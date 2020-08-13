Best gin gifts sets and hampers 2020

We are a nation obsessed with gin (it’s thought that even the Queen loves a daily G&T!) and, as a result, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to gin products on the market.
People enjoy gin all year round, whether it’s a refreshing gin and tonic in the summer sun or a classic Martini at Christmas. Whatever the occasion, the spirit is always a crowd pleaser.
There are so many different ways to enjoy gin, too – be it on its own on the rocks, mixed with a complementary tonic water or as the base of a classic cocktail. It’s versatile and, with all the different botanicals that go into in, it packs a punch when it comes to flavour. Not only that, but gin has numerous heath benefits, too!
So whether you’re looking for a special present for the gin lovers in your life, or you simply want to treat yourself to a boozy gift, there’s plenty of gin products on the market. From luxury hampers which combine all sorts of juniper-heavy goodies to gift sets offering a variety of gin miniatures, our selection provides plenty of buying inspiration.
Or, if you’re looking for something for yourself, why not invest in some beautiful gin glasses? The large bowl design not only looks great but also helps your gin release its flavours.
In terms of the spirit itself, there are all kinds of brands to choose from depending on your flavour preferences, from traditional London Dry varieties to gins with more complex botanicals. But, contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t originally made in England and there are a number of other unusual gin facts which may surprise you – including that science has found that gin makes you sexier.
We’ve rounded up some of the best gin products to buy right now, so you don’t have to spend hours browsing online.
Harvey Nichols Gin O’Clock Hamper
Any gin lover will be thrilled with the treats inside this luxury hamper. The slick black basket contains two British gin miniatures - one of which comes from multi-award-winning distillery in the Cairngorms National Park - as well as a matching Spanish crystal G&T glass. There are also four premium flavoured tonic waters to accompany the spirits, alongside some olives and nuts.
Cost: £75
Not On The High Street Gin and Hoodies Hamper
Prepare to be tickled pink with this boozy hamper, which contains a bottle of Pinkster gin, some gin jam and two Fever Tree tonic waters. Pinkster gets its name from the fresh raspberries it’s produced with, which give it a slightly fruity, smooth taste.
Cost: £60
John Lewis Sipsmith Gin Gift Set
There’s something for everyone with this gin gift set, which comes with a London Dry gin bottle, some sloe gin and orange and cacao gin. The classic Sipsmith gin is known for being dry with juniper berry leads, as well as having hints of lemon and orange.
Cost: £40
John Lewis Edinburgh Gin Liqueur Selection
If you’re running out of ideas of what to get the gin lover in your life, gin liqueurs could be a great option.
This pack of three comes with two different liqueurs - one raspberry flavour and another gooseberry and elderflower - as well as a bottle of London Dry. The liqueurs are best-served either over ice, topped up with chilled prosecco or mixed with a soft drink.
Cost: £35
Hotel Chocolat The Chocolate & Gin Gift Collection
This dreamy box combines two well-loved products - gin and chocolate - for a mouthwatering gift.
It comes with Hotel Chocolat’s Cocoa Gin (which is best served with a slice of lime to bring out the notes), as well as some gin truffles and the brand’s signature chocolate puddles.
Cost: £20
Selfridges Malfy Gin set of four
You’ll be spoilt for choice with this gift set which features four different Malfy gins.
It contains the Malfy Originale - which is infused with wild juniper, coriander and five other botanicals - as well as Malfy Gin Con Limone (with lemons), Malfy Gin Arancial (with Sicilian blood oranges), and Malfy Gin Rosa (created with Sicilian pink grapefruit and Italian rhubarb).
Cost: £15.99
Amazon Microbarbox gift set
Mix and match with this gift set, as there are lots of different gin and tonic combinations to try.
The box comes with four different brands of spirits: Gordon's pink gin, Edinburgh rhubarb and ginger gin, Pinkster gin and Anno Kent dry gin - as well as different flavoured tonics including grapefruit and elderflower.
Cost: £35
Oliver Bonas Lina Green Gin Glasses
These beautiful glasses from Oliver Bonas feature ribbed glass with a muted green stem which give off a wonderfully vintage feel to them. Not only is the large, rounded silhouette excellent for mixing gin and tonic, it also looks incredibly decadent sat on a shelf.
Cost: £20
John Lewis International Gin Balloon Glass (2 pack)
These luxury vessels - made with soda glass - have been designed to ensure your beverage doesn't get warm and the large bowl helps flavours from the gin and mixer to emerge. As well as being incredibly practical, the glasses are also aesthetically pleasing - making them the perfect addition to a table.
Cost: £30
Amazon Monkey 47
This popular gin gets its name from the 47 different botanicals which go into it. A third of these come from the Black Forest in Germany and are not what you would usually expect from gin flavourings - making this brand incredibly unique. It’s bold flavour makes it great on its own or in a Mariniti.
Cost: £36
John Lewis Edinburgh Gin
This gin from the award-winning Scottish distillery combines hints of ginger and citrus. In total, it uses fourteen different botanicals including lavender, pine buds, mulberries and cobnuts. It’s great for a traditional G&T but also works well in classic cocktails such as Martinis, Negronis, and Gimlets.
Cost: £28
Selfridges Theodore Pictish gin
For something a little more off the beaten track, this floral gin could be just the ticket.
Named after the 16th Century engraver Theodore De Bry, the gin is more on the complex side of things. After distillation and blending, it’s infused with Oolong tea for an even more unique flavour. It also has more intense notes of smoky bourbon and vanilla.
Cost: £49.99
Selfridges Star of Bombay gin
Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic and Bombay Saphire knows how to do gin well.
The Star of Bombay is a new, super premium version of their gin which infuses new botanicals while remaining loyal to the brand's original 1761 recipe.
Cost: £49.99