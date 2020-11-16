Best Waitrose Christmas food for 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Waitrose never fail to disappoint when it comes to the quality of their food products and Waitrose Christmas food for 2020 is no exception!

We’ve rounded up the best Christmas food from Waitrose for 2020. From starters to desserts, from mains to party food, Waitrose have got you covered this Christmas.

Christmas is all about the food – whether its gathered around a table with a hearty roast dinner or sharing nibbles with family and friends at a party, food plays a massive role in Christmas traditions.

One of the most stressful parts of Christmas can be the big feast. But luckily for you we’re here to help. If you love cooking everything from scratch and find the day a breeze then great – we even have plenty of delicious, festive Christmas recipes to inspire you. If the thought of cooking the big lunch stresses you out then there is no shame in buying some delicious Christmas products to help you through.

Here is our selection of the best Christmas food products Waitrose have to offer this year…

Waitrose Christmas food to order

With all the uncertainty this year, it’s a good idea to get a slot booked early for your Christmas shopping delivery. Waitrose have unveiled their delivery slots for the lead up to Christmas (20th – 24th December) and there has been high demand for them. Deliver times before that (19th December and earlier) will be available to book from early December.

There is also the option of ‘Click & Collect’ so you can do all your browsing from home and then pop to your local Waitrose to collect your Christmas shop.

The great option with online ordering is also that there is much more selection so you have more of Waitrose’s delicious Christmas goodies at your fingertips.

Any food product that is classed as Waitrose Entertaining is available for customers to order only, the number of days notices is stated on the Waitrose website. Customers can order online or over the phone. Waitrose Entertaining products cannot be purchased in store. However, once ordered, they can be collected from stores for free (no minimum order) or delivered with free delivery (minimum order £40).

Waitrose Christmas Food: Starters

No.1 Duck Parfait with Mushroom & Truffle Centre

Price: £7.50 (200g) or £14 (365g)

What is it? A smooth and tasty duck parfait that has a surprise centre made from oven roasted mushrooms and truffles (truly decadent!). The parfait is topped off with a Madeira wine glaze.

Note: The smaller Duck Parfait is available in store but the larger one is Waitrose Entertaining, available from 5th December

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Salmon Fillet with Clementine & Cranberry

Price: £16

What is it? A delicious Scottish salmon fillet that has been filleted to remove all major bones (some little ones might still be there). It has been topped with clementine, orange zest and the oh-so-festive cranberries.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Available from 5th December

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

6 Seafood Shells

Price: £12

What is it? King prawns, salmon flakes poached in wine and Scottish smoked salmon pieces with lemon and herb creme fraiche piled upon a king scallop shell.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Requires 6 days notice.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Waitrose Christmas Food: Mains

Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown

Price: £60 (typical weight, 2.3kg)

What is it? A fully prepared turkey crown that comes in a straight-to-oven cooking bag, which keeps in the moisture to make the turkey extra succulent. The turkey breast is on the bone and has a pork, gingerbread and apricot stuffing. There’s a brandy and stem ginger butter to baste the turkey whilst cooking. The whole turkey is topped with a maple-smoked bacon lattice.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Available 20th – 24th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Slow Cooked British Beef Shin with Merlot & Shallot Sauce

Price: £25 (typical weight, 2.8kg)

What is it? A decadent slow-cooked beef shin that will melt in the mouth. Keep it glazed with the Merlot and shallot sauce for a great depth of flavour. It’s the perfect centrepiece.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Can be delivered from 20th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Easy Carve Duck with Pear, Chestnut & Rum

Price: £35 (2kg, Serves 8)

What is it? A delicious, plump British duck stuffed with a pork, pear and chestnut stuffing and topped off with a sticky spiced rum glaze.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Can be ordered for delivery between 20th – 24th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

No.1 British Venison Wellington

Price: £30 (serves 4)

What is it? The classic Wellington is given a twist with a venison loin filling. The traditional mushroom duxelle is still used to coat the venison but made more luxurious with porcini mushrooms, brandy, juniper and blackberry. Delish!

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Can be ordered online now for deliver from 20th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

No.1 Free Range British Woodland Pork Crackling 10 Bone Rack

Price: £12.99 per kg

What is it? A free range pork crackling joint made of a 10 bone rack. The skin is rubbed with black pepper and sea salt for extra crispy skin.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Available to order online now for deliver between 20th & 24th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

British Pork Stuffing Crown with a Mulled Glaze

Price: £8 (serves 8)

What is it? A stuffing crown wreath made with the traditional pork sausagemeat flavoured with chestnut, bacon, roasted onion and thyme. It includes a spiced mulled glaze and cranberry hearts to top it off.

Note: Waitrose Entertaining. Available to order online now for delivery between 20th & 24th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Waitrose Christmas Food: Dessert

The Queen of Trifles

Price: £12 (serves 6) or £15 (serves 10)

What is it? A real royal dessert. Not a trifle as you would usually know it. This has been created in layers, which makes it super easy to serve up. It’s a sherry soaked sponge topped with vanilla custard, jelly, meringue and a pistachio crumb.

Note: The smaller £12 option is available in-store from December. The larger option is Waitrose Entertaining and available to order now for delivery from 20th December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Cherry and Amaretti Tiffin

Price: £13 (serves 8)

What is it? Dark and milk chocolate, amaretti biscuit, sultanas and candied cherry all combined to create a festive tiffin. The gold lustre makes it feel truly festive.

Note: Currently available as Waitrose Entertaining but will be available in-store from December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Raspberry & Vanilla Panna Cotta

Price: £7.50 (serves 7)

What is it? A panna cotta star. What is more festive than that? There’s a creamy panna cotta base and a vibrant raspberry jelly topping.

Note: Currently available as Waitrose Entertaining but will be available in store from December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Waitrose Christmas Food: Party Food

Cider Cured Ham with Apple & Bay

Price: £25 (1.1kg)

What is it? A fab piece of pork topside which has been hand decorated with apple rings and bay leaves with a tangy apple glaze. Not just for party’s as it can be enjoyed all over the festive period but it’s a great way to fill guests up at Christmas.

Note: Available online to pre-order now for delivery when it launches into stores in December.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Gruyere Fondue

Price: £6 (200g)

What is it? A Gruyere fondue made with Swiss Gruyere, cream and white wine. It’s totally ready-to-bake and is the perfect sharing dish over the Christmas period.

Note: This is available online and in-store but only over the Christmas period.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Christmas Pork & ‘Nduja Croquettes

Price: £6 (for 10)

What is it? Croquettes made with pork sausage, red peppers and ‘nduja meat paste. Coated with a gluten-free crumb. Can be cooked in under 30 mins.

Note: Available to order online now and available in store.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Waitrose Christmas food in-store

When it comes to food, many people don’t like to shop online and like to see the product in their hands before buying it. With regard to Waitrose Christmas food, this does mean that there are some products that aren’t available. However, there’s still an excellent – and delicious – range at your fingertips.

We’ve selected some our favourites and listed them below. If you’re ordering online, you can still put most these in your basket too (there are some that are in-store ONLY). We’ve included links where it is possible to order them online; or, if you’re going in-store then you can read about them first!

If you are planning on purchasing in-store it is worth remembering that Waitrose products are hugely popular and they have been known to sell out quickly. Remember the Heston for Waitrose Christmas pudding from a few years back? Therefore, if it’s a product that has a long shelf-life you might want to pop in earlier and grab it.

Waitrose Christmas Food: Starters

No.1 Seafood & Lobster Thermidor Pâté

Price: £6 (150g)

What is it? A decadent pâté made from plump king prawns and salmon. These are layered over a Thermidor sauce mixed with Cognac. If this didn’t sound luxurious enough, it’s topped with delicate lobster.

Note: In-store from early December

Heston from Waitrose Citrus Gin Smoked Salmon

Price: £6.99 (100g)

What is it? The most festive Scottish smoked salmon you’ll ever purchase! The salmon has been cured with Heston from Waitrose Citrus Sherbet Lazy Gin before being smoked over oak. Then, to top it all off and make it even more joyful, it’s finished with gold lustre. Shimmering smoked salmon!

Note: Available online and in-store now.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Waitrose Christmas Food: Mains

Châteaubriand with Porcini & Truffle Butter

Price: £38 (serves 4)

What is it? A truly tender piece of British beef. If you’re not wanting to serve a turkey, or you want some Boxing Day beef, this is a great option. The beef is taken from the thickest part of the fillet. It comes with a beautiful truffle and porcini butter for melting over the top.

Note: Launches mid-December. We will update with more information as we get it!

Heston from Waitrose Christmas Jewelled Stuffing Ballotine

Price: £7 (serves 6)

What is it? An easy way to serve a delicious stuffing! A pork stuffing full of plump sultanas, dried cranberries, candied orange, apple and apricots. The stuffing is wrapped in smoked bacon, glazed in apple and calvados and finished with a pork crackling crumb.

Note: Available in stores from December but available to order on Waitrose Entertaining now.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Vegan Festive Filo Swirls

Price: £6.99 (for 2)

What is it? a Moroccan inspired vegan Christmas option. A filo pastry swirl stuffed with spiced vegetables (such as squash), apricots and raisins.

Note: Available online and in-store from December

Waitrose Christmas Food: Desserts

Heston from Waitrose Sherry & Balsamic Vinegar Christmas Pudding

Price: £14 (serves 8)

What is it? A traditional Christmas pudding with many a twist! A pudding full of fresh apple, cider, boozy Pedro Ximénez sherry and juicy Turkish sultanas soaked in ruby port AND aged balsamic. The pudding has then been matured for 12 months. Super classy!

Note: Available online and in-store now.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Winter Alpine Cake

Price: £15 (serves 14)

What is it? An ideal cake to serve over the festive period. A chocolate sponge layer with spiced ginger buttercream and a decadent chocolate glaze. All topped off with a cute gingerbread house.

Note: Available in-store from mid-December

No.1 Black Forest Roulade

Price: £8 (serves 8)

What is it? A slightly less heavy alternative to a Christmas pudding. Meringue roulade filled with chocolate semifreddo, whole amarena cherries and a cherry and kirsch sauce.

Note: Available in-store and online now

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Waitrose Christmas Food: Party Food

Lobster Thermidor Vol-Au-Vents

Price: £9 (for 10)

What is it? A festive vol-au-vent filled with a lobster and king prawn mixture in a white wine sauce made even boozier with Cognac.

Note: Available in-store from December

Maple & Bacon Whorls

Price: £6.50 (for 10)

What is it? A combination of pork sausagemeat, maple syrup and smoked bacon. Sweet and savoury combined to make these bite-size festive canapes.

Note: Available in-store and online now.

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM

Involtini & Antipasti Platter

Price: £10 (serves 4)

What is it? A ready-made platter filled with nibbles to make everyone happy. Serrano involtini filled with creamy ricotta, cheese rolitos made from spicy chorizo jalapeño cheese, mixed olives, a charred red pepper mezze dip and Italian tarallini make up this delicious platter.

Note: Available in-store and online from early December

VIEW AT: WAITROSE.COM