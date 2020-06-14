Chicken wing recipes: 10 delicious ways to serve them

Here are ten of our tastiest chicken wing recipes, so get ready for finger-licking flavours and super crispy skin.
Perfect for summer, these chicken wing recipes will leave you wondering why you’ve never cooked wings before. They’re packed full of flavour and although they might not be the meatiest part of the chicken, they’re certainly one of the tastiest parts.
As well as being ideal for sticking in the oven at the last minute, chicken wings are great if you’ve got a BBQ going on. They’re an unexpected addition to the BBQ feast and offer up a change from the burgers and sausages, also being healthier and in many ways, easier to cook.
But at the end of the day can anything else really beat chicken wings smothered in a sticky glaze? Maybe you prefer the skin super crispy or doused in a spicy sauce? Which ever way you like them, at least one of these 10 chicken wing recipes will make your tummy rumble.
And what’s even better, is that if you make too many then you can use the leftover chicken as sandwich fillings for the next day. No need to worry about the kids lunch this summer, as chicken wing meat is easy to pull from the bone so you can be sure they’re safe.
Although we have lots of chicken recipes to choose from, the following ten recipes make chicken wings the star of the show. Once you’ve seen how delicious this humble cut of meat can be, you’ll never overlook it again and will be making them in the kitchen long after the BBQ and summer is over.
Especially as chicken wings can be a real winter warmer and make perfect party food. In the colder months, you can cook chicken wings under a hot grill or on a griddle pan. You might also want to try frying the wings in oil to brown the skin and then roast them in the oven for 10-15 minutes for a deliciously crisp finish.
Click through to see all of our other favourite chicken wing recipes…
Chicken wings, wedges and slaw
This chicken wing recipe offers the whole meal! If you've never cooked chicken wings before and are not sure what to pair them with then go for this chicken wings with wedges and slaw recipe. You're sure to hooked after that and can go on develop your chicken wing marinade.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
These wings are bursting with flavour that will transport you to the hot shores of the Caribbean. If you're in a hurry you can use ready made jerk seasoning mixed with vinegar, soy sauce and oil.
Get the recipe: Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
These finger-licking chicken wings will please any hungry crowd. Smothered in a sticky sweet and spicy glaze these chicken wings make great party food but don't forget the napkins! Serve along side sour cream and celery sticks.
Get the recipe: Buffalo Chicken Wings
Coca Cola Chicken Wings
It doesn't matter if your team diet or zero, this recipe needs ordinary Coca-cola for it to truly work.
The sugar helps make the glaze super sticky, you won't regret it. Coca-cola chicken is a popular Chinese dish that Nigella Lawson launched into fame. Add a spicy kick by using grated fresh ginger and spring onions in the sauce.
Get the recipe: Coco-cola Chicken Wings
Honeyed Chicken Wings
These sweet and sticky chicken wings are a real treat served hot or cold. They make great party food or for a finger food dinner served with corn on the cob and potato wedges!
Get the recipe: Honeyed Chicken Wings
Sticky chicken wings
This sticky glaze also works well on chicken drumsticks or cocktail sausages. If you're entertaining for a big crowd cook up in big batches, they can be served hot or cold.
Get the recipe: Sticky Chicken Wings
Provencal Chicken Wings
This hearty dish brings all the ingredients together to cook in one dish.
Full of flavours from the Mediterranean it's a perfect mid week meal. Make sure you choose large chicken wings with more meat on them to make it a filling dinner, or you could always use 8 small thigh portions instead.
Get the recipe: Provencal Chicken Wings
Sticky BBQ Chicken Wings
These chicken wings are a real taste of summer. Packed full of flavour they are quick to prepare and perfectly finished on a piping hot BBQ. The simple sauce works well on any cut of chicken but make sure you adjust the cooking times.
Get the recipe: Sticky BBQ Chicken Wings
Lager Chicken Wings
These chicken wings make for perfect finger food!
Hot wings in a sweet and spicy glaze
These hot wings are smothered in a sweet and spicy sticky glaze. Marinade them overnight if you have time for the best flavour!
Get the recipe: Hot wings in a sweet and spicy glaze