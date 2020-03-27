We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the UK currently under lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus and Easter 2020 around the corner, many people are wondering where to buy Easter eggs online…

As we can still go outside during lockdown, and there’s no need for your garden-based Easter egg hunts at home to be cancelled, if anything it’s something fun for the whole family to look forward to!

While online delivery services from supermarkets like Asda, Tesco, Sainbury’s and Ocado are particularly busy during this time, there are still other online stores who can deliver Easter eggs at the moment. So the Easter bunny can still make a visit this year!

So where can you buy Easter eggs online and which stores are doing Easter egg delivery?

Where to buy Easter eggs online

1. Amazon

The ever-reliable online market place, Amazon is the perfect place to shop for Easter eggs online. Although their deliveries might take slightly longer at the moment as they are prioritising essential items (which unfortunately, doesn’t include chocolate!).

We recommend this winning trio of Cadbury Easter eggs. They’re perfect for family sharing, with three different types – Dairy Milk, Mini Egg and Crème egg – or for a garden Easter egg hunt.

2. Montezuma’s

Montezuma’s are spoiling us really with a 50 per cent discount on all of their Easter eggs and free standard delivery when you spend over £20. So this adorable milk chocolate “Charlie chick” filled with famous Montezuma’s chocolate buttons is now just £3.

3. ebay

ebay really does have everything! Even easter eggs. In fact, ebay have a fantastic selection of Easter eggs, all available to order straight to your fridge.

Most are also available to bulk-buy so you won’t have to worry about running out any time soon. Plus, you can plan the best Easter egg treasure hunt EVER!

4. Lindt

Is it really Easter without a Lindt bunny? Luckily you can order a chocolate Lindt bunny as well as the entire Lindt Easter range online through the Lindt website. There is a £20 minimum order, but we find that’s surprisingly easy to reach when it comes to chocolate!

There are also lots of reductions to be had when you buy multiple of the same item on the Lindt website. Ideal if you have an even number if children! You can buy two 200g Lindt bunnies for £8.00 or two 100g bunnies for £5.00.

5. Holland & Barratt

Holland & Barratt have a great selection of Easter eggs and as always, we can rely on them to offer chocolate for those with special dietary needs

With plenty of vegan Easter eggs particularly, there’s so much choice on the website.

6. John Lewis

John Lewis’ Easter chocolates come in shapes and sizes, from bunnies to speckled eggs. In stock and ready to order, they have brands like Hotel Chocolat and Natalie. High quality chocolate, straight to your front door!

7. Thorntons

If you’re looking for good quality, delicious Easter eggs for good prices then Thorntons is the site for you. Their chocolate is legendary for it’s creamy taste and variety of flavours.

You can buy a small milk chocolate egg online from £4. Sent to either yourself or a loved one, it’s the perfect gift for the Easter holiday.

8. Chococo

Dorset-based company Chococo is exactly where you need to be heading to if you’re looking for unique Easter eggs to buy online. Applauded for their inventive designs like the dinosaur studded Easter egg, Chococo deliver unique gifts to you all over the country. Due to the uncertain times we’re living through, they’re looking to ship produce out for Easter as much as possible so right now you can get free delivery on orders over £15.

9. Butler’s Farmhouse

For something very different, but popular with those who aren’t a fan of sugar you could give them the gift of cheese this Easter.

Butler’s Farmhouse have launched two cheese Easter eggs. The eggs come in two different varieties, either a creamy cheddar or Blacksticks Blue. Blacksticks Blue is a gold award winning orange blue cheese. Available from 1st April, you can purchase both eggs for £4 each.

10. Selfridges

One of our favourite chocolate brands Tony’s has added two special Easter products to the range. Both Tony’s Great Big Easter Eggs and Lemon Meringue bar are available online from the Selfridges website.

While Selfridges have temporarily closed the four physical stores, their website is still up and running. Selfridges, who have recently revamped the food hall in their flagship London shop to contain a massive sweet emporium, have a vast selection of Easter treats available to order from their website. You can even buy the classics, like Cadbury eggs. They are also offering free standard delivery.

Additional reporting by Rose Fooks