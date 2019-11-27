The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019 – which one is your favourite?

With Christmas just a few weeks away, shoppers have already spotted their favourite Christmas sandwiches landing on supermarket shelves including Tesco, Boots and Marks and Spencer. Here are some of the best Christmas sandwiches, out now!

Christmas fans can tuck into traditional options such as succulent turkey feasts with sage and onion stuffing, to leftover Boxing Day crispy pigs in blankets, and of course the legendary brie and tangy cranberry.

But this year, there are even more Christmas sandwiches on supermarket shelves. We’re talking gluten-free options, vegetarian and vegan options as well – there’s a sandwich to tingle all taste buds.

To help you decide where to pick up your festive filled sandwich, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas sandwiches from your local supermarkets.

Marks and Spencer’s best Christmas sandwiches

Plant Kitchen Nutcracker Sandwich, £3.50

The Nutcracker

Calories: 495 Fat: 17.2g

Saturated fat:2.7g Sugar: 21.6g Salt: 1.68g

Layers of sweet potato, chestnut & cranberry roast, butternut squash, cranberry chutney, pistachios and caramelised pecans with an almond butter vegan mayo dressing.

One festive fan took to Twitter to share their view of the new vegan sandwich, “The @marksandspencer nutcracker #vegan Xmas sandwich is the best ever…I’m addicted.”

Turkey Feast Sandwich, £3.50

Turkey Feast

Calories: 490 Fat: 15.7g Saturated fat: 4.2g Sugar: 11.5g Salt: 2.7g

With even more turkey, stuffing and mayo this year – you can’t go wrong with the Turkey Feast Sandwich. Succulent turkey meat, sage stuffing and cranberry sauce make an absolute delight sandwiched between soft malted brown bread. Tuck in!

Turkey & Pigs in Blankets, £3.50

Turkey & Pigs in Blankets

Calories: 538 Fat: 23.8g Saturated fat: 7g Sugar: 10.3g Salt: 2.43g

Because pigs in blankets aren’t just for Christmas Day. Thick slices of roasted turkey breast and succulent pigs in blankets stuffed in a Christmas sandwich. Yes please.

Brie & Grape, £3.00

Brie & Grape

Calories: 481 Fat: 21.4g Saturated fat: 11.6g Sugar: 12.4g Salt: 1.48g

For the vegetarians who adore Christmas sandwiches, you won’t be left out this year. Why not try this Brie cheese and red grapes with a grape and port jelly, mayonnaise and lettuce on soft oatmeal bread.

Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast, £3.50

No Turkey Feast

Calories: 374 Fat: 8.2g Saturated fat: 1.5g Sugar: 7.4g Salt: 1.7g

Vegans and vegetarians missed out for years on these festive treats – but last year M&S introduced a No Turkey Feast, which soon had vegans wrestling to reach the sandwich aisle to get their hands on one.

Replacing the traditional turkey meat with a soya version – the fake turkey meat has the same texture and taste as the typical Christmas roasted version. Marinated in sage and garlic vegans it’s a perfect festive lunchtime snack.

Steak & Peppercorn Sauce Sandwich, £3.50

Steak & Peppercorn Sauce Sandwich

Calories: 379 Fat: 12.2g Saturated fat: 3g Sugar: 5.5g Salt: 1.85g

If you’re not a lover of roast turkey meat, M&S are offering a beef alternative. Rare roast beef with a beef stock mayo and punchy peppercorn sauce, caramelised onions and rocket in white onion bread.

Yule Hog Roll, £3.50

Yule Log Roll

Calories: 525 Fat: 21.2g Saturated fat: 6g Sugar: 13.2g Salt: 2.43g

A brand new festive flavour to get you’re mouth watering. A brioche sub roll filled with British pulled pork, onion mayo, applesauce, pork, sage & onion stuffing, rocket and crispy onions.

EAT’s best Christmas sandwiches

Roast in a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £4.99

Roast in a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £4.99

Calories: 780

Fat: 33g Saturated fat: 5.5g Sugar: 13g Salt: 2.6g

The ultimate Christmas treat – succulent turkey, pork, sage & onion stuffing and bacon with sage mayonnaise and cranberry sauce, all rolled up in a giant Yorkshire pudding wrap.

Brie, Cranberry & Nut Stuffing Bloomer, £3.99

A veggie festive favourite. Creamy brie and crunchy nut stuffing with sweet peppery cranberry sauce and spinach on onion seed bloomer.

Brie, Cranberry & Nut Stuffing Bloomer

Calories: 580

Fat: 30g Saturated fat: 11g Sugar: 11g Salt: 2.1g

Pigs in Blankets Roll, £3.99

Pigs in Blankets Roll

Calories: 461

Fat: 30g Saturated fat: 11g Sugar: 11g Salt: 3.2g

A very festive breakfast! A crusty roll packed full of pigs in blankets, lashings of wholegrain mustard mayonnaise and sweet ale onion chutney.

Pret A Manger’s best Christmas sandwiches

Pret’s Christmas Lunch, £3.95 Pret’s Christmas Lunch Calories: 582 Fat: 25.5g Saturated fat: 6.1g Sugar: 11.9g Salt: 2.9g Thick slices of free-range turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves. Finished with a dab of free-range mayo and crispy onions. One of our favourites! Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch, £3.75 Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch Calories: 637 Fat: 31.9g Saturated fat: 4.3g Sugar: 18.1g Salt: 1.7g For the veggies who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches. Roasted butternut squash, rocket and Christmas pesto made with pine nuts, chestnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, parsley and rosemary. Served with yoghurt mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans. Pret’s Christmas Lunch on Gluten-Free Bread, £3.75 Pret’s Gluten Free Christmas Lunch Calories: 547 Fat: 35g Saturated fat: 6.5g Sugar: 12.5g Salt: 2.4g An open sandwich? All the ingredients of the traditional Christmas sandwich but with gluten-free sandwich bread. Free-range turkey, herby pork stuffing and port & cranberry sauce placed on top of a thick slice of Pret’s gluten-free seeded bread. A festive feast for those following a gluten-free diet who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches this year.

Pret’s Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette, £3.50 Pret’s Brie Cranberry Pistachio Baguette Calories: 577 Fat: 29.2g Saturated fat: 9.5g Sugar: 5.7g Salt: 2.4g Soft French brie with port & orange cranberry sauce, free range mayo, toasted pistachios and peppery rocket.

Tesco best Christmas sandwiches

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap, £3

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap

Calories: 576 Fat: 27.6g Saturated fat: 3.7g Sugar: 14.7g Salt: 1.8g

A vegan alternative to the classic Christmas sandwich all wrapped up in a soft tortilla. Pea protein “turkey”, parsnips, crisp greens, traditional sage and onion stuffing with cranberry and creamy vegan gravy.

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £2.75

Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding Wrap

Calories: 443 Fat: 13.2g Saturated fat: 1.9g Sugar: 3g Salt: 1.3g

A fluffy, giant Yorkshire pudding, packed with pulled turkey, sage and onion stuffing and cranberry sauce, topped off with smooth gravy. Combining Christmas dinner in a wrap is a hearty feast on a cold winter’s day. This comforting treat can be found in the hot deli section in-store.

Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap, £2.50

Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap

Calories: 440 Fat: 16.5g Saturated fat: 4.2g Sugar: 8.8g Salt: 1.5g

Inspired by turkey curry leftovers from Christmas Day, spice it up at lunchtime with this turkey curry and bhaji wrap, made with succulent turkey, creamy tikka mayonnaise, leafy green spinach and a spiced onion bhaji, all encased in an Indian spiced tortilla. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.

Tesco Gluten-Free Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, £2.80

Gluten Free Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich

Calories: 371 Fat: 16.5g Saturated fat: 3g Sugar: 3g Salt: 1.3g

Made with soft seeded bread, this Christmas classic is a wheat-free treat for those avoiding gluten in their diet. This sarnie is filled with all the festive favourites including layers of succulent turkey breast, pork and chestnut stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.

Tesco Finest Turkey Feast, £3

Turkey Feast

Calories: 534 Fat: 19g Saturated fat: 4.9g Sugar: 11.9g Salt: 1.8g

Sandwiched between two slices of soft sage and cranberry bread are cuts of succulent British turkey and all the trimmings you’d expect on your dinner plate – smoked bacon, pork and sweet chestnut stuffing, port and cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise.

Tesco Gammon & Piccalilli, £2.20

Gammon & Piccalilli

Calories: 375 Fat: 6.1g Saturated fat: 1.2g Sugar: 7.4g Salt: 2.6g

Layers gammon with punchy piccalilli and mayonnaise between two slices of soft white bread. A classic British flavour combination and new to the Tesco Christmas sandwich range this year. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.

Starbucks’ best Christmas sandwiches

Very Merry Vegan Wrap, £2.99

Starbucks has added a vegan version to its Christmas range. Crumbled butternut squash fritters & roasted red cabbage with a vegan maple mustard mayonnaise in a beetroot wrap. Vegans are certainly in for a treat with the Christmas sandwiches on offer this year.