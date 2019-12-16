Give your favourite fizz a Christmas twist with these festive ways to pimp your prosecco. Think mulled wine, candy cane syrup and gingerbread flavoured prosecco – perfect for parties

We love experimenting here in the GoodtoKnow kitchen and with Christmas this year we thought we’d put our cocktail making skills to the test.

These pimped ideas are so easy to try at home and won’t break the bank either! These drinks are ideal for when you’ve got friends and family over during the festive period or if you and the hubby fancy a Christmas tipple one weekend.

The flavoured syrups for each will keep well over the holiday weeks in airtight containers, ready to be used whenever you fancy a glass of something special. And because they pack a good hit of flavour they work to make less expensive sparkling wines taste fab.

Mulled wine prosecco



It really doesn’t take much to make this delicious mulled wine prosecco! This festive drink brings mulled wine and spices together to make one Christmassy treat.

To make this cocktail you’ll just need 100ml of mulled wine and 150g of caster sugar.

Pour both ingredients into a deep saucepan on the hob, bring to a gentle boil and heat for around ten minutes, or until you have a nice thick syrupy consistency. Stir every now and then to make sure the syrup isn’t burning. Leave to cool thoroughly and then add to your chosen glass. Top with prosecco and decorate with orange zest.

Candy cane prosecco



If you’re looking for a Christmas cocktail with a quirky twist, this candy cane version is just the ticket. You will need 100ml water, 150g caster sugar and 1tsp peppermint essence to make this festive tipple.

As with the method above simply bring everything to a gentle boil in a saucepan on the hob and leave to bubble gently for around ten minutes, or until you have a relatively thick syrup. Leave to cool before adding to the bottom of your favourite sparkling wine.

To decorate dip the rim of your glass into melted white chocolate and then into crushed candy cane dust, made by blitzing candy canes in a food processor or bashing with a rolling pin. Finish with a whole candy cane on top.

Gingerbread prosecco



Love gingerbread as much as we do? You’re going to love this gingerbread infused prosecco. It’s a really warming cocktail that’ll make your Christmas!

To make this tipple you will need 100ml water, 150g caster sugar, 1tsp of ground ginger and 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon. Combine all the ingredients in a pan and bring gently to the boil, bubble for around ten minutes. When you have your desired consistency leave to cool before adding to your favourite festive drink.

To decorate we used some edible glitter and a little gingerbread man stuck to the side of the glass with melted white chocolate.

If you have any leftovers for any of the above simply pop into an airtight jar and store in a cool dark place to use as and when you need it. The syrups should last for up to two weeks.

Which pimped prosecco is your favourite? Comment below and don’t forget to share your pics with us on Facebook. Happy Christmas!