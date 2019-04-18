We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter eggs are one of the best parts of Easter for kids (and adults too, who are we kidding?), but they can also be very expensive, especially if you have a few you need to buy.

To help you get the best deals on cheap Easter eggs, we went on a hunt for Easter eggs where you get more for your money.

In our list of the best cheap Easter eggs for 2020, you’ll find our top picks for under £1, £3 and £5, so you can buy according to your budget.

Big Easter eggs are usually more expensive, but you’ll be surprised with what you can buy for just a few pounds if you dig deeper in some of the supermarkets – so we’ve done all the digging to find the best ones for you.

Our best deals on cheap Easter eggs for 2020 include your classic Dairy milk Easter eggs, along with some really interesting, unique picks from Aldi.

Scroll down to see our best deals on cheap Easter eggs…

Best cheap Easter eggs for under £1

Milkybar white chocolate egg

This delicious white chocolate egg is great for those looking for a cheap treat – especially if you love a classic Milkybar!

Buy now: £1 from Tesco

Maltesers Easter chocolate mini bunny egg

The addictively-good Maltesers chocolate bunnies are also available in egg form! Complete with a little chocolate bunny to snack on, shop soon or they’re soon to sell out.

Buy now: £1 from Sainsbury’s

Best cheap Easter eggs for under £3

Thornton’s Milk Chocolate Unicorn Easter Egg

This creamy milk chocolate Thornton’s Easter egg is available to buy from Asda. Complete with a gorgeous pink and white chocolate unicorn on the front, it’s a tasty and special treat for a loved one in your life.

Buy now: £2 from Asda

Curious Inventions Easter Egg

You definitely won’t find an Easter egg like this one, at this price! These unique and delicious-looking Easter eggs come in flavours like banoffee, eton mess, salted pretzel & orange, popping candy, billionaire’s or cookies & cream.

Buy now: £2.69 in store at Aldi

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Faces Medium Easter Egg

This egg is sure to please both young and old recipients! A firm newsagent classic chocolate everyone loves a Freddo.

Buy now: £1.25 from Sainsbury’s

Ferrero Hazelnut Eggs

These luxury chocolates are a gifting favourite all year around so these mini Easter egg versions have to be one of our top picks for adults (yes, that includes yourself)! They even come individually wrapped for in case you can manage to make them last, but we might have to eat them all at once.

Buy now: £2 from Sainsbury’s

Best cheap Easter eggs for under £4

Galaxy Ripple Chocolate Giant Easter Egg

Galaxy’s silky smooth chocolate is like nothing else and now you can buy even more of it! Get this giant Easter egg for just £4, or buy two for £7 online.

Buy now: £4 from Asda

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg

Every Christmas time calls for a Terry’s Chocolate Orange hidden at the bottom of our stockings. But once the New Year hits we usually have to wait another 11 months until it’s acceptable to munch on this creamy citrus-flavoured chocolate. So this Easter egg is like a gift from heaven. We might stock up, especially as right now you buy 3 for £8.

Buy now: £4 from Tesco

Cadbury Creme Egg Easter Egg

No Easter is complete without these little fondant-filled eggs, so this Easter offering is a go-to for any fan. Plus you get a big hollow Cadbury’s egg as that main event and who doesn’t want that.

Buy now: £4 from Tesco

Swizzels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Drumstick Squashies

This was a strong favourite for the entire GoodtoKnow team. The hollow milk chocolate egg comes with sweet but not sickly Drumstick Squashies, so you don’t have to choose between chocolate or sugary sweets. Mm mm mmmmm.

Get it: £3 from Sainsbury’s

Best cheap Easter eggs for £5 or under

Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Egg

This is by far the best deal we’ve seen on cheap Easter eggs for this year. If you’re looking to buy double chocolate trouble, you can buy two of these Thornton’s milk chocolate dinosaur eggs for £5.

Buy now: £4 each, or 2 for £5 from Tesco

Moser Roth Delectable Duo Egg

This indulgent, extravagant Easter egg from Aldi is one of our favourites in the collection of cheap Easter eggs. Each one comes in two-parts, perfect for sharing (or saving!). One side is made from single origin Ghanaian Milk Chocolate, the other a choice of either Belgian White & Feuilletine or 72% Dark Ecuador with Superfruits.

Buy now: £4.99 in store at Aldi