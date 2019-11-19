Christmas turkeys are right at the heart of Christmas dinner but sometimes they can be one of the most expensive parts – we reveal where to buy the cheapest Christmas turkeys.

Last year, Lidl trumped their competitors with the cheapest Christmas dinner overall, but does that mean that they’ll bag the crown for lowest priced turkey?

To help you find a great value turkey, we asked all the major supermarkets for their cheapest frozen, fresh and luxury turkeys, and listed them from cheapest to most expensive. Where there was a price or weight range, we’ve worked out the price per kilo.

Scroll down to find the cheapest turkeys to buy this year…

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen turkeys

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2019

Cheapest! Iceland Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey XX Large – £2.61 per kg

Iceland Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey XX Large – £2.61 per kg Tesco British Frozen Extra Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird – £2.88 per kg

Asda Frozen Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £2.95 per kg

Lidl Braemoor Small Ready Basted Turkey with Giblets – £2.96 per kg

Sainsbury’s Extra Large Basted Whole Frozen Turkey – £3.16 per kg

Essential Waitrose frozen turkey medium with giblets – £4.00 per kg

Marks & Spencer Frozen Whole Oakham British Turkey – £4.50 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2018 were…

Cheapest! Asda Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £3.01 per kg

Asda Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £3.01 per kg Lidl Braemoor Small Ready Basted Turkey with Giblets – £3.60 per kg

Tesco Mini Basted Whole Bird – £3.92 per kg

Sainsbury’s Small Basted Whole Turkey – £4.38 per kg

essential Waitrose Frozen Turkey – £4.50 per kg

Marks & Spencer Frozen Whole Oakham British Turkey – £4.50 per kg

Iceland Roast From Frozen Boneless Butter Basted Turkey Breast Joint with Bacon – £5.20 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2017 were…

Cheapest! Iceland Extra Large Class A British Whole Basted Turkey – £2.64 per kg

Iceland Extra Large Class A British Whole Basted Turkey – £2.64 per kg Tesco British Frozen Basted Turkey – £2.92 per kg

Sainsbury’s Small Basted Whole Turkey – £5.38 per kg

Waitrose Essential Basted Turkey Crown – £9.20 per kg

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh turkeys

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2019

Cheapest! Aldi British Fresh Extra Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg

Aldi British Fresh Extra Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg Tesco Fresh Whole turkey (basted and non-basted) – £4.00 per kg

Asda Whole basted turkey – £4.25 per kg

essential Waitrose Turkey – £5 per kg

– £5 per kg Sainsbury’s Fresh Standard Turkey – £5.13 per kg

Marks & Spencer Whole Oakham British Turkey – £6.50 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2018 were…

Cheapest! Lidl Birchwood Farm Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg

Lidl Birchwood Farm Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg Asda whole basted turkey – £4.00 per kg

Tesco Whole bird (basted and non-basted) – £4.00 per kg (in-store only)

Sainsbury’s Whole Bird- between £4.13 per kg – £4.29 per kg

essential Waitrose White Turkey – £5 per kg

– £5 per kg Marks & Spencer Whole Oakham British Turkey – £5 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2017 were…

Cheapest! – Tesco’s basted whole turkey (Extra large) – £4 per kg

– Tesco’s basted whole turkey (Extra large) – £4 per kg ASDA Medium Turkey – £4 per kg

Sainsbury’s Standard Turkey – £8 per kg

Waitrose Free Range Turkey – Medium – £8.65 per kg

M&S The Collection British Free-Range Pembrokeshire Bronze Turkey – £10 per kg

Morrisons Whole British Turkey – £8-£34.50 depending on size (feeds 3-15 people)

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury turkeys

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2019

Cheapest! Asda Extra Special Free Range Norfolk Bronze Turkey – £5.97 per kg

Asda Extra Special Free Range Norfolk Bronze Turkey – £5.97 per kg Tesco Free Range Finest Bronze Turkey Whole Bird – £7.00 per kg

Iceland Luxury British Easy Carve Extra Tasty Turkey Crown – £8 per kg

Aldi Hand Finished Chesham Bronze Turkey – £8.99 per kg

Marks & Spencer Free-Range Pembrokeshire Bronze Turkey – £10.05 per kg

Waitrose Free Range Bronze Feathered Turkey – £10.05 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2018 were…

Cheapest! Iceland Roast From Frozen Easy Carve Whole Turkey Topped with Streaky Bacon – £6.10 per kg

Iceland Roast From Frozen Easy Carve Whole Turkey Topped with Streaky Bacon – £6.10 per kg Asda Extra Special Free Range Whole Corn Fed Bronze Turkey – £6.49 per kg

Lidl Deluxe Broadland Large Free Range Bronze Turkey – £6.29 per kg

Tesco Free Range Finest Bronze Turkey Whole Bird – £7.00 per kg

Marks & Spencer Free Range Norfolk Bronze whole bird – £10 per kg

Waitrose Cranberry Burst Turkey Parcel – £45 per 1.7kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2017 were…

Cheapest! Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Bronze Free Range Turkey – £8 per kg

Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Bronze Free Range Turkey – £8 per kg Tesco’s British Whole Turkey with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing – Medium, serves 10-14 – £5.45 per kg

M&S The Collection British Oakham TM Turkey with Pork, Chestnut, Bacon & Thyme Stuffing (Serves 6-8) – £8.65 per kg

Turkey with Pork, Chestnut, Bacon & Thyme Stuffing (Serves 6-8) – £8.65 per kg Waitrose Whole Turkey with Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing and a Bacon Lattice – £10 per kg

ASDA Extra Special Turkey Breast Roulade with Pork, Cranberry, Sage and Onion Stuffing and Festive Crust – £15

Morrisons The Best British Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown – £19.50 –

£51 (serves 3-9)

Psst… Can’t decide how to cook your turkey this Christmas? Our inspirational Christmas turkey recipes will tempt your taste buds including recipes for the turkeys pictured above.

Should you buy a cheap turkey?

At GoodtoKnow, we’re all about finding you the cheapest prices, but nobody wants to pay for something of low quality, especially at Christmas.

Always do your research about the quality of birds on offer and don’t be afraid to ask in store. Perhaps Christmas is the time of year that we feel like we can splash out a little bit more and treat ourselves?

What about the local butcher?

When we asked GoodtoKnowers on Facebook where they buy their turkey, the majority of people said they go to their local butcher to order their festive feast.

You can get a great bargain on a really good quality bird by having a chat to your butcher – see what they recommends!

We’d love to hear from you about what type of bird you order and how much you pay for it? Tell us in the comment box below