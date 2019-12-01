The tastiest vegan alternatives available in your local supermarket

From plant-based chicken nuggets and non-dairy cheese, to juicy jackfruit burgers and fishless fish fingers, we've rounded up the best vegan alternatives to try according to the PETA Vegan Food Awards.

Now is one of the best times to try out a vegan diet, with more brands and supermarkets offering plant-based products and vegan alternatives than ever before.

But with so many new vegan alternatives landing in supermarkets it can be hard to figure out which vegan products to pop into your basket.

We’ve rounded up the tastiest vegan alternatives in our ultimate guide to vegan ‘meats’ and plant-based treats.

Best vegan cheese

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Applewood Vegan Cheese

Finding a cheesy tasting non-dairy cheese to add to pizza, sprinkle on your favourite pasta dish or stuff into a Panini is a must.

You’ll be surprised just how much this cheese tastes like cheddar flavour-wise, and it even melts wonderfully, perfect for pizzas and cheese on toast. This dairy-free cheese has a smooth, creamy texture and a delicious smoky taste. You can thank us later.

Best plant-based milk

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Plenish Oat M*lk

The luscious oat milk is made with just three ingredients – 100% organic oats, filtered water, and a pinch of sea salt.

It’s ethical too, since it comes in recycled and reusable bottles. Pour it on cereal and porridge, add it to tea or coffee or slurp from the bottle. It’s utterly drinkable, good for you and good for the planet.

If you’re looking for pure M*lk with a naturally nutty flavour, Plenish also make almond, coconut, cashew and hazelnut milk.

Best vegan chicken

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – THIS Isn’t Chicken Tikka Pieces

You won’t believe this animal-friendly chicken isn’t chicken. Fortified with iron and B12, loaded with protein, and completely vegan. Add it to curries, wraps and pittas.

Best vegan burger

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – LEON The Love Burger

Soya-beetroot patty topped with a vegan Carolina mustard mayo, a slice of smoked gouda-style vegan cheese, stuffed in between sourdough burger buns. The great taste and texture of these buns of loveliness that will blow your mind.

The beetroot gives the plant-based burger a meaty look. Your pals won’t even know they’re vegan.

Best vegan hot dog

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Moving Mountains Hot Dog

Who let the dogs out? Ingredients include a healthy mix of sunflower seeds, carrot, onion and coconut oil.This hot dog has a delicious naturally smoked flavour. Cook up Moving Mountains Hot Dog and pair with a hot dog bun, mustard and ketchup. And did we mention it’s nearly a foot long?

Best vegan bacon

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – THIS Isn’t Bacon

Vegan bacon? We couldn’t believe it either. This vegan bacon is great in a bacon butty or as a breakfast fry-up side. The texture and look are just right, and you can make it as crispy as you like. No piglets harmed!

Best vegan sausage

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Sainsbury’s Chorizo Style Shroomdogs

The unique combination of paprika, mushrooms and chilli purée in these sausages make them deeeelicious. They’re available in supermarkets and online for just £2.50. Their strong and smoky flavour work well on the BBQ, or used to spruce up tomato pasta sauce. You can even pair them with mash and greens and serve up your own vegan version of bangers and mash. Enjoy!

Best vegan sandwich

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Caffè Nero Sundried Tomato & Pesto Tostati

Caffè Nero is the first coffee chain in the UK to launch a toastie with vegan cheese. It includes dairy-free mozzarella, vegan pesto, vegan tomato mayonnaise, sun-dried cherry tomatoes and salad leaves. It’s delicious.

Best vegan mayonnaise

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Hellmann’s Vegan Mayo

Hellmann’s vegan mayonnaise is perfect dolloped on veggie burgers, sandwiches and chips. Its smooth, thick consistency makes it ideal for spreading in your sandwiches too. This delicious vegan condiment can be purchased in Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Tesco for £2.15.

Best vegan fish

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Cosy Club Vegan Fish & Chips

This 100 per cent plant-based fish dinner is a real winner – and, it’s only £10.95. Made with battered nori-wrapped tofu, this British classic is served with minted mushy garden peas, vegan tartare sauce and loads of chips.

Best vegan mac and cheese

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Starbucks Vegan Mac

It’s almost too good to be true – anyone who loves a comforting meal will want to try Starbucks’ vegan mac and cheese. It’s made with butternut squash, spinach, dairy-free cheese and topped with a parsley crumb.

Best vegan ready meal

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Aldi I Am Vegan Yellow Thai Curry

Aldi has added another delicious vegan option to its supermarket shelves. This yellow Thai curry is fragrant and flavoursome – and at just £1.99 it’s definitely worth adding to your basket.

Best vegan pizza

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Zizzi Jackfruit Italian Hot

This vegan pizza from Zizzi will be available from 15 October. With jackfruit pepperoni, spicy harissa and Roquito chillies, all smothered in non-dairy mozzarella and topped with fresh basil, it’s too good.

Best vegan cake

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Wagamama Mango and Matcha Layer Cake

Just because you’re following a vegan diet, doesn’t mean you have to miss out on tasty sweet treats. Wagamama’s layered cake is made with matcha cream, vanilla sponge, yuzu cream, mango and passion fruit purée. It’s a lovely pud.

Best vegan cookie

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Costa Chocolate, Caramel & Hazelnut Cookie

Everyone loves a cookie and non-vegans will find it hard to notice the difference with this mouthwatering version. Costa’s Chocolate, Caramel & Hazelnut Cookie has a rich chocolate exterior that hugs a gooey caramel centre.

Best vegan dessert

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Bella Italia Vegan Cookie Dough Al Forno

If you’re having dinner at Bella Italia, make sure you try this gorgeous dessert. Warm gooey cookie dough and vegan vanilla ice-cream topped with caramel sauce. We can’t believe it’s vegan!

Best vegan pastry

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Carluccio’s Croissant Vegano

Breakfast just got a whole lot better thanks to Carluccio’s Croissant Vegano. These croissants are made with sourdough and are flaky, crunchy, and soft. If you fancy something a little sweeter in the mornings, grab one of the vegan Saccottini al Cioccolato, an Italian version of a vegan pain au chocolat.

Best vegan chocolate

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – NOMO Creamy Choc

The creamiest tasting vegan choc ever has arrived. Made in Norfolk without harming animals, this vegan chocolate is the ultimate indulgent treat. And, not only is it dairy-free and egg-free, it’s also nut-free and gluten-free. These delicious choc bars can be picked up in Waitrose and Tesco for £1.60, or Holland & Barratt for £1.99.

Best vegan doughnut

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Doughnut Time

Doughnut Time has a variety of vegan doughnuts on offer – and they’re absolutely delightful. From a simple raspberry and plum jam, to an Ice Ice Bae Bae, made with vanilla buttercream, cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough, and chocolate drizzle – these vegan doughnuts will get your tastebuds tingling.

Best vegan yogurt

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Alpro Greek Style Plain yogurt



Alpro’s Greek Style yogurt has a smooth consistency – it’s thick and creamy. Pair with wild berries, your morning cereal or your favourite dessert. Or, create tasty dips and stir into curries and stews. It’s a versatile vegan yogurt that deserves a place in your fridge. If you fancy something a little sweet, Alpro also have almond, coconut and vanilla flavoured vegan yogurts.

Best vegan ice-cream

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Magnum Vegan Classic

Magnum Vegan Classic has a velvety vanilla ice cream centre covered with cracking vegan chocolate. These should be a staple item in your freezer and you won’t believe that they’re vegan – you will hardly taste the difference!

Best vegan pie

PETA Vegan Food Awards Winner 2019 – Fray Bentos Vegan Steak and Kidney Bean

PETA worked with the team at Fray Bentos to bring this tasty vegan alternative pie to your dinner table. This Steak and Kidney bean pie will be available from December so put the date in your diary. Serve with vegan-cheesy mash, greens and gravy for the ultimate winter’s dinner.