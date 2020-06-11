Cheap alcohol: How to get the BEST budget supermarket booze

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sometimes a pricey tag doesn’t mean better quality, and we’re all for a bargain – especially when it comes to booze!

It seems like almost daily we see a new wine or spirit that’s making headlines thanks to its ability to stand up to more expensive alternatives. But where can you regularly find the best alternatives to expensive spirits and wines?

Below we’ve got a comprehensive list of the best seasonal beers, wine and spirits available in supermarkets as well as the best core items.

All of the items listed below are generally introduced as a seasonal addition to the supermarket’s core beer, wine and spirits selection. Sometimes, due to popular demand, they are added to the stock permanently. For now, get out and grab them while you can!

Best budget-friendly supermarket booze

Tesco’s best cheap alcohol

Tesco’s Pinot Grigio – £4.50

Tesco can be one of the cheapest places to buy your alcohol from, thanks to their fantastic deals – a bottle of Tesco’s Pinot Grigio 75Cl will only set you back £4.50.

Bars and restaurants often buy their alcohol from there, so you know it’s worth keeping an eye out for cheap alcohol deals at the retailer. We’ve found promotions around seasonal events to be our best bet when it comes to bagging a bargain, with Christmas and Easter coming out on top for scooping some seriously savvy alcohol deals at Tesco. These offers are usually placed at the end of aisles, so you won’t be able to miss them!

Tesco Finest Saint Mont – £6.50

Not only is this wine popular in media circles, it’s also hugely popular with customers according to our contact. It is a light, crisp dry wine made using local, rare grapes. Expect delicate flavours of citrus and white peach. Serving suggestions include white fish or soft cheese.

Tesco Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon – £4.35

At under £5 this easy drinking red is excellent value for money. It holds a IWC Bronze medal and has flavours of blackcurrant and spice. This full-bodied, balanced red wine is ideal with barbecued food as well as chilli con carne.

Tesco Finest Tingleup Riesling – £9



Howard Park, one of Western Australia’s most celebrated wine producers, produce this IWC Silver award-winning wine. It is dry and aromatic with subtle hints of white pepper and more pronounced crisp, lime and citrus notes.

Tesco Finest Peumo Carmenere – £9

This full bodied Chilean red has a silver IWC award and is made using Chile’s iconic Carmenere grape from the Puemo vineyards in the Cachapoal Valley. Bold in flavour, you can expect aromas of wild herb, chocolate and dark, juicy berries.

Aldi’s best seasonal budget-friendly booze

The Barista Brothers Coffee Liqueur – £7.99

Love Espresso Martinis? You need to grab a bottle of this brilliant coffee liqueur. At under £8 it’s almost £10 cheaper compared to a standard bottle of Kahlúa so you can create your favourite cocktail at home for even less.

Raspberry & Watermelon Gin Liqueur – £9.99

Crafted to perfection in only small batches, this Raspberry and Watermelon Gin Liqueur has fresh flavours of sweet raspberry and juicy fresh watermelon, with fragrant juniper undertones.

Strawberry & Watermelon Vodka Crush – £11.99

A delicious blend of strawberry and watermelon, this refreshing vodka crush at only £11.99 rivals high-end brands on both taste and style.

Asda’s best cheap alcohol

Extra Special Sweetshop Gins £18

New for summer 2020, you can now buy Cola Cube, Rhubarb and Custard and Strawberry Laces gin, pictured left. These flavours join the three existing flavours: Pear Drop, Lemon Sherbert and Parma Violet. Serve with tonic for a classic sweetshop G&T or experiment with your mixers to create a fun new cocktail.

Waitrose’s best cheap alcohol

Waitrose Prosecco DOC – £7.89

Perfect for entertaining, this Prosecco is light, fruity with notes of apple and almond. It has a bronze IWSC award and is often on offer online and instore.

No.1 Foundation Cederberg Chenin Blanc – £9.99

Produced exclusively for Waitrose by the team at Cederberg, this fruity Chenin has several awards under its belt. Expect aromas of white pear and yellow apple with a crisp acidity and creamy finish on the palette.

No.1 Cederberg Syrah – £9.99

This wine is also created by the Cederberg team, as part of the Waitrose & Partners Foundation, where profits support environmental, educational and community projects. Expect rich red fruit flavours balanced with elegant oak and a touch of freshly ground black pepper

Co-op’s best cheap alcohol

Co-op Passion Fruit, Mango & Lime Flavoured Gin – £15

This exclusive gin is available for a limited time only, in stores now. Co op members helped to select the flavour profile which is a tropical delight of passion fruit, mango and lime.

Aldi’s best cheap alcohol

Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut – £12.49

Britain’s thirst for Champagne shows no sign of stopping. We can see why when the budget supermarket’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut costs just £12.49 and is the winner of a very prestigious award.

At the International Wine and Spirits Challenge the Champagne was awarded a ‘Silver Outstanding’ medal beating much more expensive rivals…

The bestselling bottle is made by Champagne house Philizot & Fils. Aldi have bene working with them for over five years to ensure its customers always have top quality fizz to stock-up on. Cheers!

Highland Earl Whisky – £10.99

Winner of the IWSC Silver award, this whisky is a blend from grain and malt whiskies. Each malt whisky cask is matured for at least 3 years before being selected and blended to create this unique tipple.

Greyson’s London Dry Gin – £9.99

The supermarket’s £9.99 own label gin, is no stranger to beating premium brands. Once again it has been awarded a gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

This is an impressive achievement given Aldi is competing against brands which are more than double the price such as Sipsmith and Hendrick’s.

Topaz Blue Gin – £13.99

Topaz Premium Gin, Aldi’s upmarket own-label option costing £13.99, also beat tough competition and was awarded a silver medal at the ISC 2018 awards.

Harrison Gin – £15.99

Gold medallist at the Spirits Business Gin Masters, this chic bottle is a great addition to your drinks collection. It has ‘crisp, smooth botanicals’ with ‘floral aromas and is balanced with juniper and refreshing cucumber’. With the emphasis on cucumber it has been compared to the likes of Hendrick’s gin, which retails at around £29, nearly double the cost of the Aldi version!

Haysmith’s Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin – £15.99

Fruity, smooth and complex this sophisticated flavoured gin has fresh citrus notes with flavours of sweet lime, juniper and zesty orange also present. Serve with tonic water, plenty of ice and a slice of orange.Asda: best cheaper alcohol offers

Asda Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur – £12

Gin remains one of the UK’s favourite spirits and as supermarkets keep bringing out bargain bottles of the stuff, the craze shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Asda’s latest offering costs just £12 and combines the fiery flavours of ginger with sweet rhubarb for a match made in gin-Heaven.

Fillipo Sansovino Prosecco Magnum

It’s no secret we’re a Prosecco-obsessed nation, and ASDA is finally giving the people what they want.

The supermarket is now selling magnums of bubbly – 1.5L of the good stuff, compared to the common 75cl bottles – for £16.50, so you get more booze to enjoy on a special occasion, or just on a sunny day…

ASDA describe their giant Prosecco as being ‘soft and appley’ and recommend it should be enjoyed as an aperitif or with light fish and pasta dishes. Sounds good to us!

Extra Special Asti Sparkling Wine – £7

At under £10 a bottle this Italian fizz is a great value option to serve alongside fruit, light desserts or as an aperitif. It’s on the sweeter spectrum of sparkling wines and is the winner of the IWSC 2019 Bronze, Decanter 2019 Bronze and IWC 2019 Bronze.

Wine Atlas Feteasca Regala – £5.25

This Romanian wine is a must-try for wine enthusiasts. It’s a firm favourite of Saturday Kitchen’s Olly Smith and who can blame him. It’s won the Decanter 2019 Gold award, an IWSC 2019 Bronze and an IWC 2019 Bronze.

Progrigio – £5.50

ASDA is another great supermarket to get your booze fix from for cheap. The supermarket allows you to order wine by the case, with a minimum order of six bottles, which gives you small discount on every bottle.

With some of their wines, you can get 6 for £25, which means you’d be just £4.16 per bottle, for wines that can cost almost £8 if bought individually.

Their ‘Progrigio’ – a cut-price version of Prosecco that blends the sparkling wine with Pinot Grigio, and costs £5.50.

Co op booze you should buy

Co op Irresistible Prosecco – £8

With several awards under its belt, it’s no wonder this Prosecco is regularly voted the best on the high street by Which.

La Vieille Ferme Rose – £7.75

This is the best-selling wine, of any colour, in the whole French range at Co op. It’s a very popular summer drink, with sales up 47 per cent in Co op at the time of writing (June 2020). It’s from the same wine makers who produce Miraval rose for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – if you sip with your eyes closed you’re transported to the south of France! Expect a crisp finish with delicate notes of strawberries, raspberries and a subtle touch of nectarine.

Lidl’s best cheap alcohol

Hortus Orange & Passion fruit Gin – £15.99

While it may be hard to travel somewhere sunny this summer, you can at least get a taste of the tropical life with this fruity gin. Lidl recommend serving this gin with tonic, ice and finishing it off with slices of orange and passion fruit seeds. For those really looking to show off, Lidl recommend blood orange.

Lidl Hortus Original London Dry Gin £15.99

It beat prestigious rivals including the popular Sipsmith gin, which usually retails around £28 – £29 , during a blind taste test and also holds an IWSC 2017 Silver award. This small batch distilled gin has notes of fresh citrus and green herbs. Botanicals are added by hand and left to infuse for at least eight hours before distillation.

Lidl Hortus Citrus Garden Gin £14.99

A fraction cheaper than the original Hortus gin, the citrus blend has seven botanicals, which result in sweet floral and citrus notes. Expect hints of hints of hibiscus, fresh orange, lemon, rosehip and bergamot.

French Grain Ignis Vodka – £13.99

While we think it might be easy to mistake this Lidl vodka for the famous upmarket brand Grey Goose, this is actually the budget retailer’s French Grain Ignis Vodka.

It’s been awarded Gold at the The Grocer Drink Awards 2017, where they commended its ‘depth of smell and taste’ as well as its ‘hints of citrus, a little sweetness and complex aftertaste’.

Costing less than half the price of its famous lookalike – it’s priced at £15.99 while Grey Goose will set you back £34 for the same quantity – this budget alternative might be worth a try…

Comte de Senneval Champagne Brut – £12.49

This award-winning champagne is excellent value and has lots of loyal followers. It has an IWSC Bronze medal from 2018 and The Drinks Business 2018 Silver.

Crémant de Loire – £7.99

This sparkling wine is a firm favourite of the Test Kitchen and it’s perfect for those occasions where you want to celebrate, but without breaking the bank. Crémant, is a sparkling wine made using the same method as champagne and the Loire Valley is one of France’s most treasured sources of sparkling wine.

Winemakers Selection Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc – £6.99

This wine is from the Awatere Valley in Marlborough, New Zealand and it is recognised as one of the best places in the world to grow Sauvignon Blanc grapes. The wine is dry and aromatic with a good intensity. It has a long finish and is perfect for uplifting your go-to mid-week meal. Lidl suggest serving it alongside chicken kiev!

Cimarosa Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc – £5.99

This award-winning white is easy to drink with aromas of elderflower and passionfruit. It’s a great match for goat’s cheese, fish and white meat.

Saint Emilion Grand Cru – £10.99

Produced in one of the most popular regions of Bordeaux, the words Grand Cru on the bottle reveal that it has been tasted by a special panel who really know their wine. It’s dry with plummy fruit and a touch of oak. Enjoy it with grilled meats from the barbecue or your next roast beef.

Barolo DOCG – £11.99

Decanter gave this wine a bronze medal at the 2017 awards but it also holds a silver IWC from 2018. This wine is a natural partner for red meat as it has a firm, dry finish which is long-lasting. Barolo is an incredibly famous wine from Italy and is made using Nebbiolo grapes, which are naturally pale in colour.

Mezquiriz Navarra Rosé – £3.99

At under £4, you’d be silly to not at least give this wine a try. It comes from the Navarra region which sits next to Rioja and is known as a specialist for rosé wine.

Morrisons’ best cheap alcohol

Albarino white wine – £8.25

If you’re fan of a nice glass of white wine after a hard days work, this Spanish classic is sure to please.

The International Wine and Spirit Challenge (IWSC) have voted Morrisons Albarino white wine as one of the top 10 Spanish wines. A bottle costs only £8.25 – by far one of the cheapest in the top 10 list with the most expensive being £48.

The IWSC said the wine had: ‘Melon and stone fruit characters which caress the palate and bring a layer of minerality. The wine is medium to full bodied, lashings of fruits and bags of personality.’ – certainly one to try this summer!

Spar’s best cheap alcohol

Prosecco DOCG Valdobbiadene – £10.50

Supermarket chain Spar have won a prestigious wine award for selling the best own-brand Prosecco in the UK.

The one-stop-shop for all of your weekly necessities now sells award-winning fizz (another thing to cross of your shopping list while in store then!)

Spar’s own brand of bubbles, Valdobbladene Prosecco, has been named the best Italian fizz in the UK by consumer group Which? with experts giving the bottle a commendable 78% score.

W.O Breedekloof Chenin Blanc 2017 – £6.50

This South African wine was awarded a gold medal at the 2019 IWSC awards, Spar’s first ever gold medal winning wine, and yet it costs just £6.50! Judges described the wine as “an outstanding varietal example with great texture and a lengthy finish”. It’s vegan and vegetarian friendly too.

The Botanical Rhubarb & Ginger Gin – £16.99

A Spar best-seller nationwide, this reasonably priced gin is best served over ice with ginger ale or tonic water. Garnish with an orange wedge to help bring out the floral and citrus notes.

Do you have any bargain booze tips that we haven’t covered here? Let us know in the comments below