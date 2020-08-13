Best gin gifts sets and hampers 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We are a nation obsessed with gin (it’s thought that even the Queen loves a daily G&T!) and, as a result, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to gin products on the market.



People enjoy gin all year round, whether it’s a refreshing gin and tonic in the summer sun or a classic Martini at Christmas. Whatever the occasion, the spirit is always a crowd pleaser.

There are so many different ways to enjoy gin, too – be it on its own on the rocks, mixed with a complementary tonic water or as the base of a classic cocktail. It’s versatile and, with all the different botanicals that go into in, it packs a punch when it comes to flavour. Not only that, but gin has numerous heath benefits, too!

So whether you’re looking for a special present for the gin lovers in your life, or you simply want to treat yourself to a boozy gift, there’s plenty of gin products on the market. From luxury hampers which combine all sorts of juniper-heavy goodies to gift sets offering a variety of gin miniatures, our selection provides plenty of buying inspiration.

Or, if you’re looking for something for yourself, why not invest in some beautiful gin glasses? The large bowl design not only looks great but also helps your gin release its flavours.

In terms of the spirit itself, there are all kinds of brands to choose from depending on your flavour preferences, from traditional London Dry varieties to gins with more complex botanicals. But, contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t originally made in England and there are a number of other unusual gin facts which may surprise you – including that science has found that gin makes you sexier.

We’ve rounded up some of the best gin products to buy right now, so you don’t have to spend hours browsing online.