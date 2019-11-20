Calories in Weetabix: Is this popular breakfast choice really good for you?

When it comes to healthy cereal, Weetabix has long been a firm family favourite. But are they really a healthy choice? We took a closer look...

Weetabix is the go-to cereal when you want something quick but filling to scoff before rushing out of the door. Whether you serve yours choice with plenty of milk or warm topped with banana, here’s everything you need to know about this family favourite and how healthy is it really?



The flaky biscuits – fortified with Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin, Folic Acid and iron – are extremely versatile, making them appeal to people of all ages. They can be eaten with hot or cold milk and topped with everything from slices of banana to a handful of fresh mixed berries.

Calories in Weetabix

With the recommended serving of two biscuits containing 136 calories, it’s easy to see why those wishing to maintain a healthy lifestyle favour Weetabix.

When 150ml of semi-skimmed milk is added, this rises to around 205 calories – and fits well within new guidelines issued by Public Health England in 2018.

Aiming to help adults stop overeating, the ‘One You’ campaign encourages individuals to follow a 400-600-600 rule.

The initiative suggests that people should consume around 400 calories at breakfast, 600 at lunch and 600 at dinner. A couple of healthy snacks and drinks are also permitted in-between.

Fibre in Weetabix

As well as being a great low calorie breakfast idea, Weetabix also provides children and adults alike with a great source of fibre as they contain 3.8g per portion.

According to the NHS, eating a diet that’s rich in roughage has multiple health benefits. The consumption of fibre is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, strokes, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer. Fibre can alleviate constipation too by helping bind stools so they can pass through the intestines quicker.

Wholegrain in Weetabix

Weetabix is also made from 100% wholegrain, a factor that led a research team from Harvard to claim that the cereal can prevent early death.

The study found that just one 16g serving per day of wholegrain slashes an individual’s risk of dying by 7%. A portion of Weetabix contains 37.5g.

Keen to inform customers of their products’ nutritional credentials, Weetabix introduced the traffic light labelling system to packaging in 2016.

Weetabix Original and Weetabix Protein are both all-green when it comes to levels of fat, saturates, sugars and salt.