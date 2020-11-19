Christmas chocolates: Best selection boxes and chocolate tub offers 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've rounded up the best offers and deals when it comes to buying Christmas chocolate this year. Think selection boxes, think chocolate tubs and novelty chocolate too!

When it comes to Christmas, we all like to sniff out a bargain here and there, and with these super sweet chocolate offers currently online and in store, you can start stocking up now!

We’ve rounded up some the the best deals from supermarkets such as Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, high street boutiques Lindt, Thornton’s and many many more to make your Christmas just that little bit sweeter.

There’s something for everyone – whether you’re a self confessed chocoholic and want enough chocolate to see you through winter, or you’re looking to treat those special people in your life. From stocking fillers to something a little more special, novelty chocs to those must-have Christmas tins, we have everything you need.

For more chocolate gifts for Christmas, check out our Christmas chocolate hamper gift guide, bursting with dozens of hampers, gift boxes and more to inspire.

Christmas chocolates: Quick links

Best chocolate boxes for 2020



Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, £6, 300g

Jolly Penguins H-box, £12.95, 175g

The Classic Christmas Sleekster, £22.95, 320g

Waitrose Christmas Chocolate Selection, £10, 243g

Extra Special Whisky & Smoked Caramel Whisky Chocolate Truffles, £2, 58g

Quality Street Intrigue Orange Truffles, £3.50, 200g

Cadbury Heroes Share Box £5 or £3 for Clubcard members, 385g

Thorntons Christmas Selection, £12.50, 367g

Chocolate Truffle Snowmen, £5.50, 110g

Grand Collection – Best selling chocolate truffle box, £14.99, 220g

Lindt Truffles De Luxe, £22, 425g

Best chocolate selection boxes for 2020



Milky Way & Friends Chocolate Medium Christmas Selection Box, £2, 127g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Chunk Gift Box, £2.50, 250g

Galaxy Christmas Collection Chocolate Selection Box, £3, 244g

Christmas 12 Chocolate Christmas Trees, £6, 115g

Aero Festive Chocolate Selection Box, £2.50, 360g

Kit Kat Chunky The Selection Box, £1.75, 221g

Cadbury Medium Santa Selection Box, £1.50 150g

Tony’s Chocolonely Rainbow Chocolates, £26, 6x 180g bars

Lindt Pick & Mix Box, £22.50, 750g

Niederegger Marzipan Santas & Stars Box, £9, 125g

PLAYin CHOC gift set, £20, 290g

Personalised Green & Black’s Organic Connoisseur Collection, £19.99, 540g

Lindor Assorted Selection Box, £6, 227g

Best chocolate tubs for 2020

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Tin (Family night edition), £8, 800g

Cadbury Heroes Tub, £4 (2 for £7), 600g

Waitrose Exclusive Emma Bridgewater Cadbury Roses Tin, £5, 432g

Cadbury Roses Chocolate Tin, £8, 800g

Celebrations Tub, £4 (2 for £7), 600g

Cadbury Diary Milk Mixed Chocolate Chunks Tin, £5, 396g

Quality Street Tin, £8, 1kg

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo & Friends Chocolate Tub, £4, 420g

Personalised Roses Tub, £14.99, 600g

Best novelty Christmas chocolates for 2020

Waitrose Christmas Festive Chocolate Santa & Reindeer, £5, 75g

Foiled Milk Chocolate Sprouts, £2.99, 125g

Lindt Santa’s Little Helpers, £2.59 (2 for £4), 50g

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Present, £3, 488g

Tiffin Christmas Crackers, £7.50, 6 pack

Dairyfine Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman, £1.99, 65g

The Large Chocolate Wreath – Cookie, £20, 450g

Thorntons Festive Chocolate Lollypops, £1, 25g

Baileys Christmas Crackers, £10, 135g

Montezuma’s Snowballs, £3.99, 150g

New Lindt Teddy Pyjamas Edition, £140, 40g

Lindt Teddy Jumper Edition, £5 200g

Best chocolate boxes for 2020

Ferrero Rocher chocolate, 300g

Price: £6 (save £2)

You can’t beat a Christmas classic! What better way to say Merry Christmas than a box of these nutty, rich chocolate truffles.

View at: Sainsbury’s

Hotel Chocolat Jolly Penguins H-box, 175g

Price: £12.95

Peekaboo! 16 Antarctic waddlers playing hide-and-seek. Perfect for sharing. Molten caramel in 40% milk chocolate.

View at: Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat The Classic Christmas Sleekster, 320g

Price: £22.95

Get your holly jolly spirit on with this Christmas chocolate box packed to the brim with enough festive and classic chocolates for the whole family to share. Berries, oranges, nuts and spices all abound in this variety box of Christmas cheer.

View at: Hotel Chocolat

Waitrose Christmas Chocolate Selection, 243g

Price: £10

This luxury chocolate box of chocolates has a variety of festive flavours, including spiced latte, cranberry and raspberry, pecan, hazelnut, orange, caramelised biscuit, salted caramel and ginger crisp.

View at: Waitrose

Extra Special Whisky & Smoked Caramel Whisky Chocolate Truffles, 58g

Price: £2

These luxurious whisky & smoked caramel truffles would make the perfect gift for any whiskey lover.

View at: Asda

Quality Street Intrigue Orange Truffles, 200g

Price: £3.50

These ‘not just for Christmas’ orange truffles from Quality Street are the bees knees! Super indulgent and deliciously moreish.

View at: Asda

Cadbury Heroes Share Box 385g

Price: £ 5.00 (£3.00 clubcard price, valid until Dec 1st)

Flip, tear and share! This new square Cadburys Heroes box is full of your faves! Starring Crunchie Bits and Dinky Deckers, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel, Eclairs, Fudge, Twirl, Twisted, and Wispa.

View at: Tesco

Thorntons Christmas Selection, 367g

Price: £12.50

Whether you’re in search of the perfect gift or a premium selection of chocolates to enjoy at home, this irresistibly festive selection is sure to make Christmas magical. It’s filled with a delicious mix of milk, white and dark chocolates, combining year-round favourites with limited-edition seasonal flavours.



View at: Thorntons

Montezuma’s Chocolate Truffle Snowmen, 110g

Price: £5.50

The Truffle Snowmen range includes: Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Truffle Filled Snowmen Vegan, Milk Chocolate & Cranberry Truffle Filled Snowmen, 100% Cocoa Absolute Black Truffle Filled Snowmen

View at: Montezuma’s

Montezuma’s Grand Collection chocolate truffle box, 220g

Price: From £14.99 for 220g

Named after The Grand, the famous hotel on Brighton’s seafront and also the home of Montezuma’s first store. This collection boasts the best and most iconic of our truffles. From classic rich, dark chocolate, salted dulce de leche caramel to smooth and creamy truffles that will transport you back to summer.

View at: Montezuma’s

Lindt Truffles De Luxe, 425g

Price: £22

An exquisite selection of Lindt’s finest truffles, including Marc de Champagne, Bourbon Vanilla, Almond, Extra Dark and Dark Caramel.

View at: Lindt

Best chocolate selection boxes for 2020

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Chunk Gift Box, 250g

Price: Half price at £2.50 (was £5. Offer ends Dec 24th)

An assortment of individually wrapped chunks of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Wholenut & Caramel, all presented in a fun stacked gift box.

View at: Sainsbury’s

Galaxy Christmas Collection Chocolate Selection Box, 244g

Price: £2.50

The smoothest selection box out there, full with Galaxy milk chocolate goodies, including: Galaxy Caramel, Smooth Milk, Cookie Crumble, Salted Caramel and Galaxy Ripple.

View at: Asda

Waitrose Christmas 12 Chocolate Christmas Trees, 115g

Price: £6

How festive! Milk or dark chocolate Christmas trees with hazelnut praline, gingerbread, peppermint candy cane and orange.

View at: Waitrose

Aero Festive Chocolate Selection Box, 360g

Price: Half price at £2.50 (usually £5. Offer ends Dec 1st)

Aero Purely Chocolate: Smooth bubbly milk chocolate. Aero Delightful Peppermint: Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles. Aero Festive Orange: Smooth milk chocolate filled with orange flavoured bubbles.

View at: Tesco

Kit Kat Chunky The Selection Box, 221g

Price: Half price at £1.75 (usually £3.50. Offer ends Dec 1st)

‘Have a break’ this Christmas with the ultimate KitKat selection box. Contains the classic milk chocolate KitKat Chunky, as well as KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter, KitKat Chunky White, KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough

View at: Tesco

Cadbury Medium Santa Selection Box, 150g

Price: £1.50 (was £2)

All of Santa’s favourite Cadbury goodies in on box. Cadbury Fudge, Cadbury Wispa, Cadbury Dairy Milk Kids Bar, Cadbury Double Decker, Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons, Cadbury Crunchie

View at: Morrisons

Tony’s Chocolonely Rainbow Chocolates, 6x 180g bars

Price: £26

The ultimate gift for that chocolate connoisseur in your life. A box of six Fairtrade chocolate bars from Tony’s Chocolonely. Try delicious and unusual chocolate bar flavours, all wrapped up in a gift box, including two new festive flavours: Milk Chocolate Gingerbread and Dark Mint Candycane.

View at: John Lewis

Lindt Pick & Mix Box, 750g

Price: £22.50

Bright, twinkling wrapped Lindt chocolates are packed into this beautiful gift box. Fill it with your favourite Lindt chocolate, or pick and mix to try as many as possible! Approx 60 truffles per box.

View at: Lindt

Niederegger Marzipan Santas & Stars Box, 125g

Price: £9

An enchanting Christmas gift box containing 9 bittersweet chocolate-covered marzipan Santas and a star. Niederegger marzipan is made from 100% finest marzipan paste, made using traditional roasting cauldrons with production supervised by a master confectioner.

View at: John Lewis

PLAYin CHOC gift set, 290g

Price: £20

This Christmas gift set contains 6 boxes, each containing 2x 10g individually wrapped, deliciously creamy, organic dairy-free chocolates and a delightful Christmas puzzle card toy to assemble. Playin Choc chocolate is organic, vegan and avoids potential allergens such as soy, gluten and dairy, contains no refined sugar, is environmentally responsible and uses only recycled, recyclable and compostable materials. Even the chocolate wrapper is home compostable!

View at: John Lewis

Personalised Green & Black’s Organic Connoisseur Collection, 540g

Price: £19.99

If you don’t get chance to see your loved ones this Christmas, show them you care with a personalised selection from Green and Blacks, full of all their favourite flavoured bars.

View at: Prezzybox

Lindor Assorted Selection Box, 227g

Price: £6

An irrisistable assortment of Lindor favourites including tempting truffles and bars

View at: Lindt

Milky Way & Friends Chocolate Medium Christmas Selection Box, 127g

This selection box it truly out of this world! All of your favourites including Milky Way Magic Stars, Milky Way Crispy Rolls, plus fun size Mars and M&M’s, plus two fun size bars of Milky Way.

Price: £2

View at: Asda

Best chocolate tubs for 2020

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Tin (Family night edition), 800g

Price £8

A beautiful limited edition Cadbury Heroes Assortment Tin, new for 2020. Enjoy a mix of Cadbury mini bars available in this collectible gift tin. Rummage around and find your favourites.

View at: Morrisons

Cadbury Heroes Tub, 600g

Price: £4 Any 2 for £7 (offer ends 24th Dec)

Enjoy a mix of Cadbury mini bars to get you through the festive season. Selected tins and tubs of Celebrations, Cadbury Or Nestle Tubs are on offer at Tesco until 01/12/2020. Why not take advantage of this incredible offer and maybe even keep one for yourself?

View at: Tesco

Waitrose Exclusive Emma Bridgewater Cadbury Roses Tin, 432g

Price: £5

A scrumptious bunch of Cadbury Roses has had a beautiful makeover. Waitrose has collaborated with renowned potter Emma Bridgewater this Christmas with this striking new limited edition floral shaped tin. Exclusive to Waitrose.

View at: Waitrose

Cadbury Roses Chocolate Tin, 800g

Price: £8

Emma Bridgewater and Cadbury have also updated the classic Cadbury Roses tin for this limited edition version, choc-full of all our favourite Roses classics

View at: Morrisons

Celebrations Tub, 600g

Christmas is certainly time to celebrate, and if you stock up on these deals, you’ll be able to celebrate for longer. Includes an assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit from 8 Famous Brands: Galaxy, Mars, Bounty, Galaxy Caramel, Snickers, Maltesers, Twix, Milky Way

Price: £4 Any 2 for £7 (offer ends 24th Dec)

View at: Tesco

Cadbury Diary Milk Mixed Chocolate Chunks Tin, 396g

Price: £5

Individually wrapped chucks of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, Cadbury’s Whole Nut and Cadbury’sCaramel – which one is your favourite?

View at: Tesco

Quality Street Tin, 1kg

Price: £8

What’s your favourite Quality Street? With a whopping 1kg of their iconic sweets to choose from, you’re sure to bring home everyone’s favourites. Every carton of Quality Street contains a mixture of their famous individually wrapped chocolates, toffees, and Fruit Cremés for everyone to enjoy. From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there’s something that everyone in the family can’t wait to get their hands on.

View at: Morrisons

Personalised Roses Tub, 600g

Price: £14.99

Send a gift with a personal touch this Christmas from Prezzybox. Customise the classic Roses tub with that special someones name, and once they’re finished it will make a lovely personalised storage tub.

View at: Prezzybox

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo & Friends Chocolate Tub, 420g

Price: £4

The kids will go crazy for Freddo and his friends this Christmas. Includes Milk Chocolate Freddo, Caramel Freddo, Cadbury Buttons and Cadbury fudge, exclusive to Asda.

View at: Asda

Best novelty Christmas chocolates for 2020



Waitrose Christmas Festive Chocolate Santa & Reindeer, 75g

Price: £5

Milk chocolate Santa face decorated with white chocolate and milk chocolate reindeer with red decoration filled with milk chocolate ganache. Milk chocolate santa and reindeer faces filled with milk chocolate ganache

View at: Waitrose

Foiled Milk Chocolate Sprouts, 125g

Price: £2.99

Brussels sprouts may divide the crowd on their taste-factor, but you can be sure that everyone will love our milk chocolate versions! Ideal as a fun stocking filler or as part of a festive treasure hunt, each of these seasonal ‘sprouts’ hides a secret inside its deceptive sprout-print foil wrapper – a delicious solid milk chocolate ball that makes a delicious treat – and what a bit of after-dinner fun too! No sprouts were harmed in the making of these chocolates.

View at: Lakeland

Lindt Santa’s Little Helpers, 50g

Price: £2.59 or 2 for £4 (Offer ends Dec 1st)

These Santa’s Little Helpers from Lindt are made from smooth, deliciously irresistible Lindt milk chocolate.

Perfect from stuffing stockings or even used as novel place names.

View at: Ocado

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Present, 488g

Price: Half price at £3, (usually £6. Offer ends Dec 1st)

Ok, we know… Jaffa cakes are technically not a Christmas chocolate, but this incredible festive present box caught our eye and we couldn’t resist. Contains 20 x Original and 20 x Orange & Cranberry flavoured Jaffa Cakes

View at: Ocado

Tiffin Christmas Crackers, 6 pack

Price: £7.50

A delicious alternative for your Christmas table. Belgian dark and milk chocolate Christmas crackers filled with pieces of glacé cherries, raisins and shortbread biscuit balls. Individually wrapped in kraft paper and hand tied with a tag for your own personalised festive message.

View at: Booths

Dairyfine Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman, 65g

Price: £1.99

A snowman shaped chocolate filled to the brim with delicious marshmallows and chocolate drops. Pop the snowman into hot milk and watch as it melts into a heavenly mug of hot chocolate releasing marshmallows and chocolate drops from its belly. Perfect for festive family evenings or for the little ones Christmas Eve boxes.

View at: Aldi

Hotel Chocolat The Large Chocolate Wreath – Cookie, 450g

Price: £20

An ode to a Christmas tradition, for milk-chocolate lovers. This 50% milk chocolate wreath studded with nibbly cookies and caramelised-almond florentines is perfect to leave out for Santa – after all, he’s probably a bit bored of milk and biscuits!

View at: Hotel Chocolat

Thorntons Festive Chocolate Lollypops, 25g

Price: £1 each

Choose from a Milk Chocolate Santa or one of Santa’s friends from the North Pole; the cheery festive White Chocolate Polar Bear. Great for lovers of either milk or white chocolate.

View at: Thorntons

Baileys Christmas Crackers, 135g

Price: £10

Christmas is not complete without a Baileys, and this year just got more choc-tastic for lovers of the iconic Irish cream. Each pack of Baileys Crackers contain a mix of three Original and three Salted Caramel truffle filled crackers – perfect to impress your guests this Christmas and add a chocolatey finishing touch to your festive table.

View at: Matalan

Montezuma’s Snowballs, 150g

Price: £3.99

Perfect for children, and big kids alike, Montezuma’s Snowballs are as fun as they are delicious. A crisp chocolate shell encases smooth ganache in a range of scrumptious combinations: Salted Caramel Snowballs, Orange Snowballs, Peanut Butter Snowballs

View at: Montezuma’s

New Lindt Teddy Pyjamas Edition, 40g

Price: £1.50

Not just for children, the adorable LINDT Teddy is a classic family favourite from the iconic Lindt Christmas range but now with three new cute pyjama designs. Lovingly crafted with the highest quality LINDT chocolate they are the perfect stocking filler and put a smile on everyone’s faces. Available exclusively in regional LINDT Chocolate shops

Vist your nearest Lindt store

Lindt Teddy Jumper Edition, 200g

Price: £5

Video of the Week

These delightful jumper editions of the iconic Lindt Teddy are available with a free knitted scarf exclusively from LINDT Chocolate Shops or online for a limited time only. Choose from a blue, green or red festively fashionable winter jumper teddy, alternatively, pair two together for the cutest of couples’ gifts or why not buy the whole set! Supporting the NSPCC – For Christmas, LINDT will donate £1 for every green jumper teddy purchased from the range to the NSPCC.

View at: Lindt