, butternut squash, cranberry chutney, pistachios and caramelised pecans with an almond butter vegan mayo dressing.

One festive fan took to Twitter to share their view of the new vegan sandwich, “The @marksandspencer nutcracker #vegan Xmas sandwich is the best ever…I’m addicted.”

Turkey Feast Sandwich, £3.50

Christmas sandwiches

Turkey Feast Sandwich / Credit: Marks and Spencer

Turkey Feast
Calories: 490
Fat: 15.7g
Saturated fat: 4.2g
Sugar: 11.5g
Salt: 2.7g
With even more turkey, stuffing and mayo this year – you can’t go wrong with the Turkey Feast Sandwich. Succulent turkey meat, sage stuffing and cranberry sauce make an absolute delight sandwiched between soft malted brown bread. Tuck in!

Turkey & Pigs in Blankets, £3.50

Christmas sandwiches

Turkey Pigs in Blankets / Credit: Marks and Spencer

Turkey & Pigs in Blankets
Calories: 538
Fat: 23.8g
Saturated fat: 7g
Sugar: 10.3g
Salt: 2.43g

Because pigs in blankets aren’t just for Christmas Day.  Thick slices of roasted turkey breast and succulent pigs in blankets stuffed in a Christmas sandwich. Yes please.

Brie & Grape, £3.00

Best Christmas sandwiches

Brie & Grape / Credit: Marks and Spencer

Brie & Grape
Calories: 481
Fat: 21.4g
Saturated fat: 11.6g
Sugar: 12.4g
Salt: 1.48g

For the vegetarians who adore Christmas sandwiches, you won’t be left out this year. Why not try this Brie cheese and red grapes with a grape and port jelly, mayonnaise and lettuce on  soft oatmeal bread.

Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast, £3.50

Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast / Credit: Marks and Spencer

No Turkey Feast
Calories: 374
Fat: 8.2g
Saturated fat: 1.5g
Sugar: 7.4g
Salt: 1.7g

Vegans and vegetarians missed out for years on these festive treats – but last year M&S introduced a No Turkey Feast, which soon had vegans wrestling to reach the sandwich aisle to get their hands on one.

Replacing the traditional turkey meat with a soya version – the fake turkey meat has the same texture and taste as the typical Christmas roasted version. Marinated in sage and garlic vegans it’s a perfect festive lunchtime snack.

Steak & Peppercorn Sauce Sandwich, £3.50

Best Christmas sandwiches

Steak & Peppercorn Sauce Sandwich / Credit: Marks and Spencer

Steak & Peppercorn Sauce Sandwich
Calories: 379
Fat: 12.2g
Saturated fat: 3g
Sugar: 5.5g
Salt: 1.85g

If you’re not a lover of roast turkey meat, M&S are offering a beef alternative. Rare roast beef with a beef stock mayo and punchy peppercorn sauce, caramelised onions and rocket in white onion bread.

Yule Hog Roll, £3.50

Christmas sandwiches

Yule Log Roll / Credit: Marks and Spencer

Yule Log Roll
Calories: 525
Fat: 21.2g
Saturated fat: 6g
Sugar: 13.2g
Salt: 2.43g

A brand new festive flavour to get you’re mouth watering. A brioche sub roll filled with British pulled pork, onion mayo, applesauce, pork, sage & onion stuffing, rocket and crispy onions.

EAT’s best Christmas sandwiches

Roast in a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £4.99

Yorkshire Pudding Wrap / Credit: EAT

Roast in a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £4.99
Calories: 780
Fat: 33g
Saturated fat: 5.5g
Sugar: 13g
Salt: 2.6g

The ultimate Christmas treat – succulent turkey, pork, sage & onion stuffing and bacon with sage mayonnaise and cranberry sauce, all rolled up in a giant Yorkshire pudding wrap.

Brie, Cranberry & Nut Stuffing Bloomer, £3.99

Brie, Cranberry & Nut Stuffing Bloomer / Credit: EAT

A veggie festive favourite. Creamy brie and crunchy nut stuffing with sweet peppery cranberry sauce and spinach on onion seed bloomer.

Brie, Cranberry & Nut Stuffing Bloomer
Calories: 580
Fat: 30g
Saturated fat: 11g
Sugar: 11g
Salt: 2.1g

Pigs in Blankets Roll, £3.99

Pigs in Blankets Roll / Credit: EAT

Pigs in Blankets Roll
Calories: 461
Fat: 30g
Saturated fat: 11g
Sugar: 11g
Salt: 3.2g

A very festive breakfast! A crusty roll packed full of pigs in blankets, lashings of wholegrain mustard mayonnaise and sweet ale onion chutney.

Pret A Manger’s best Christmas sandwiches

Pret’s Christmas Lunch, £3.95

Best Christmas sandwiches 2019

Pret’s Christmas Lunch / Credit: Pret A Manger 

Pret’s Christmas Lunch
Calories: 582
Fat: 25.5g
Saturated fat: 6.1g
Sugar: 11.9g
Salt: 2.9g

Thick slices of free-range turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves. Finished with a dab of free-range mayo and crispy onions. One of our favourites!

Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch, £3.75

Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch / Credit: Pret A Manger

Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch
Calories: 637
Fat: 31.9g
Saturated fat: 4.3g
Sugar: 18.1g
Salt: 1.7g

For the veggies who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches. Roasted butternut squash, rocket and Christmas pesto made with pine nuts, chestnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, parsley and rosemary. Served with yoghurt mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans.

Pret’s Christmas Lunch on Gluten-Free Bread, £3.75

Pret’s Gluten Free Christmas Lunch / Pret A Manger

Pret’s Gluten Free Christmas Lunch
Calories: 547
Fat: 35g
Saturated fat: 6.5g
Sugar: 12.5g
Salt: 2.4g

An open sandwich? All the ingredients of the traditional Christmas sandwich but with gluten-free sandwich bread. Free-range turkey, herby pork stuffing and port & cranberry sauce placed on top of a thick slice of Pret’s gluten-free seeded bread. A festive feast for those following a gluten-free diet who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches this year.

Pret’s Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette, £3.50

Christmas sandwiches

Brie Cranberry Pistachio Baguette / Credit: Pret A Manger

Pret’s Brie Cranberry Pistachio Baguette
Calories: 577
Fat: 29.2g
Saturated fat: 9.5g
Sugar: 5.7g
Salt: 2.4g

Soft French brie with port & orange cranberry sauce, free range mayo, toasted pistachios and peppery rocket.

Tesco best Christmas sandwiches

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap, £3

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap / Credit: Tesco

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap
Calories: 576
Fat: 27.6g
Saturated fat: 3.7g
Sugar: 14.7g
Salt: 1.8g

A vegan alternative to the classic Christmas sandwich all wrapped up in a soft tortilla. Pea protein “turkey”, parsnips, crisp greens, traditional sage and onion stuffing with cranberry and creamy vegan gravy.

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £2.75

Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding Wrap / Credit: Tesco

Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding Wrap
Calories: 443
Fat: 13.2g
Saturated fat: 1.9g
Sugar: 3g
Salt: 1.3g

A fluffy, giant Yorkshire pudding, packed with pulled turkey, sage and onion stuffing and cranberry sauce, topped off with smooth gravy. Combining Christmas dinner in a wrap is a hearty feast on a cold winter’s day.  This comforting treat can be found in the hot deli section in-store.

Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap, £2.50

Christmas sandwiches

Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap / Credit: Tesco

Turkey Curry & Bhaji  Wrap
Calories: 440
Fat: 16.5g
Saturated fat: 4.2g
Sugar: 8.8g
Salt: 1.5g

Inspired by turkey curry leftovers from Christmas Day, spice it up at lunchtime with this turkey curry and bhaji wrap, made with succulent turkey, creamy tikka mayonnaise, leafy green spinach and a spiced onion bhaji, all encased in an Indian spiced tortilla.  Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.

Tesco Gluten-Free Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, £2.80

Christmas sandwiches

Tesco Gluten Free Turkey & Stuffing / Credit: Tesco

Gluten Free Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich
Calories: 371
Fat: 16.5g
Saturated fat: 3g
Sugar: 3g
Salt: 1.3g

Made with soft seeded bread, this Christmas classic is a wheat-free treat for those avoiding gluten in their diet. This sarnie is filled with all the festive favourites including layers of succulent turkey breast, pork and chestnut stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.

Tesco Finest Turkey Feast, £3

Christmas sandwiches

Tesco Finest Turkey Feast / Credit: Tesco

Turkey Feast
Calories: 534
Fat: 19g
Saturated fat: 4.9g
Sugar: 11.9g
Salt: 1.8g

Sandwiched between two slices of soft sage and cranberry bread are cuts of succulent British turkey and all the trimmings you’d expect on your dinner plate – smoked bacon, pork and sweet chestnut stuffing, port and cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise.

Tesco Gammon & Piccalilli, £2.20

Gammon & Piccalilli sandwich / Credit: Tesco

Gammon & Piccalilli
Calories: 375
Fat: 6.1g
Saturated fat: 1.2g
Sugar: 7.4g
Salt: 2.6g

Layers gammon with punchy piccalilli and mayonnaise between two slices of soft white bread. A classic British flavour combination and new to the Tesco Christmas sandwich range this year. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.

Starbucks’ best Christmas sandwiches

Very Merry Vegan Wrap, £2.99

Very Merry Vegan Wrap / Credit: Starbucks

Starbucks has added a vegan version to its Christmas range. Crumbled butternut squash fritters & roasted red cabbage with a vegan maple mustard mayonnaise in a beetroot wrap. Vegans are certainly in for a treat with the Christmas sandwiches on offer this year.

Very Merry Vegan Wrap
Calories: 543
Fat: 29.1g
Saturated fat: 3.6g
Sugar: 13.6g
Salt: 1.9g

Turkey Festive Feast Panini, £4.25

Turkey Festive Feast Panini / Credit: Starbucks

Pulled turkey, hickory smoked bacon & Emmental cheese with a cranberry chutney on a rustic panini. One of our favourite Christmas sandwiches from Starbucks.

Turkey Feast Feast Panini
Calories: 510
Fat: 14g
Saturated fat: 5g
Sugar: 10.7g
Salt: 1.9g

Brie and Cran-merry Foccacia,  £4.25

Christmas sandwiches

Brie and Cran-merry Foccacia / Credit: Starbucks

A posh Brie sandwich for the vegetarians who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches this year. Brie and pickled red onions with cranberry sauce in a rosemary topped focaccia.

Brie and Cran-merry foccacia
Calories: 384
Fat: 15g
Saturated fat: 7g
Sugar: 10g
Salt: 1.2g

Tis’ the Season Turkey Sandwich, £3.59

Christmas Sandwiches

Tis the season Turkey Sandwich / Credit: Starbucks

Another roast dinner sarnie to add to the list of best Christmas sandwiches this Christmas. Pulled turkey with chestnut, sage and onion stuffing with cranberry sauce on a malted bread.

Aldi’s best Christmas sandwiches

Turkey & Trimming Wrap, £1.79

Aldi Turkey and Trimmings Wrap / Credit: Aldi

Turkey and Trimmings Wrap
Calories: 478
Fat: 18g
Saturated fat: 5.4g
Sugar: 10g
Salt: 1.5g

For a traditional combination, you’ll love the Turkey & Trimming Wrap. The delicious combination of butter turkey and smoked bacon is complemented by a pork, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry & port chutney, mayonnaise and fried onions.

Hog Roast Sandwich, £1.69

Christmas sandwiches

Aldi Hog Roast Sandwich / Credit: Aldi

Hog Roast Sandwich
Calories: 451
Fat: 16g
Saturated fat: 4.7g
Sugar: 11g
Salt: 1.2g

If turkey isn’t for you, try Aldi’s Hog Roast sandwich, which combines succulent roasted pulled pork with pork, sage & onion stuffing – a winning combination.  The flavours are mouth-wateringly festive with the fried onions, mayo and a tangy apple sauce.

Specially Selected Turkey with Pigs Under Blankets, £1.99

Christmas sandwiches

Aldi Specially Selected Turkey with Pigs Under Blankets / Credit: Aldi

Turkey with Pigs Under Blankets
Calories: 529
Fat: 20g
Saturated fat: 3.3g
Sugar: 12g
Salt: 2.3g

You won’t want to miss out on this one. Turkey breast, smoked bacon and Lincolnshire sausages, topped with festive pork, sage and onion stuffing and cranberry and port sauce. Delicious! But you’ll have to wait for this sarnie as it’s only available from 27th November.

Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, £1.69

Christmas sandwiches

Aldi Brie and Cranberry Sandwich / Credit: Aldi

Brie and Cranberry Sandwich
Calories: 467
Fat: 21g
Saturated fat: 11g
Sugar: 10g
Salt: 1.5g

For those looking for a meat-free option – creamy brie is combined with a cranberry, ginger and orange chutney for that classic festive flavour we all love.

Lidl’s best Christmas sandwiches

Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, £1.49

Christmas sandwiches

Lidl Brie & Cranberry Sandwich / Credit: Lidl

Brie and Cranberry Sandwich
Calories: 529
Fat: 25.9g
Saturated fat: 12.7g
Sugar: 9.7g
Salt: 1.57g

Delivering another Brie and cranberry Christmas sandwich – Lidl has created the best Christmas sandwich for the veggies. Think creamy French Brie with festive cranberry, orange and ginger chutney, a hint of seasoned mayo and fresh spinach.

Christmas Turkey Feast Sandwich, £1.69

Lidl Christmas Turkey Feast Sandwich / Credit: Lidl

Christmas Turkey Feast Sandwich
Calories: 613
Fat: 27.8g
Saturated fat: 6.9g
Sugar: 10.9g
Salt: 2.78g
This is the best Christmas sandwich if you’re on a budget. Roasted turkey breast, pork and onion sausage, streaky bacon and pork, sage and onion stuffing, a dash of cranberry sauce and fried onions. It’s crammed with Christmas goodness.

Christmas Turkey Wrap with Cranberry Sauce & Brussel Sprout Slaw, £1.79

Lidl Festive Turkey Wrap / Credit: Lidl

Lidl have nailed it with this roast turkey wrap. Turkey breast, streaky bacon with a Brussel sprout and onion coleslaw, a hint of festive cranberry chutney packed into a wheat tortilla wrap. It’s one of the best Christmas wraps stuffed with all the good stuff.

Christmas Turkey Wrap with Cranberry Sauce
Calories: 479
Fat: 27.8g
Saturated fat: 6.9g
Sugar: 10.9g
Salt: 2.78g

Ham Hock with Farmhouse Cheddar & Plum and Apple Chutney Sandwich, £1.69

Lidl Ham Hock & West Country Farmhouse Cheddar / Credit: Lidl

Ham Hock with Farmhouse cheddar and plum and apple chutney
Calories: 466
Fat: 16.7g
Saturated fat: 6.4g
Sugar: 9.1g
Salt: 1.98g
The Christmas sandwich is a solid safe bet. And, if you’re fed up roast turkey already, this is the sarnie for you. Cured British ham hock and cheddar cheese sandwich with festive plum and apple chutney, seasoned mayo and fresh spinach.