Low calorie breakfast: Breakfast under 100 calories and 200 calories

Eggs, low-fat yogurt with fruit and porridge with interesting twists are amongst the many recipes you can try. You'll never be stuck for ideas with our low calorie breakfast ideas.

Whether you’re on the 5:2 diet or any other calorie-controlled diet, we have so many filling ideas for a low calorie breakfast under 100 calories and 200 calories, they’re so delicious you’ll want them all in one morning.

While lunch and dinner are not to be sniffed at, we all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet, it can be hard to get ideas for what to have for a breakfast under 200 calories. Diets such as the 5:2 diet plan have strict calorie limits so you are often left with limited things to have for breakfast, but that doesn’t mean you should skip it altogether. In fact, you should never miss breakfast or you will end up eating more later.

There are plenty of delicious breakfasts you can whip up that come in under 200 calories. Our collection of low cal breakfast ideas under 100 calories and 200 calories has the calories listed for each ingredient so you can mix and match – or add a couple more to your chosen dish to make it work for you. Either way, these ideas will keep your first meal of the day interesting, varied and filling. Breakfast ideas under 100 calories



1. Kiwi, Greek yogurt and blueberries 1 chopped kiwi: 42 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 50g blueberries: 29 calories Total calories = 95 A few tablespoons of yogurt, a handful of blueberries and some chopped and peeled kiwi can go a long way to make this sweet start to the day which is low in calories but not in flavour! Combine together in a bowl or blitz in a food processor for a quick yogurt smoothie on the move! 2. Egg white and black pepper omelette 3x egg whites: 51 calories, 1tsp olive oil: 40 calories, salt and pepper to season Total calories = 91 The easiest omelette ever, seasoned simply with chives, salt and pepper. Egg whites are a great source of protein and will keep you fuller, for longer. 3. Beans on toast 1 slice of wholemeal bread from small loaf: 55 calories, 50g baked beans: 42 calories

Total calories = 97 calories Yes, you really can have beans on toast! Crusty wholemeal bread toasted and a tin of beans is a low-calorie start to the day. Heat the beans in the microwave and pop the bread in the toaster – quick and simple! 4. Scrambled egg and mushrooms 1x medium egg: 78 calories, 100g fresh mushrooms chopped: 13 calories

Total calories = 91 Scrambled egg is ideal for breakfast, as the protein in the egg will keep you full until lunch time – just avoid adding milk and butter and make with only one egg. Mixed with a handful of fresh mushrooms, this combo gives the eggs more texture and flavour and bulks it out a bit – plus it counts towards your 5-a-day. 5. Sultanas, Greek yogurt and almonds 1tbsp sultanas: 42 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 4 whole almonds with skin crushed: 28 calories

Total calories = 94 Add some crunch to your Greek yogurt with this 5:2 diet breakfast recipe by adding crushed almonds and sweet bursts of flavour from the sultanas.The almonds are full of natural fats which are good for the body and have a slow energy release to keep you fuller for longer. 6. Banana and honey ½1tsp honey: 10 calories, 1 small banana: 89 calories

Total calories = 99 Slice your banana into chunks – it will make it last longer. Drizzle with honey and turn this snack into breakfast. If you want to try something new, mash up your banana and warm in the microwave, top with honey and enjoy! 7. Mixed berries, apricot and Greek yogurt 50g raspberries: 19 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 50g strawberries: 16 calories, 50g blackberries: 20 calories, 1 fresh apricot: 17 calories

Total calories = 96 This is the perfect ways to make your yogurt last longer and add some sweet flavour to it too. Topped with berries and fresh segments of apricot, you can enjoy all these fruits together for a hearty breakfast that will keep you satisfied. 8. Spinach omelette 1 medium egg: 78 calories, 60g fresh spinach: 16 calories

Total calories = 94 An omelette is a great choice for breakfast. Protein-packed egg and spinach, which is rich in iron – what more could you want? Crack and whisk the egg in a cup and then add to a small non-stick frying pan. Wait until the bottom of the omelette is cooked and then top with spinach and grill. Salt, pepper and some herbs will add some flavour to the egg. 9. Ham omelette 1 medium egg: 78 calories, 1 wafer thin slice of ham: 19 calories Total calories = 97 Rustle up a mini ham omelette in just 5 mins! Whisk the egg in a cup and pour onto a small hot pan. Add in the chopped up ham slice – the smaller you cut the ham the more you can spread the flavour through the omelette. This protein-full breakfast will keep you happy until lunch time.

10. Melon delight

200g melon: 65 calories

Total calories = 65

Cube into bitesize pieces to enjoy a refreshing breakfast.

11. Citrus refresher

1 grapefruit: 42 calories, 1 satsuma: 23 calories, 15g pomegranate seeds: 10 calories

Total calories = 75

Using a serrated knife, peel the grapefruit, removing all skin and pith. Holding over a bowl to catch the juice, slice either side of the membrane to remove each segment. Place in the bowl. Peel the skin from the satsuma, and separate the segments. Mix with the grapefruit and top with pomegranate seeds.

12. Mixed berry and yogurt smoothie

25g strawberries: 8 calories, 25g raspberries: 13 calories, 25g blackberries: 11 calories, 150ml skimmed milk: 35 calories, 25g 0% fat Greek yogurt: 22 calories

Total calories= 89 calories

Put the hulled strawberries into a blender with the raspberries, blackberries, skimmed milk and Greek yogurt. Blitz until all the ingredients are combined and smooth.

13. Cinnamon toast

5g butter: 36 calories , Frylight extra virgin olive oil spray: 1 calorie , 1 slice Nimble wholemeal bread (22g): 50 calories , 1/4 – 1/2tsp Truvia: 5 calories , Pinch of cinnamon

Total calories = 92

Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan with 2 squirts of the olive oil spray. Add the bread to the pan and ‘fry’ for 2 mins to lightly brown, turn over and cook for 2 more mins. Put on to a plate, sprinkle with Truvia and add a pinch of cinnamon. Cut into triangles to serve.

Breakfast ideas under 200 calories

1. Blueberry bircher muesli

25g Bircher muesli 60 calories, 1/2tsp cinnamon, 15ml unsweetened apple juice 10 calories, 10-12 blueberries, 35 calories

Total calories = 105

This delicious blueberry Bircher muesli recipe takes just 5 minutes to prepare if you soak the muesli the night before – and it’s so filling you won’t be tempted to snack. Ok, we confess this comes in at 105 calories, so it’s not quite a breakfast under 100 calories, but we think it’s worth it (or skip a few blueberries if you’re feeing really strict).

2. Poached eggs on toast

1 slice Nimble wholemeal bread (22g): 50 calories, 1/2 a teaspoon of butter: 13 calories, two medium eggs: 126 calories

Total calories: 189

Simply toast the bread, smear with butter and top with 2 poached eggs – spinach optional.

3. Two crumpets with butter

2 crumpets: 170 calories, 1/2 teaspoon of butter: 13 calories

Total calories: 183

Simply toast the crumpets, and smear with butter – for an added savoury kick switch out the butter for a teaspoon of Marmite (22 calories)

4. All butter croissant

1 Asda brand all butter croissant: 175 calories

Total calories: 175

Sometimes breakfast is just a grab-and-go affair, and that’s OK.

5. Egg topped Portobello mushroom

1 medium egg: 78 calories, 1 Portobello mushroom: 22 calories

Total calories = 100

Preheat the grill to high. Put the mushroom on a non-stick baking tray and moisten with 2 sprays of low-cal cooking spray. Grill for 5 mins. Turn, add another spray of oil, and cook for a further 2 mins. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick pan with 2 sprays of oil. Crack in the egg and fry for 4 mins, until firm. Serve the fried egg on top of the mushroom. Top with a sprig of parsley and a grind of black pepper.

6. Jumbo oats with blueberries

25g frozen blueberries: 13 calories, 50g fat-free natural yoghurt: 22 calories, 25g jumbo oats: 65 calories

Total calories = 100

Warm the blueberries in a pan and serve with the fat-free yoghurt and oats.

7. Porridge with raspberries

15g jumbo oats: 58 calories, 100ml skimmed milk: 35 calories, 30g raspberries: 16 calories

Total calories = 109

Put the oats into a bowl with the milk and microwave on High for 2 mins. Top with the raspberries.

8. Phil Vickery’s peach sautéed peaches with lemon and yoghurt

1 can of peach halves: 80 calories, pinch ground nutmeg, juice of 2 large lemons: 20 calories, (add natural yoghurt if desired)

Total calories = 100

Dry the peaches using kitchen paper and gently grill. Add the syrup from the peach can to a large non-stick frying pan and cook until the sugar starts to bubble, then add the nutmeg. Add the grilled peaches and sauté, add the lemon juice and serve.

9 . A boiled egg with toast soldiers

1 large egg, boiled: 100 calories

Total calories = 100

Boiled egg is a great treat for breakfast. Egg is packed full of protein and will keep you full until lunch time. Hard boiled or soft and gooey in the centre, this low-calorie breakfast is so simple to make. Sprinkle some salt pepper on top and it’s ready to dip!

10. Alpen No Added Sugar

1 35g bowl: 131 calories, 100ml skimmed milk: 68 calories

Total calories: 199

One measured out bowl of this delicious no added sugar cereal with a splash of milk will see you through until lunchtime