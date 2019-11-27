The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019 – which one is your favourite?

With Christmas just a few weeks away, shoppers have already spotted their favourite Christmas sandwiches landing on supermarket shelves including Tesco, Boots and Marks and Spencer. Here are some of the best Christmas sandwiches, out now!
Christmas fans can tuck into traditional options such as succulent turkey feasts with sage and onion stuffing, to leftover Boxing Day crispy pigs in blankets, and of course the legendary brie and tangy cranberry.
But this year, there are even more Christmas sandwiches on supermarket shelves. We’re talking gluten-free options, vegetarian and vegan options as well – there’s a sandwich to tingle all taste buds.
To help you decide where to pick up your festive filled sandwich, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas sandwiches from your local supermarkets.
Marks and Spencer’s best Christmas sandwiches
Plant Kitchen Nutcracker Sandwich, £3.50
Saturated fat:2.7g
Layers of sweet potato, chestnut & cranberry roast, butternut squash, cranberry chutney, pistachios and caramelised pecans with an almond butter vegan mayo dressing.
One festive fan took to Twitter to share their view of the new vegan sandwich, “The @marksandspencer nutcracker #vegan Xmas sandwich is the best ever…I’m addicted.”
Turkey Feast Sandwich, £3.50
Turkey & Pigs in Blankets, £3.50
Because pigs in blankets aren’t just for Christmas Day. Thick slices of roasted turkey breast and succulent pigs in blankets stuffed in a Christmas sandwich. Yes please.
Brie & Grape, £3.00
For the vegetarians who adore Christmas sandwiches, you won’t be left out this year. Why not try this Brie cheese and red grapes with a grape and port jelly, mayonnaise and lettuce on soft oatmeal bread.
Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast, £3.50
Vegans and vegetarians missed out for years on these festive treats – but last year M&S introduced a No Turkey Feast, which soon had vegans wrestling to reach the sandwich aisle to get their hands on one.
Replacing the traditional turkey meat with a soya version – the fake turkey meat has the same texture and taste as the typical Christmas roasted version. Marinated in sage and garlic vegans it’s a perfect festive lunchtime snack.
Steak & Peppercorn Sauce Sandwich, £3.50
If you’re not a lover of roast turkey meat, M&S are offering a beef alternative. Rare roast beef with a beef stock mayo and punchy peppercorn sauce, caramelised onions and rocket in white onion bread.
Yule Hog Roll, £3.50
A brand new festive flavour to get you’re mouth watering. A brioche sub roll filled with British pulled pork, onion mayo, applesauce, pork, sage & onion stuffing, rocket and crispy onions.
EAT’s best Christmas sandwiches
Roast in a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £4.99
The ultimate Christmas treat – succulent turkey, pork, sage & onion stuffing and bacon with sage mayonnaise and cranberry sauce, all rolled up in a giant Yorkshire pudding wrap.
Brie, Cranberry & Nut Stuffing Bloomer, £3.99
A veggie festive favourite. Creamy brie and crunchy nut stuffing with sweet peppery cranberry sauce and spinach on onion seed bloomer.
Pigs in Blankets Roll, £3.99
A very festive breakfast! A crusty roll packed full of pigs in blankets, lashings of wholegrain mustard mayonnaise and sweet ale onion chutney.
Pret A Manger’s best Christmas sandwiches
Pret’s Christmas Lunch, £3.95
Thick slices of free-range turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves. Finished with a dab of free-range mayo and crispy onions. One of our favourites!
Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch, £3.75
For the veggies who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches. Roasted butternut squash, rocket and Christmas pesto made with pine nuts, chestnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, parsley and rosemary. Served with yoghurt mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans.
Pret’s Christmas Lunch on Gluten-Free Bread, £3.75
An open sandwich? All the ingredients of the traditional Christmas sandwich but with gluten-free sandwich bread. Free-range turkey, herby pork stuffing and port & cranberry sauce placed on top of a thick slice of Pret’s gluten-free seeded bread. A festive feast for those following a gluten-free diet who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches this year.
Pret’s Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette, £3.50
Soft French brie with port & orange cranberry sauce, free range mayo, toasted pistachios and peppery rocket.
Tesco best Christmas sandwiches
Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap, £3
A vegan alternative to the classic Christmas sandwich all wrapped up in a soft tortilla. Pea protein “turkey”, parsnips, crisp greens, traditional sage and onion stuffing with cranberry and creamy vegan gravy.
Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, £2.75
A fluffy, giant Yorkshire pudding, packed with pulled turkey, sage and onion stuffing and cranberry sauce, topped off with smooth gravy. Combining Christmas dinner in a wrap is a hearty feast on a cold winter’s day. This comforting treat can be found in the hot deli section in-store.
Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap, £2.50
Inspired by turkey curry leftovers from Christmas Day, spice it up at lunchtime with this turkey curry and bhaji wrap, made with succulent turkey, creamy tikka mayonnaise, leafy green spinach and a spiced onion bhaji, all encased in an Indian spiced tortilla. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.
Tesco Gluten-Free Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, £2.80
Made with soft seeded bread, this Christmas classic is a wheat-free treat for those avoiding gluten in their diet. This sarnie is filled with all the festive favourites including layers of succulent turkey breast, pork and chestnut stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.
Tesco Finest Turkey Feast, £3
Sandwiched between two slices of soft sage and cranberry bread are cuts of succulent British turkey and all the trimmings you’d expect on your dinner plate – smoked bacon, pork and sweet chestnut stuffing, port and cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise.
Tesco Gammon & Piccalilli, £2.20
Layers gammon with punchy piccalilli and mayonnaise between two slices of soft white bread. A classic British flavour combination and new to the Tesco Christmas sandwich range this year. Available in the Tesco Meal Deal.
Starbucks’ best Christmas sandwiches
Very Merry Vegan Wrap, £2.99
Starbucks has added a vegan version to its Christmas range. Crumbled butternut squash fritters & roasted red cabbage with a vegan maple mustard mayonnaise in a beetroot wrap. Vegans are certainly in for a treat with the Christmas sandwiches on offer this year.
Very Merry Vegan Wrap
Calories: 543
Fat: 29.1g
Saturated fat: 3.6g
Sugar: 13.6g
Salt: 1.9g
Turkey Festive Feast Panini, £4.25
Pulled turkey, hickory smoked bacon & Emmental cheese with a cranberry chutney on a rustic panini. One of our favourite Christmas sandwiches from Starbucks.
Turkey Feast Feast Panini
Calories: 510
Fat: 14g
Saturated fat: 5g
Sugar: 10.7g
Salt: 1.9g
Brie and Cran-merry Foccacia, £4.25
A posh Brie sandwich for the vegetarians who don’t want to miss out on the Christmas sandwiches this year. Brie and pickled red onions with cranberry sauce in a rosemary topped focaccia.
Brie and Cran-merry foccacia
Calories: 384
Fat: 15g
Saturated fat: 7g
Sugar: 10g
Salt: 1.2g
Tis’ the Season Turkey Sandwich, £3.59
Another roast dinner sarnie to add to the list of best Christmas sandwiches this Christmas. Pulled turkey with chestnut, sage and onion stuffing with cranberry sauce on a malted bread.
Aldi’s best Christmas sandwiches
Turkey & Trimming Wrap, £1.79
For a traditional combination, you’ll love the Turkey & Trimming Wrap. The delicious combination of butter turkey and smoked bacon is complemented by a pork, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry & port chutney, mayonnaise and fried onions.
Hog Roast Sandwich, £1.69
If turkey isn’t for you, try Aldi’s Hog Roast sandwich, which combines succulent roasted pulled pork with pork, sage & onion stuffing – a winning combination. The flavours are mouth-wateringly festive with the fried onions, mayo and a tangy apple sauce.
Specially Selected Turkey with Pigs Under Blankets, £1.99
You won’t want to miss out on this one. Turkey breast, smoked bacon and Lincolnshire sausages, topped with festive pork, sage and onion stuffing and cranberry and port sauce. Delicious! But you’ll have to wait for this sarnie as it’s only available from 27th November.
Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, £1.69
For those looking for a meat-free option – creamy brie is combined with a cranberry, ginger and orange chutney for that classic festive flavour we all love.
Lidl’s best Christmas sandwiches
Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, £1.49
Delivering another Brie and cranberry Christmas sandwich – Lidl has created the best Christmas sandwich for the veggies. Think creamy French Brie with festive cranberry, orange and ginger chutney, a hint of seasoned mayo and fresh spinach.
Christmas Turkey Feast Sandwich, £1.69
Christmas Turkey Wrap with Cranberry Sauce & Brussel Sprout Slaw, £1.79
Lidl have nailed it with this roast turkey wrap. Turkey breast, streaky bacon with a Brussel sprout and onion coleslaw, a hint of festive cranberry chutney packed into a wheat tortilla wrap. It’s one of the best Christmas wraps stuffed with all the good stuff.